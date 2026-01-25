The ‘False Certainty’ Lawsuit Corporate Media Isn’t Telling You About

RICO — the Racketeer-Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — is the federal statute used to dismantle the Mafia and bring down Big Tobacco. On January 21, 2026, Children’s Health Defense argued the AAP qualifies as both.

THE MAGNITUDE OF THIS LAWSUIT

“This is a fraud case following the playbook that took down Big Tobacco,” explains Rick Jaffe, attorney for the plaintiffs. While previous vaccine-related lawsuits “challenged individual vaccines or sought compensation for individual injuries,” this case targets the entire edifice of the vaccine cartel’s manufactured certainty—the same legal strategy that brought a $206 billion tobacco settlement.

Medical Racketeering:

Government approves — for a fee.

Academia endorses — for a grant.

Corporations profit — by design.

The medical gacocracy eats first. And it builds a wall of false certainty to keep you from asking who’s picking up the tab. This lawsuit cracks that wall.

Process:

Doctors get their orders. Parents get the ultimatum.

(”I won’t see your child unless fully vaccinated.”)

Patients pay with money, with health, with lives.

Dissenters - the “anti-vaxxers” - get destroyed.

Money flows up. Harm flows down.

Gacocracy. Racket. Same thing.

If Mainstream Media Weren’t Controlled by the Allopathic Priesthood™

This RICO case would dominate every news cycle. Every parent and grandparent in America would be discussing it. Instead, you’re reading about it here — on a Substack the Priesthood’s psyop algorithm would prefer you never found.

Children’s Health Defense filed the complaint against the organization that tells 67,000 pediatricians what to think, say, and inject into our children.

The allegations are devastating.

Foundational Fraud

At the heart of the lawsuit is a 2002 AAP publication claiming children could safely receive “up to 10,000 vaccines at once.“



Ten thousand. Not a hundred. Not a thousand. Ten thousand — injected simultaneously into an infant whose immune system is still learning to distinguish mother’s milk from formula.

This isn’t science. It’s $cience™ — the kind that sounds impressive until you ask for the receipts. Paul Offit said it. The AAP canonized it. And for two decades, questioning it got you labeled “anti-vaxxer.”

The RICO complaint calls it foundational fraud. We call it what happens when “expert,” financially-conflicted credentials replace genuine curiosity, incentives replace conscience, and the silence of 67,000 pediatricians starts to make sense.



According to the complaint, this extraordinary 10K claim — still treated as “near scripture” by pediatricians nationwide — has never been supported by actual safety testing.

Attorney Richard Jaffe frames it this way: while Big Tobacco spent decades manufacturing false uncertainty to sell doubt, the AAP manufactured false certainty to foreclose questions entirely.



Both represent fraud through the apparatus of The $cience™.

The lawsuit alleges the AAP:

Receives financial incentives from vaccine manufacturers to increase vaccination rates — where treasure is, hearts follow, and mouths speak (or don’t) Suppresses research questioning vaccine safety and efficacy — $cience™ means never publishing inconvenient data (surely Dr. Andrew Wakefield must be watching carefully) Persecutes physicians who deviate from AAP orthodoxy — AKA, Fired by the Fascists™ Uses the Vaccine Safety Datalink like a “filing cabinet” — 24 years and it’s still closed. Share

Cost to Humanity

The plaintiffs aren’t abstractions. They include parents of children who died after vaccination, including the Shaw and Nelson families. They include physicians whose careers were destroyed for putting patients above institutional conformity.

Dr. Paul Thomas had his Oregon medical license suspended after publishing research showing unvaccinated children in his practice had better health outcomes. Dr. Kenneth Stoller faced similar persecution for opposing AAP guidelines.

These physicians didn’t just question the orthodoxy — they documented the problems. For that, they were Fired by the Fascists™.

Media Blackout

Here’s where it gets interesting — and by “interesting,” I mean infuriating.

I searched Fox News, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, the New York Times, WaPo, and USA Today for coverage. What I found was extensive reporting on AAP’s OTHER lawsuit—the one in which AAP is suing HHS and RFK Jr. over vaccine schedule changes.

So what about AAP’s coverage as plaintiff — heroically suing the notorious ‘anti-science menace’ RFK Jr. and HHS to ‘protect childrens’ health’? Answer: Wall-to-wall. Front page. Breaking news alerts.

But AAP’s coverage of itself as a defendant in this federal racketeering case? Answer: Hold on, let me check... [loading] [loading] [404: Story Not Found]. Zero.

As Steve Kirsch documented, a search confirmed the same: mainstream media has completely blacked out CHD’s RICO lawsuit.

This isn't oversight. This is suppression. And the absence of coverage is the Gacocracy™ showing its hand — government-academic-corporate capture of mainstream media operating as a single dysfunctional immune system, reflexively attacking threats and protecting its own.

What AAP Is Saying About Being Sued

Nothing. I searched the AAP’s website, news releases, and publications. Not a single statement addressing the RICO allegations. Complete organizational silence about being accused of operating a criminal racketeering enterprise. Federal RICO charges — and 67,000 dues-paying pediatrician members get... nothing. No email. No statement. No acknowledgment that it exists. Silence is communication.

Meanwhile, AAP leadership issues regular statements about their own lawsuit against HHS. CEO Mark Del Monte says their suit “is about children’s health.” (Bless his heart.) President Andrew Racine invokes “rigorous, transparent science.” (Words are fun. Someone should tell Dr. Racine that “transparent” doesn’t mean “invisible.”)

And what do these AAP champions of transparency say about being accused of operating a corrupt organization under federal law? Crickets.

It’s a disturbing question: Do the 67,000 AAP members even know their professional organization faces federal racketeering charges?

Will Justice Come?

I confess skepticism.

We’ve watched justice fail at the highest levels: Clintons, Comey, Fauci, Hunter, Schiff, Strzok, Walz, the 51 intelligence officials, the Russia hoax, the Mar-a-Lago raid, the suppressed Epstein files, and the list goes on. The pattern suggests accountability is for little people, not captured institutions.

And yet.

Big Tobacco RICO took seven years. The system can work — sometimes. Even if this lawsuit doesn’t deliver full accountability, it creates a documentary record in the digital archives. It puts evidence into legal discovery. It models dissent for physicians watching from the sidelines.

Jeff Childers calls it “Lilliputians versus Gulliver“ — small plaintiffs binding a giant through a thousand legal threads until he topples.



On the same day CHD filed its RICO complaint, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton opened his own investigation into unlawful vaccine-related financial incentives:

On the same day! Whether coordinated or convergent (probably coordinated - signs of strategy), the walls are closing in on the racketeers from multiple directions.

What You Can Do

Ask your pediatrician or primary care doctor whether they are aware of this lawsuit. Watch their face. If they don’t know, ask why their professional organization hasn’t told them. If they do know, ask what they think.

Then ask yourself: Is this the institutional integrity I want making decisions about the health of American children?

The Allopathic Priesthood™ counts on your silence. Your deference. Your assumption that medical organizations with names like “American Academy of Pediatrics“ must have your children’s interests at heart.

RICO exists because sometimes they don’t.

