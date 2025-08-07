Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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p harris's avatar
p harris
Aug 7, 2025

What an excellent analysis. Wisdom is in naming things. I have come to know in life the only way to arrive at healing (and peace) is to walk through the door of forgiveness. God, with his Holy Will, (He who sees the big picture, with His specialty of taking sin and turning it into a greater grace), can allow us to let go and move on in tranquility despite the current world we live in. Having experienced MBT, I found my greatest "token" from the experience was doing my best (attempt) to not speak ill of those betraying, forgiving all through an act of the will and praying for those involved, and just as soon as I left, shaking the dust from my feet to allow my blessing to return to me (Matthew 10:14). Having journeyed through this I have a far greater sense of peace and freedom than I did before. Thank you for this great work.

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