Part 3 of 6 — The Massie Six

A question this post will ask honestly, and the reader is invited to answer honestly in return:

How is it that a $33 million domestic political-financial operation, executed to remove one decent American congressman, has the active or passive moral cover of millions of devout American Christians?

The billionaires provide the money. The lobby coordinates the spending. The deepfakes manufacture the consent. But none of that works without the moral cover. And the moral cover is not coming primarily from Wall Street, Silicon Valley, or the Council on Foreign Relations. It is coming from the American pulpit — specifically the pulpits of the roughly 30–40 million American Christians who hold some version of the theological framework called Christian Zionism.

This is the post that examines that framework — not to mock the believers, who are our neighbors and our family members, but to ask whether the framework as currently deployed is faithful to the scriptures it claims to honor.

Zionism-Recognition Test

Before we go further, perform this experiment with two friends or family members this week. Ask them:

“Have you heard the term Zionism?”

Most will say yes. Then ask:

“Can you tell me what it means?”

The honest answers will run from “something about Israel” to “I’m not really sure” to embarrassed silence. A handful will give a partial answer related to the late-19th-century political movement led by Theodor Herzl. Fewer still will distinguish political Zionism from religious Judaism, from Christian Zionism, from the post-1948 state of Israel as a present political entity. Almost none will be able to articulate what the Yinon Plan proposed (a 1982 Israeli strategic document advocating the fragmentation of Arab states), what Greater Israel means, or what IMEC is.

Yet most of the same people hold operational opinions on U.S. policy toward Israel, Iran, Palestine, and the broader region — opinions strong enough to influence their vote, their donations, their pastor selection, and their willingness to call Thomas Massie and Ron Paul antisemites.

This is Simple Belief™ in pure form. We will name it formally in Part 6. For now, hold the test in mind. The post you are reading is, in part, a remedy for the embarrassed silence.

“It Is Written” Hermeneutic

The deepest engine driving Christian Zionist support for Greater Israel is a particular way of reading scripture — a way that converts ancient prophetic text into present-day foreign policy authorization.

The mechanism is what we will call here the “It Is Written” hermeneutic:

Because a sequence of events is described in the Bible, it must occur. Because it must occur, policies advancing it are providentially justified. Because they are providentially justified, opposing them is opposing God. It is a remarkably tidy syllogism. Aristotle would object on at least three grounds.

The hermeneutic is not new to D2D readers. It is the same cognitive move that governed the COVID-era “Trust the Science” framework — in which textual or institutional authority displaces personal judgment, with dissent reframed as a sin against the source. Same move. Different text.

A short inventory of the cognitive biases and logical fallacies bundled inside the “It Is Written” hermeneutic:

Appeal to Authority (textual): The writtenness substitutes for the argument Appeal to Antiquity: Older = truer; age substitutes for accuracy Confirmation Bias: Verses supporting the conclusion are selected; verses contradicting are ignored Cherry-Picking: Dispensationalism selects ~12 verses from 31,000+ to build the end-times timeline Belief Bias: If the conclusion feels right, the reasoning is presumed valid Sacred Halo Effect: Religious framing exempts claims from ordinary epistemic scrutiny Sunk Cost (theological): Generations of inherited teaching foreclose re-evaluation In-Group Bias: “Our interpretation” vs. “their misunderstanding.” Status Quo Bias: The teaching as received is presumed correct because it was received

That is nine cognitive captures stacked inside a single hermeneutical posture. The reader who recognizes them is not less Christian — because honest scripture-reading is a discipline, not an inheritance.

Logos Question for the Reader

The 1611 King James Bible was a major event in religious literacy. The Hebrew scriptures were composed across roughly 1500–400 BC; the New Testament across roughly 50–100 AD.

That places all biblical text-composition within the last 3,500 years.

Writing systems themselves emerged in Mesopotamia and Egypt around 3400–3200 BC — so all human writing of every kind occupies only the last ~5,000 years.

Anatomically modern Homo sapiens has existed for at least 200,000–300,000 years.

So 97–98% of human existence has been pre-textual.

This is the inconvenient Logos question — and your friends, family, and pastor are invited to dispute it: Do you have evidence to dispute the fact that humanity has been writing for only about 5,000 years out of 200,000+ years of human existence?

If you do not — and you will not, because the archaeological record is unambiguous — then any theology that grants ultimate authority to the written text alone is making a claim about a tiny sliver of human experience. This is not anti-Bible or anti-Christian. This is anti-bibliolatry — the idolatry of the text itself, which historic Christianity has always recognized as a distinct error from honoring scripture rightly. Christ Himself was not the Book. Christ was the Word made flesh — a person, not a manuscript.

