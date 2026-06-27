Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
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I was always trusting of the doctors who gave me and my family vaccines. I did start to wonder when I was volunteering at a hospital and got into an argument with one of the nicest nurses about wearing masks. I told her jokingly that a mask with a 3 micron rating was useless for a 1.2 micron germ. You’d have thought I tore her head off, she got so angry! It was then that I realized medical people are not always right. I also decided to stop volunteering at the hospital!

I stopped taking the flu vaccine after doing my own research.

I decided to wait on the Covid vaccine until there was sufficient data to prove its safety.

Boy, am I glad I waited and convinced my children and grandchildren to as well. One of the convincers was the high grade cancer that returned to 3 friends and my brother after years of remission! The 3 friends were dead within a month. My brother recovered but his lung transplant was postponed for 2 years, resulting in him needing 2 lungs instead of 1.

I will never trust the medical establishment again!

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