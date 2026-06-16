Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
3h

How many other crises could be resolved when governments actually pursue cures instead of tyrannical, indefinite management?

The first thing I would do is get back to punishing the guilty. For too long in America, the powers that be have been wrist slapping offenders when they should have been showing them that crime doesn’t pay.

I only quit my disastrous drug and alcohol addiction when they held me accountable in my teens and locked me away, safe from my own actions and making others safe from me. My parents, fortunately, were all in favor of the state showing me that crime doesn’t pay.

If only the authorities as well as the families still taught this lesson, we’d be a lot better off.

BTW - illegally entering our country IS A CRIME, and should be treated as such!

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
5h

The Epstein and Soros classes are attacking America and the west using unconventional warfare, and monopolistic healthcare is a big part of it. They want more power and centralized control, and morons in America think Medicare for All is a win. Time to remove all Zionists and Marxists from power and media.

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