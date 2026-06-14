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⚠️ BREAKING (June 12, 2026): Dr. Robert Malone reports an active rumor from senior USG employees that RFK Jr. will leave HHS in July after the 4th. Discussed at the Congressional baseball game. If true, this issue documents what Kennedy’s medical revolution looked like in its window of possibility.

“The era of gaslighting Lyme patients is over.” That’s what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said recently in Concord, New Hampshire, standing in front of supporters demanding federal funding to fight tick-borne disease. And for the first time in decades, that didn’t seem like an empty campaign promise. Whether the system allows that revolution to proceed is now another question entirely.



In this Chronicle, we document what it looks like when a government agency with presumed authority decides to stop lying and start healing. Dapsone combination therapy works. SAAT auricular acupuncture works. DMSO for sinusitis works. Integrative medicine solutions exist. The important question is whether we’re brave enough in this brave new world to use them, despite the dictates of the medical-industrial complex.

🏛️ FEDERAL ACTION & RFK JR. MEDICAL REVOLUTION

Source: MAHA Report / Adam Garrie

May 29, 2026. Concord, New Hampshire. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced what the medical establishment has resisted for decades: comprehensive federal action on Lyme disease and tick-borne illness.

The announcement included:

“The era of gaslighting Lyme patients is over.”

Multi-million-dollar CDC pilot program to eliminate ticks on wildlife before they transmit disease (partnership with New England Center of Excellence, Indian Health Service, Wampanoag Tribe)

Three LymeX Innovation challenges offering up to $2.5 million in prize funding

25% reduction goal in Lyme transmission by 2035

Standardized treatment protocols and diagnostic reform - a potential silver lining for integrative medicine and the medical innovation movement

Kennedy revealed his family’s personal history: in the 1980s, in Bedford, New York, he, his wife, and all six of his children contracted Lyme disease. One of his sons’ faces was paralyzed for a year (facial palsy).

But he’s seen much worse: “Americans can’t go in the woods anymore safely... that we now live in a world where parents have to worry about their children going to the woods. It’s a science fiction nightmare.”

This isn’t a campaign promise. This is federal action backed by HHS authority and funding. Let’s hope this gains traction, despite obstacles from the medical-industrial complex and the Allopathic PriesthoodTM.

D2D Take: These RFK, Jr./HHS team developments are encouraging, but if COVID-era “gaslighting” is really ever to end, it will be because We The People claim our 1st Amendment right and speak truth to power.

Lyme Disease Expert Dr. Richard Horowitz's Recommendations for Secretary RFK, Jr.

Source: Richard Horowitz / Medical Detective

After seeing 13,000 chronically ill Lyme patients, infectious disease specialist Richard Horowitz has data and recommendations for Secretary Kennedy’s “Take Back Your Health Tour.”

Horowitz’s core findings:

Most Lyme patients saw 10–30 doctors before diagnosis (one saw 100). No wonder patients are turning to TikTok for answers.

Chronic Lyme is not a single infection—it’s multiple overlapping tick-borne infections plus environmental toxins (MSIDS model: 16 inflammatory factors).

Standard antibiotic protocols fail because they don’t target biofilm bacterial forms.

Dapsone combination therapy (dapsone, rifampin, minocycline, azithromycin, and methylene blue) achieves long-term remission in most cases.

His patients have entered remission for years post-treatment—some 8+ years symptom-free.

Horowitz’s recommendations to Kennedy:

Develop standardized treatment protocols based on biofilm-persister drug regimens

Consider oxidative therapy modalities [D2D note: IV ozone, ultraviolet blood irradiation, chlorine dioxide, IV hydrogen peroxide, HBO, IV vitamin C, and methylene blue; see Fear-Efficacy Paradox of Western Medicine].

