Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT's avatar
Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT
16h

I agree that there is a desperate need for more Christian spirituality in America and the world, which are our source of salvation, wisdom, love and peace. Concomitantly, there is also a desperate need for far less radical Islamism, communism, socialism, DEI-ism and wokism in America and the world, which are all the manifestations of the anti-christ, satan. We are all indeed immersed in spiritual warfare as the Book of Revelation now unfolds around us.

Ephesians 6:11-12 states, "Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms." Hallelujah, amen and shalom.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
15h

Have you examined the eschatology of the Orthodox Christian Church? You might find that many of your perspectives are very Orthodox. I had to reexamine my “American Christianity” in light of the world events of the last decade. Read Father Seraphim Rose: Orthodoxy and the Religion of the Future as a starting point.

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