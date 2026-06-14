Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT's avatar
Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT
11h

Both acute and chronic Lyme disease and sinusitis can respond well to an integration of accurately prescribed homeopathic medicine, nutraceutical and peptide therapy. Agents such as high potency colloidal silver and hypochlorous acid (HOCL) can also be very helpful when properly used. I recommend working with a physician well trained in these modalities.

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