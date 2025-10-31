Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Delina H Bishop MD's avatar
Delina H Bishop MD
Nov 1

Each of those 3 corner squares in QR codes is binary for 6 isnt it? (Just like the long outer and middle “guide” bars in the qpc code is….)

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Delina H Bishop MD's avatar
Delina H Bishop MD
Nov 1

It is such an obvious mark of the beast to me - how does anyone that knows Revelation not see it?

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