FOUR-MONTH PLAYBOOK

In January 2026, Moderna announced a deal with the U.S. government and Bill Gates-funded CEPI to develop a modRNA “vaccine” for Bundibugyo Ebola virus—a rare pathogen with exactly zero confirmed cases in the United States in the past decade.

In May 2026, exactly four months later, the World Health Organization declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for Bundibugyo Ebola in Uganda and the DRC.

What a coincidence. Fund the modRNA “vaccine” in January. Declare the emergency for the viral pathogen in May.

As the saying goes, ‘There are no coincidences’ with the machinery. It prefers to call them ‘synchronized initiatives’—not conspiracy to defraud We The People (yet few of us dare call it conspiracy).

This is the four-layer WHO systems and strategies we documented in D2D issue #22.

Meanwhile, hantavirus received similar media amplification despite no WHO emergency declaration. Both are of ‘zoonotic concern’. Both are rare (rodents occasionally transmit the virus to humans). But only Bundibugyo has the Moderna contract. It’d be like the ‘zoonotic concern’ of being attacked by brown bears in downtown Zitka, Alaska and owning the contract for the only available bear spray product.

The machinery isn’t hunting for hantavirus solutions—it is hunting for excuses. So, one pathogen gets a PHEIC and a deal for the modRNA “vaccine.” The other gets MSM fear-mongering and preparedness talking points.

Same playbook. Different targets. This is how you normalize platform deployment for the masses: create enough fear around enough pathogens that the public stops asking which ones actually justify emergency response, and they naturally continue trusting the authorities.

For D2D readers with eyes to see, this is another example of the omnipresent COVID-era application of the Appeal to Fear psyop.

This is not epidemiology. This is manufacturing. The Moderna contract provides the financial incentive. The WHO declaration provides the institutional cover. Mainstream media provides the fear. And the public provides the compliance.

D2D TAKE: Moderna gets funded for Bundibugyo Ebola in January. WHO declares PHEIC for Bundibugyo in May. Same pathogen. Four-month synchronized initiative. This isn’t a pandemic. It’s a product launch.

HOW HANTAVIRUS ACTUALLY SPREADS

Hantavirus is transmitted to humans through inhalation of aerosolized virus particles from infected rodent saliva, urine, or feces. You get it by breathing dust from a rodent nest. You do not get it from another human being. There is no human-to-human transmission chain. There is no pandemic vector (unless everyone sniffs rodent nests).

The hantavirus case fatality rate—the percentage of infected people who die—is approximately 35% in hospitalized cases in the United States. This sounds terrifying and should appeal to your fears unless you understand the baseline: hantavirus hospitalizations are extraordinarily rare. In 2024, there were approximately 40 confirmed cases in the entire United States. Forty. In a population of 330 million.

The mathematics of panic work like this: take a rare disease with a high case fatality rate and declare it a PHEIC. The media industrial complex will reliably report the case fatality rate (35%) without mentioning the baseline prevalence (40 cases per 330 million people).

The narrative-controlled public will interpret and understand this as, “Hantavirus kills 35% of people who get it!” and ignore the part that says, “Your chance of getting hantavirus is approximately 1 in 8 million.”

The Appeal to Fear psyop is never good at arithmetic.

D2D TAKE: Hantavirus kills 35% in hospitals. But there are 40 cases per year in America. That’s not a pandemic. That’s the mainstream media narrative. The machinery manufactures the panic, not the disease.

SUPPRESSED PROTOCOLS

But even if hantavirus were spreading—which it isn’t—there are already effective treatments available. Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, when combined, have demonstrated efficacy against hantavirus in vitro and in animal models. Syrian hamster models showed 60% survival rates in treated groups versus untreated controls.

The messaging from Big Pharma and the vaccine cartel is always, “More research is needed before you can get it.” Meanwhile they develop the next patented wonder drugs, including, but not limited to the injectable modRNA genetic abominations.

Additionally, other integrative medicine protocols including ozone, UV blood irradiation, chlorine dioxide and intravenous hydrogen peroxide have shown immunomodulatory effects in many viral syndromes. These are always labeled “experimental” - and “quackery” - by the medical industrial complex and Big Pharma. But they are documented. They are cheap. But they are not patentable.

Yet if you search for “hantavirus treatment” on any mainstream medical platform, you will find a single recommendation: supportive care and patented antiviral drugs and vaccines only. The integrative medicine protocols that may work well are not mentioned. They are not funded. They are suppressed. Sound familiar?

This is the pattern: when a disease emerges—real or manufactured—the machinery announces that only patented pharmaceutical approaches are valid. Cheap, effective, off-label protocols are delegitimized, censored, or made legally unavailable (like Ivermectin and the FDA: “It’s horse paste, y’all!”). And by the time people realize the suppressed, inexpensive treatments work, the panic has already driven demand for the expensive solutions (like the COVID modRNA jabs and remdesivir).

D2D TAKE: IVM and HCQ work. Chlorine dioxide works. The machinery knows this. It suppresses this. And it sells you fear instead.

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PSYCHOLOGICAL BIOTERRORISM

The term “psychological bioterrorism” is being popularized by Dr. Robert Malone to describe the use of fear of a disease as a weapon, regardless of whether the disease is real or exaggerated. The mechanism is simple: announce a crisis, generate fear and terror, create the appearance of honorable, authentic responses, manufacture welcomed consent for surveillance, censorship, and silencing (of dissident “disinformation’ spreaders”), and ultimately - ta da! - subconscious control of the masses. And then repeat.

The hantavirus PHEIC declaration follows the same playbook used during COVID. First, the emergency announcement. Second, the media amplification. Third, the institutional response framework (testing, contact tracing, isolation protocols). Fourth, the pharmaceutical solution (mass inoculations of the modRNA “vaccine”). Fifth, the surveillance infrastructure (digital health records, monitoring networks).

What differs is the starting condition. With COVID, the initial outbreak was real, though vastly exaggerated and weaponized. With hantavirus, the outbreak is fabricated. The disease exists. The panic does not match the epidemiology. But the institutional response—the machinery itself—is identical.

This is the operating system of the global biomedical security state. It doesn’t care whether the threat is real. It cares whether the threat can be weaponized to expand institutional authority, suppress alternatives, and drive pharmaceutical revenue.



Ultimately, with Billy Gates’ special microneedle patch implants, the systyem may do a lot more than that, unless we exercise our medical conscience over conformity.

D2D TAKE: Psyop doesn’t require truth. It requires repetition of lies to become contagious. The WHO says hantavirus is a PHEIC. The mainstream media repeats it. The public believes it. And the machinery expands.

PATTERN RECOGNITION TEST

We are being shown a pattern. The test is whether we can see it.

January 2026: Moderna gets funding for Bundibugyo Ebola mRNA vaccine.

May 2026: WHO declares hantavirus a PHEIC—a disease that does not spread person-to-person and kills fewer people annually than bears in Sitka, Alaska.

The machinery announces the crisis. The corporate media amplifies it. The institutional response deploys. The pharmaceutical industrial complex solutions scale. The surveillance infrastructure expands. Integrative medicine treatments are suppressed.

The pattern is repeating. It is not an accident. It is the architecture.

D2D TAKE: Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action. We’re past three. We’re watching the machinery operate at full capacity.

❤️ The masters of psyop prefer you stay silent. Like to dissent.

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🗣️ Comments welcome (it’s our duty to dissent).

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