Third Temple Sequence

The eschatological motor driving Christian Zionist support for Greater Israel runs roughly as follows:

A Third Temple must be built on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem — succeeding Solomon’s First Temple (destroyed 586 BC) and Herod’s Second Temple (destroyed 70 AD). The Temple Mount is currently occupied by the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock — Islam’s third-holiest sites. Therefore, the Mosque and Dome must be removed before the Temple can be rebuilt. The rebuilt Temple is interpreted by Christian and Jewish dispensationalists as a prerequisite for the events of Daniel 9:27, 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4, and Revelation 11:1-2 — and ultimately for Christ’s return. Therefore, any policy destabilizing the region sufficiently to make Mosque demolition operationally possible is providentially justified.

Read those five propositions carefully. The fifth is the operational hinge. The fifth may be what the $33 million bought.

(For a deeper examination of this sequence, see stopworldcontrol.com/israel — D2D does not endorse every claim on that resource but recommends it as a starting point for readers who have never encountered this argument before.)

This is not a fringe reading. It is the standing theological framework of the Scofield Reference Bible (1909, financially backed in part by Samuel Untermeyer and other early Zionist donors), promoted by Hal Lindsey’s The Late Great Planet Earth (1970, 28 million copies sold), Tim LaHaye’s Left Behind series (1995–2007, 80 million copies sold), and the dominant pulpit of John Hagee’s Christians United for Israel (CUFI) — 10 million members, the largest pro-Israel organization in the United States, larger than AIPAC.

No other theological framework in American history has been so successfully marketed by paperback.

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“Onward, Christian Soldiers”

Sabine Baring-Gould wrote Onward, Christian Soldiers in 1865 as a processional hymn for children walking from one English village to another for a Sunday school festival. The “warfare” in the lyric was spiritual warfare against sin — the standard New Testament use, drawn directly from Paul’s metaphor of the armor of God in Ephesians 6.

In 2026, the hymn has been operationally repurposed. The Christian soldier is no longer fighting sin within himself. He is funding, voting for, and providing moral cover for the literal demolition of a region whose populations he has never met, in service of an economic corridor that has nothing to do with the Kingdom of God.

Christ’s actual words on the matter were not ambiguous:

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God.” (Matthew 5:9) “All who take the sword will perish by the sword.” (Matthew 26:52) “Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.” (Luke 6:27-28)

Treasure Test

The series’ Logos and Pathos beats can be summarized in one verse that Christ delivered Himself:

“Where your treasure is, there will be your heart also.” (Matthew 6:21)

The donor class has shown where its treasure is. $230+ million to one President. $33 million to remove one decent congressman. Massie has shown where his treasure is — the house he built, the wife he buried, the wife he married, the lobby he wouldn’t write a paper for.

If you genuinely believe Greater Israel is God’s will — in the “God is Love” sense — then the operational test of that belief is simple. Twenty-five of your dollars to AIPAC. You will be welcomed to the team. Hat, button, and email list included.

Once you have given, you are a member - mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. You will have something to defend. Your future reading of the Iran war, the Gaza redevelopment portfolio, the IMEC corridor, and the next Thomas Massie will all be filtered through the lens of someone who has paid in.

This is not a metaphor. This is identity-binding through transaction — the same mechanism that compromises Congressmen with photographs at Epstein’s island, only operating on you at retail scale for twenty-five dollars.

Most readers will not take the test. That refusal — quiet, personal, and free — is the third path Massie has been modeling for thirteen years: not revolt, not surrender, but refusal.

Christ said to test where your treasure lies. Take the test honestly. Whatever the answer, you will know something about yourself you did not know yesterday.

What Comes Next

Christian Zionism is not the enemy. Captured Christianity is the enemy — captured by a 19th-century theological framework constructed in significant part by donors with non-theological motives, distributed through 20th-century mass-market paperbacks, and operationalized in 21st-century foreign policy at a scale Baring-Gould could not have imagined when he wrote a hymn for children walking between villages.

The cure is not less Christianity. The cure is more Christianity — more honest reading, more historical literacy, more attention to what Christ actually said about peacemaking, more grace, more eirene, more shalom, more salaam, more reverence for Creation. More attention to the Word made flesh, and less to the manuscript made idol. God is love, after all.

The 7.5% dissident-resistant who have already broken with Simple Belief on this question carry the load forward. The pastors who teach honestly carry it forward. The parents who raise their children to read scripture as scripture rather than as Middle East foreign-policy authorization carry it forward.

And in the dust of a Sicilian courtyard a hundred and sixty years ago, a Great Dane’s right foreleg is still raised — pointing, it now appears, at a doctrine.

Continue to Part 4 — The Fake Is In → (publishes tomorrow)

Or return to Part 2 — Bendicò and the Board of Peace or Part 1 — Best Government Money Can Buy.

❤️ Every heart pushes this past the gatekeepers. Tap it — it matters more than you think.

🔄 Every restack is a circuit breaker. Spread the resistance.

🗣️ Comments welcome below. We read every one.

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