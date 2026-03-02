Editor’s Note: This hate-mail-related content of this post was originally published January 11, 2026, as Sunday Subversion #21, with the same title. The content related to COVID-era hate mail is republished here.

Clinic Now in Session

Carl Jung taught us about “emotional impermeability“—the practice of observing emotions as facts rather than darts. When hateful comments arrive, dripping with resentment, the healthy response isn’t suppression or retaliation. It’s an observation.

So this week, we’re re-opening the D2D Hate Mail Clinic—a diagnostic space where we examine malicious comments with scientific curiosity. Not to “feed the trolls” (nothing fuels them more than attention), but to transform vitriol into educational moments.

Why? Because the cognitive biases and logical fallacies deployed by these (sociopathic?) commenters are the exact same psychological manipulation techniques used in COVID-era operations on all of us. For example, if you can spot ad hominem in a comment section, you’re better equipped to recognize the psyops when deployed by ‘gacocratic’ institutions and operatives.

Hate Mail Clinic: Diagnosing the Disease

Now we examine hate specimens from the comment section with clinical detachment.

Specimen A: “Bobby’s Brain Worm” (RFK, Jr.’s)

This commenter uses a self-deprecating avatar—worm brain, pig nose, and ears—while deploying the very manipulations of CEPOP documents.

Diagnostic Findings:

Ad Hominem — Attacking character instead of arguments (”quack,” “shamelessness”)

Personal Incredulity — Dismissing information because it’s difficult to believe

Dunning-Kruger Effect — Overconfidence in areas outside expertise (the less she knows, the more confident she tries to appear)

The irony? “Worm Brain” as a self-descriptor. Indeed.

Specimen B: “Religious Freedom Wellness” (RFW)

This specimen crossed from cognitive bias into primary sociopathy:

RFW wrote: “New York Jew (schnoz giveaway) invoking Christ...”

Diagnostic Findings:

Ethnic Slur / Racism — No cognitive bias category needed; this is hatred

Absolutism — “NOTHING you sling has been clinically proven” (zero evidence provided)

Burden of Proof Reversal — Demanding proof while providing none

Forgive them, for they know not. Or do they know—and simply enjoy the cruelty?

Specimen C: “Nigel Southway”

A businessman, apparently, who attacked website technology as if it were medically relevant:

“Your [Dr. Fleisher’s] website is templated WordPress; Divi Page Builder, RankMathSEO...”

Diagnostic Findings:

Strawman — Attacking something other than the actual argument

Red Herring — Introducing irrelevant topics (IT infrastructure)

Appeal to Ridicule — “Too funny” without engaging the substance

Dunning-Kruger Effect — Business expertise ≠ medical expertise (+ haughty confidence)

📋 SIDEBAR: Emotional Alchemy — The Compassionate Warrior’s Framework

Carl Jung observed that toxic individuals - ”energy vampires” - are drawn to those with strong boundaries because they crave the stability these personalities provide. Logos and Ethos disturb them more than Pathos (eg, their anger) ever could.

This explains the hate mail. D2D’s calm documentation of COVID-era atrocities is more threatening to them than any emotional outburst.

The Transformation: When we identify cognitive biases (mental shortcuts that distort thinking) and logical fallacies (errors in thinking that undermine arguments) in hateful comments, we practice “Emotional Alchemy”—transforming triggers into psychological gold.

The Practice:

Become the author of your responses, not the victim of your reactions

Observe emotions as data, don’t absorb them as threats

See haters’ projections as a manifestation of their insecurities and fears

Use COVID-era negativity as fuel for psychological evolution

The Goal: “Emotional Aikido”—complete vulnerability combined with complete invulnerability. Be the “Compassionate Warrior” with emotional immunity to the haters.

Remember: 4% of humans are primary sociopaths who get a neuroendocrine “buzz” from cruelty. The digital medium lets them remain anonymous. Their hatred says everything about them, nothing about you.

Share

Question That Matters

The effective propaganda we’re living through is mind-boggling. My wife and I attended a dinner party last night. Even a brief mention of ongoing COVID-era atrocities induced blank stares, little interest, or simple disbelief.

So here’s the question for “Bobby’s Worm” and her fellow hate mailers:

Are you a “Booster Believer” intending to get your next COVID modRNA jab?

Perhaps in your confused, COVID-era, narrative-entranced state, you can’t answer or decide yet?

To the Humans Providing Specimens for D2D’s Hate Mail Clinic:

Thank you for the teaching material!

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!

Leave a comment





