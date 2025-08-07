By Dr. Sheri Weinstein, MD, and Dr. W. Campbell Douglass III, MD, MS

The most profound betrayal occurs when those sworn to 'first do no harm' find themselves systematically harmed by the very institutions they trusted to uphold that sacred principle. Sheri Weinstein, MD

A New Framework for Understanding Professional Devastation

The COVID-19 era has uncovered a phenomenon that warrants recognition, analysis, and a name: Medical Betrayal Trauma (MBT). This unique form of betrayal trauma occurs when healthcare professionals face systematic persecution, professional ruin, and psychological warfare—not from external enemies, but from the very medical institutions, regulatory bodies, and colleagues they once trusted most deeply.

What we’re documenting isn’t merely professional disagreement or typical workplace conflict. MBT represents a coordinated assault on the intellectual and moral foundations of medical practice itself—a systematic campaign that transforms healers into compliance officers for the pharmaceutical industrial complex.

Throughout my decades in medicine, I’ve witnessed colleagues weather board investigations, malpractice suits, and patient deaths with remarkable resilience. But the psychological devastation of this COVID era is different—physicians are broken not by the virus, but by their own profession’s betrayal of its fundamental principle to “first do no harm.

Defining Medical Betrayal Trauma (MBT)

MBT occurs when healthcare professionals experience systematic persecution, professional isolation, and institutional retaliation for exercising clinical judgment, questioning COVID-era protocols, or maintaining traditional medical ethics. As Lawrence R. Huntoon, MD, PhD, documents, betrayal trauma emerges when “an individual’s well-being is threatened by an important person or institution in their life” with whom they “had a close relationship, dependence, or trust.”

The trauma is amplified by factors unique to the medical profession:

Sacred Trust Violation: The Hippocratic Oath represents more than a career choice; it embodies a sacred calling. When medical institutions betray this trust, the psychological impact transcends typical workplace betrayal.

Professional Identity Destruction: Unlike other professions, medical practice intertwines deeply with personal identity. Physicians don’t simply “work in healthcare”—they are doctors. Attacks on professional judgment strike at the core of who they are.

Isolation Amplification: When medical colleagues participate in persecution, physicians lose not just their professional community, but their lifelong anchor of trust, identity, and purpose.

How MBT Operates

Medical Betrayal Trauma operates through multiple coordinated mechanisms:

Regulatory Betrayal: State medical board investigations, license threats, FSMB-coordinated surveillance

Institutional Betrayal: Sham peer review, hospital privilege revocation, employment termination

Financial Betrayal: Practice income destruction, malpractice insurance threats, economic exclusion

Professional Betrayal: Colleague ostracism, medical society exclusion, referral network destruction

Media Betrayal: Character assassination, “misinformation” labeling for evidence-based medicine

The CMS Open Payments Database reveals the money trail: physicians receiving substantial pharmaceutical payments often become the most aggressive persecutors of colleagues who prescribe competing treatments. “Where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.

The Psychological Impact of MBT

Physicians experiencing MBT report profound disorientation when colleagues and institutions betray fundamental medical principles. Many describe feeling “professionally murdered”—alive physically, but dead professionally.

The systematic nature creates devastating isolation as trusted colleagues participate in persecution. Physical manifestations include anxiety, depression, autonomic dysfunction, and PTSD symptoms. Recognition that their life’s calling has been captured by forces that profit from suffering creates profound existential trauma. Many describe feeling like “strangers in their own profession.

The Path Forward: From Trauma to Transformation

Understanding MBT opens pathways for healing:

Recognition and Validation: Physicians experiencing this trauma need to understand that their suffering is real, systematically inflicted, and not a personal weakness.

Community Formation: Building networks of physicians and patients who understand the betrayal and support recovery.

Alternative Practice Models: Creating direct patient care systems, cash-based practices, and telemedicine platforms outside captured institutions.

Legal Protection: Developing frameworks to protect physicians from regulatory persecution.

Historical Documentation: Preserving testimony for future generations through projects like Duty to Dissent.

Systemic Resistance: Organized efforts to expose corruption, support persecuted physicians, and rebuild medicine based on healing rather than profits.

Chronicles of Medicine's Restoration

Medical Betrayal Trauma represents one of the darkest chapters in modern medical history. But within this darkness lies the seeds of medicine’s restoration.

The physicians who endured MBT didn’t lose their calling—they are preserving it. Their suffering documents the cost of maintaining medical integrity in an era of institutional corruption. Their stories become the foundation for medicine’s eventual restoration.

Medical Betrayal Trauma is real. It is systematic. It is devastating. It isn’t historical—it’s the present reality for physicians navigating ongoing COVID policies and institutionalized suppression of alternative treatments.

But trauma, when recognized and properly understood, becomes the foundation for transformation. The physicians who suffered MBT are not medicine’s casualties—they are its chroniclers, its preservers, and ultimately, its restorers.

The parallel medical system is growing. The resistance is organized. The medical innovation movement has begun.

Dr. Sheri Weinstein is an internist and advocate for medical freedom and patient rights. Dr. W. Campbell Douglass III is a family practice physician and founder of the Duty to Dissent project.

This article draws from the analysis of Lawrence R. Huntoon, MD, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

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