Host roundtables with physicians and patients, not just Big Pharma-funded academic institutions

Fund clinical trials for dapsone combination therapy (NIH denied his $275,000 grant request despite billions spent on less effective Alzheimer’s research)

Reform medical boards that are currently attacking Lyme-literate doctors [D2D note: and expose the FSMB]

Confirm whether Lyme is truly man-made. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary recently stated publicly that Lyme disease originated — “with a high degree of probability”—from Lab 257 of Plum Island Animal Laboratory, 25 miles from Lyme, Connecticut. We’ve covered this here: Nazi Scientist in the Room. Given the COVID-era gain-of-function atrocities, what’s your bet?

Horowitz concludes: “Mr. Secretary, if you want to help Americans take back their health, shift the paradigm. Unravel each chronic illness into its 16 potential inflammatory MSIDS factors and address them.”



Kennedy has the platform, at least for now. Horowitz has the data. Unfortunately, it appears the Allopathic PriesthoodTM still decides whether implementation happens. History suggests it won’t.

D2D Take: Thirteen thousand patients. Years of data. And the NIH said no. Until now?

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💊 BIO-LOGICAL™ BREAKTHROUGH SOLUTIONS

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH / McCullough Foundation

Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) is a tick-induced meat allergy affecting nearly 500,000 Americans. That’s just gross. Conventional medicine’s answer: avoid red meat forever. That’s not treatment. That’s management of symptoms.

A peer-reviewed study published in Medical Acupuncture reported something that sounds too good to be true: 96% remission of AGS symptoms using SAAT (Soliman Auricular Allergy Treatment).

The protocol: Patients touch a vial containing the allergen (alpha-gal). A clinician uses electrical detection to identify a reactive point on the ear. A tiny acupuncture needle is inserted into the specific auricular zone and left in place for approximately three weeks. That’s it. Energy-based Psycho-Neuro-Endocrine-Immunology at its best.



Theoretical Response from Big Pharma: “Behold, the ‘auricular voodoo’ technique: why not just guess and poke? Stop it, y’all! — Brought to you by Pfizer.”

The results of SAAT:

96% symptom remission in patients with follow-up data

Among 25% of patients with a previous anaphylaxis history, 93% reported no subsequent symptoms after treatment

Zero adverse reactions to the procedure itself

Many patients are symptom-free for months to years post-treatment

Patients who previously couldn’t tolerate beef, pork, or dairy could reintroduce them without allergic reaction

This wasn’t tested in mild cases. Nearly 25% had been formally diagnosed with anaphylaxis. They were severely symptomatic. Standard treatments (antihistamines, corticosteroids, and strict avoidance) had failed. Yet SAAT worked in 96% of cases.

With hundreds of thousands of Americans affected by AGS and zero accepted medical treatments beyond lifelong avoidance, a 96% remission rate is difficult to ignore.

D2D Take: Conventional medicine’s standard response to a 96% cure rate: ‘Interesting. Now back to managing symptoms with suppressor-blocker drugs…forever.’

Source: A Midwestern Doctor

For decades, conventional medicine has claimed viral infections can’t be treated—only managed with supportive care while the body fights them off. That narrative justifies the annual pandemic cycle (1976–2026: swine flu, HIV, SARS, avian flu, H1N1, MERS, Zika, Ebola, COVID, monkeypox, hantavirus).

Each “new threat” requires new vaccines, new drugs, and new preparedness spending. The pandemic machine grinds on.

But the narrative is a lie. Many treatments exist—they’ve just been systematically suppressed (just ask RFK, Jr. and Dr. Horowitz :-).

Upper airway disinfection: Most respiratory viruses (SARS-CoV-2, rhinovirus, influenza) initially replicate in the nasal cavity and nasopharynx for several days to two weeks before migrating to the lower respiratory tract. If you eliminate the virus in the upper airway before it progresses to the lungs, you prevent severe disease and dramatically reduce symptom duration. See D2D’s $3 Nasal Defense.

