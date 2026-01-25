Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Jan 25

The RICO lawsuit should include as criminal defendants all U.S. pediatricians who were complicit in this outrageous fraud and health scam that has injured millions of innocent children over the decades, and should also include other licensed, orthodox health care providers who were complicit as well. The executive boards of the AMA, AAP, AAFP and other allopathic organizations cooperating with the big pharma vaccine industrial cartel are corporatist (a.k.a. ascist) criminals who should and must be brought to justice

Jan 25

Yes. In the linked article you will find senate testimony that doctors can make as much as 1 million per year injecting their innocent children.

Rain Man: A demonic entity that corrupts in exchange for money.

Regarding the PREP Act, social conditioning, predictive programming, normalization:

The Film Rain Man Was Likely Forged to Pre-Program the Populace For the Upcoming Explosion in Vaccine Induced Autism.

1986: Congress Grants Immunity Shield to Vaccine Makers for Venom Injection Damage | Film Rain Man Begins Production

1988: Rain Man Released to Educate, Condition, & Normalize Autism

1986—2025: Number of vaccines administered explodes to 78 - and rising - from birth to two years of age. Autism diagnoses explode right along with them.

Before the film few even knew what the term meant because it was so rare it was seldom reported. There is so much more on this demonic agenda here --> https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization

"I’m a retired Speech-Language Pathologist and we were at the forefront of the information spreading because of the communication issues. Classroom teachers and even administrators were just flummoxed and caught totally off guard. None of us understood the complexity and scale of what was coming.

I remember loaning my copy of Rain Man to a Kindergarten teacher I worked with to help her understand the concept. At that time, no one in education knew what autism was. Then it flat out exploded!" —Willing Spirit

