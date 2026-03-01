Seven studies. Over 1,200 patients in an international registry. A 93.3% improvement rate in Long COVID. The Allopathic Priesthood™ calls it “limited evidence.” A focused examination of research supporting medical truth and scientific integrity.

When D2D editorial board member Dr. Mitchell Fleisher commented that homeopathy can be effective for treating COVID-19, we did what The $cience™ apparently cannot bring itself to do: we looked at the published research.

The Standard Allopathic Priesthood™ Qualifier

The one they paste atop every therapy that threatens pharmaceutical revenue — reads like this: “The evidence base remains limited, heterogeneous, and generally low to moderate in quality; more research is needed.”



If those words sound familiar, they should - the same dismissal applied to ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and every other repurposed, natural integrative medicine therapy that commits the unforgivable sin of being ‘off-label’, natural, unpatentable, inexpensive, and effective. “More research is needed.” It’s not a scientific conclusion. It’s a template

Published Peer-Reviewed COVID-19/Homeopathy Evidence

A randomized controlled trial published in PLOS ONE (2023) found that hospitalized COVID-19 patients receiving adjunctive homeopathic treatment had a mortality rate of 15.2%, compared to 32.2% in the standard-care-only group. That’s a greater than 50% reduction in deaths. A separate randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled trial at All India Institute of Medical Sciences reported that patients receiving add-on homeopathy cleared the virus in an average of 7.53 days versus 11.65 days for placebo — and the mortality rate dropped from 17.3% to 9.7%. A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of 269 COVID-positive patients (2025): The homeopathic group exhibited significantly lower rates of ICU requirement, need for a ventilator, and mortality than the placebo group. The Clificol COVID-19 Support Project — an international clinical case registry — collected 1,227 cases of homeopathic COVID-19 treatment across multiple countries. The majority of patients showed rapid recovery, particularly those symptomatic for more than 30 days prior to treatment. For Long COVID, an observational study reported that 93.3% of patients receiving individualized adjunctive homeopathic treatment experienced timely improvement or full remission. A case series of 13 hospitalized adults with RT-PCR–confirmed SARS-CoV-2 — nearly half requiring intensive care — found that 12 of 13 patients (92.3%) improved and were discharged. And a double-blind, placebo-controlled feasibility trial for post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome found statistically significant results favoring homeopathic medicines over placebo (p < 0.001).

Homeopathy’s consistent signals across acute infection, hospitalization, and Long COVID. Published. Peer-reviewed. Ignored.

“Limited evidence” Isn’t a Finding. It’s a Firewall.

Are we claiming homeopathy is a magic bullet that instantly cures COVID-19 spikeopathies and every condition known to medicine? Of course not. Neither does anything else — including the modRNA genetic “vaccines” The $cience™ mandated at warp speed.



What we are saying is that published, peer-reviewed evidence demonstrates homeopathy can be effective for a range of conditions — including COVID-19 spikeopathies — and that dismissing an entire therapeutic discipline without engaging its research isn’t skepticism.



And yes, more research is desired, but excluding homeopathic medicine from the therapeutic armamentarium is institutional malpractice. More on this in upcoming D2D coverage.

References

Kaur H, Bawaskar R, Khobragade A, et al. Randomised controlled trial to compare the efficacy of standard care alone and in combination with homeopathic treatment of moderate/severe COVID-19 cases. PLOS ONE. 2023;18(11):e0292783. Full text Kaur H, Kaushik S, Singh G, et al. Homeopathy as an adjuvant to standard care in moderate and severe cases of COVID-19: a single-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study. Homeopathy. 2023;112(3):184-197. PubMed A randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial using homeopathy as an adjuvant to standard care in the management of COVID-19. Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice. 2025. ScienceDirect Tournier A, Fok Y, van Haselen R, et al. Homeopathic treatment of COVID-19 patients: findings of the Clificol international clinical case registry. Integrative Medicine Reports. 2023;2(2):87-96. Full text Gaertner K, et al. Use of homeopathy in patients suffering from Long COVID-19: an observational study. OBM Integrative and Complementary Medicine. 2024;9(3):Article 045. LIDSEN Adi G, et al. Adjunctive homeopathic treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients: a case series. Cureus. 2021;13(5):e14899. PMC Saha S, Singh R, Mani I, et al. Individualized homeopathic medicines in the treatment of post-COVID-19 fatigue in adults: single-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial. Complementary Medicine Research. 2024;31(1):1-9. PubMed Teut M, et al. COVID-19 cases treated with classical homeopathy: a retrospective analysis of international data. Journal of Global Health Reports. 2023 JGHR

❤️ Like Homeopathic dissidence? Tap the heart. They hate when you do that.

🔁 Restack the rebellion. Let it spread.

🗣️ Comments welcome below. We read every one.

Duty to Dissent is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Leave a comment

Share