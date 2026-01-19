A D2D Case Study in Bio-logical™ Medicine - It’s a Preview of What’s Coming

“You need to see a dermatologist for that thing. Want me to make you an appointment?”

My wife looked at me like I’d lost my mind. I was examining a suspicious skin lesion on my leg—the kind that makes you think about biopsies, waiting rooms, and the word malignancy. The kind that sends normal people to dermatologists.

Instead, I consulted an AI (and wondered, “Physician, heal thyself”—maybe that’s part of why I became a doctor?)

Eight weeks later, the lesion is completely gone. Total cost: pennies. Tools used: artificial intelligence, ivermectin paste (yes, the “horse paste” that made the Biden administration clutch its pearls), and pharmaceutical-grade DMSO. No dermatologist. No biopsy. No waiting room magazines with ads reminding you to embrace the next ‘public’ ‘health’ ‘expert’s’ recommendation.

This is what Bio-logical™ medicine looks like when AI is programmed for healing instead of pharmaceutical sales.

The AI Consultation

Microsoft recently announced that their AI Diagnostic Orchestrator correctly diagnosed 85% of complex medical cases—compared to humanoid physicians’ 20% accuracy rate on the same cases. Four times more accurate. At 20% lower cost. (TIME, July 2025)

I didn’t use Microsoft’s fancy orchestrator. I had a standard AI chatbot and a suspicious lesion. I uploaded an image of the skin lesion:

And AI responded with a differential diagnosis:

• Psoriasis or Eczema — if more patches present elsewhere; usually symmetrical and multiple; itchy, chronic, recurrent • Actinic Keratosis (AK) — common in sun-exposed areas; scaly, rough, pink-to-red patches; precancerous—can progress to squamous cell carcinoma • Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) — pearly or waxy bump, or flat scaly reddish patch; slow-growing, rarely metastasizes but can be locally invasive; often bleeds or doesn’t heal well • Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) — scaly red patch, often crusted or ulcerated; more aggressive than BCC; may grow rapidly or become tender

The lesion had a little of all that.



Note what the AI didn’t say: “Schedule an appointment with a board-certified dermatologist immediately.” It gave me information. It trusted me to think. Let’s hope for that ongoing permission structure.

Protocol: Horse Paste and a Carrier

Armed with the differential, I researched treatment options. Not just the Standard of Scare™ options—some Bio-logical™ ones too. What I found:

Ivermectin 1.87% paste — yes, the same formulation the FDA mocked with “You are not a horse. Stop it, y’all.” Available on Amazon for $20. (Biden’s HHS secretary, Xavier Becerra, would be appalled and probably want to punish. RFK, Jr. would say I’m at liberty. Beyond its anti-parasitic uses, ivermectin has been shown to have anti-cancer, anti-viral, and anti-inflammatory properties.

DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide) 99.995% pharmaceutical grade — a carrier that penetrates skin and delivers compounds to deeper tissues. Also on Amazon, $10. DMSO has its own documented tumor-suppressing and differentiation-inducing effects.

Application method: A dab of ivermectin paste is applied to the lesion, then a Q-tip dipped in DMSO is rubbed on top. Twice daily, but I missed the second dose on some days. The DMSO is a general skin penetration enhancer, driving drugs into the dermal tissue layers. Could also pre-mix in a shot glass. Daily application.

Total investment: About $25. I still have most of the DMSO left. Cost per treatment: literally pennies.

Timeline: 8 Weeks to Resolution

Day 1 (Baseline image; June 27, 2025) :

Wife’s incredulous stare. “Spooky looking. And you’re going to self-treat a potentially cancerous lesion with cheap OTC stuff?”



I noticed a slight stinging sensation immediately upon application —a signal that something was happening. Stinging faded over time as healing progressed.

Day 3 (June 29, 2025):

After six applications in 72 hours—visible changes already.

Weeks ~2 -> 7:

Around week 3, I thought it might be getting worse.

Week 8 to now:

The lesion is gone. Nothing to see.

Wife’s Verdict

After the lesion resolved, my wife—the same woman who’d looked at me like I was practicing witchcraft in my home office—had one final recommendation: “You should still see a dermatologist!”

My reply: “Why? There’s no lesion to see!”

Disruptive Questions

Easy for us to think, “So what? It’s just a skin lesion and some silly horse paste and weird solvent.”

But what if they aren’t?

What if this process were duplicated amongst the masses? What if millions of people started consulting AI for differential diagnoses, researching ivermectin’s documented anti-cancer, anti-parasitic, and anti-viral properties, and applying DMSO’s carrier-plus-tumor-suppressing mechanisms for pennies?

What effect would that have on “Dermatology”?

Would the Dermatology Industrial Complex approve? Would the board-certified gatekeepers celebrate patients healing themselves at home for $25? Would they broadcast public service announcements applauding AI differential diagnoses and inexpensive OTC treatments that once required $200+ office visits and weeks of waiting?

Disruptive technology comes to mind.

Now imagine this applied across all of medicine. Primary Care. Cardiology. Oncology. Psychiatry. Every specialty depends on the bottleneck of credentialed access. Every revenue stream is built on the assumption that patients cannot research, cannot reason, cannot heal without permission from the Allopathic Priesthood™.

Would they allow it without a fight?

COVID-era atrocities suggest not.

They didn’t just discourage ivermectin—they mocked it. They didn’t just recommend modRNA genetic “vaccines”—they mandated them. They didn’t just disagree with dissenters—they censored publications, destroyed careers, revoked licenses (see Fired by the Fascists).

If the biomedical security state fought that hard over a respiratory virus, imagine what they’ll do when AI threatens to democratize diagnosis itself.

Coming Next: The 7-Part Series

My skin lesion story is a case study in possibility. But here’s the darker question: What if AI isn’t programmed for healing?

What if it’s programmed for Big Pharma/Big Vaccine compliance? For Standard of Scare™ protocols? For blocking ivermectin prescriptions and our access to DMSO before the conversation even starts?

That’s not hypothetical. It’s already happening. And most people can’t even see it.

Next Monday begins our 7-part series: “Robo-Therapy-Ready?” — exploring the algorithmic physicians already treating you, the training data war that determines whether AI heals or harms, and the Non-Humanism™ endpoint being planned while everyone debates whether robots should practice medicine.