DMSO for sinusitis: Extensive research shows DMSO applied to nasal tissue and sinuses also clears infections, resolves chronic sinusitis, eliminates sinus headaches, and drains trapped material. Reader testimonials document:

Chronic sinusitis clears within days (some after decades of antibiotic failure)

Nasal polyps resolve (including one that had obstructed breathing and survived prior surgery and steroids)

Eustachian tube pressure relieved instantly

Post-nasal drip ends

Sinus infections becomes preventable or rapidly treatable

At 37 weeks pregnant with severe congestion and facial pain, one reader applied DMSO across the sinuses and forehead: “Within minutes, my congestion vanished, and my head stopped hurting. It’s more effective than any decongestant I’ve tried.”

Why doesn’t every ENT prescribe DMSO for sinusitis? We could ask D2D friend and otolaryngologist Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, and she’d probably say, “Because DMSO is unpatentable, cheap, and can’t generate pharmaceutical profits.”



Unfortunately, the pandemic industrial complex needs new patentable drugs and vaccines, not simple, effective, inexpensive cures.

D2D Take: The treatments exist. They’re just invisible because they aren’t profitable.

🥛 BIO-LOGICAL™ IMMUNE FOUNDATIONS

Source: Dr. William Campbell Douglass II / The Raw Truth About Milk

The integrative medicine revolution has one foundational principle: work with the body’s own biology, not against it.

Raw milk from healthy herds is the textbook case. Containing lactoferrin, immunoglobulins, probiotics, and bioavailable nutrients destroyed by pasteurization, raw milk supports:

Mucosal immunity — the first line of defense against respiratory pathogens

Microbiome diversity — crucial for immune system training and T-cell maturation

Natural anti-inflammatory compounds — reducing systemic inflammation and allergic response

Bioavailable calcium and vitamin D absorption — restoration of nutrient density

The false narrative: Raw milk is dangerous. The documented reality: Properly sourced raw milk from healthy herds has a superior safety profile to industrial pasteurized milk, while providing genuine immune support that pasteurization systematically destroys.

Dr. William Campbell Douglass II, the author’s father, documented integrative medicine protocols for decades. His work on nutritional immunity, natural therapeutic modalities, and the restoration of the body’s innate healing capacity remains the foundation of medical freedom medicine. The Raw Truth About Milk is essential reading for anyone committed to Bio-logical™ medicine.

This is the revolution: not abandoning science, but remembering that the best science works with biology, not against it.

D2D Take: Your immune system - your immunology - wants to work with your psyche, your nervous system, and your endocrine system (psycho-neuro-endocrine-immunology). Stop poisoning it. Start feeding it. That’s bio-logicalTM!

🚨 INSTITUTIONAL RESISTANCE & SYSTEM CAPTURE

BREAKING: RFK Jr. May Exit HHS in July Source: Dr. Robert Malone

If Dr. Malone’s high-level sourcing proves accurate—that RFK Jr. will leave HHS after July 4th—it answers a critical question:

Can the Allopathic Priesthood™ ever tolerate an HHS Secretary with medical freedom commitments?

Or does institutional capture move swiftly to remove threats to the pharmaceutical machinery before systemic change takes root?

In 6 weeks, Kennedy announced action on Lyme, FDA reform, and treatment protocols. If he’s removed before implementation, that’s not a failure of the revolution. That’s proof of the system’s ruthlessness.

D2D Take: The COVID era proved it: the system doesn’t reform easily. It absorbs threats and then excretes them. Cabinet exits. Censorship. Institutional resistance. If Kennedy outlasts July, we know the revolution has teeth. If not, we will realize the system’s ruthlessness. And perhaps it truly is broken and beyond repair.

💬 READER ENGAGEMENT

We’ve documented federal action on Lyme disease, a 96% cure rate for a previously untreatable allergy, suppressed respiratory treatments, and the foundations of immune resilience.

What questions do these solutions raise for you?

If Lyme treatment protocols work, why weren’t they funded before now?

How many other “incurable” conditions have hidden 90%+ remission-rate treatments?

How do we rebuild trust in doctors and institutions if this “gaslighting era” ends?

📬 SUBMIT TO THE CHRONICLE

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