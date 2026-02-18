Why the “Free Cheese” of Medicare is Killing American Medicine

By Dr. Tamzin Rosenwasser, Board-Certified in Internal Medicine and previously in Dermatology. She is the Past President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS).

Last week, Dr. Rosenwasser refused Florida's fingerprints. This week, she explains the trap. Read "The Swamp Fox Prescribes Freedom

Mice Die in Mouse Traps Because They Don’t Understand Why the Cheese Is Free.

That observation isn’t mine originally, but I’ve been warning physicians about government medicine’s “free cheese” for decades. The gullibility of physicians and the trap haven’t changed. Only the bait has gotten shinier and more toxic.

Medicare. Medicaid. “Free” COVID-19 “vaccines.” Coming soon: “free” microneedle patch implants for your convenience.

Do you understand why they’re free?

Cheese Has Become a Trap

When Medicare was enacted in 1965, physicians were assured that it would not interfere with the practice of medicine. This was the same government that promised Social Security numbers would “never be used for identification purposes.” The government just wanted to help elderly patients afford care.

Here's what they don't mention: a majority of Americans over 65 already had hospital insurance before Medicare—56% by 1963. They didn't need saving. But LBJ needed votes. So “noble intentions” became vote-buying, and vote-buying was dressed up as compassion. Free cheese!



People didn’t stop to reflect that the government is a monopoly on force, not a charitable institution. They wanted the “free” cheese—paid for by working taxpayers who had no choice in the matter.

Sixty years later, physicians are interchangeable puppets in a pitiless machine, and their patients have been reduced to anonymous members of a herd. The “help” became control. The “assistance” became dependence. The charity became force.

(For the full history of how Medicare became a trap, see Sue Blevins’ Medicare’s Midlife Crisis.)

When Cures Threaten Profits

Here’s what they don’t tell you about government medicine: When government pays for something, government decides what that something is. If the central authority says it’s “healthcare” and “public health,” it must be covered. If it’s not covered, you cannot have it—regardless of what your physician recommends, regardless of what works, regardless of what you want.



COVID proved it. Ivermectin—Nobel Prize-winning, WHO-essential, pennies per dose—was treated like poison. Hydroxychloroquine—sixty years of safe use—became a thought crime. Meanwhile, remdesivir ($3,000, kidney-damaging, minimally effective) received authorization.



The pattern isn’t subtle: cheap cures get banned, expensive, patented failures get mandated.



It’s nothing new. In 1920, Dr. T. H. Oliver published a Lancet protocol using dilute IV hydrogen peroxide that reportedly slashed mortality during the influenza pandemic.

Ozone therapy. UV blood irradiation. Treatments that cost almost nothing and threaten no one’s patents. Meanwhile, algorithmic medicine is replacing physician judgment entirely—computerized protocols that block integrative approaches before your doctor can even consider them.

Would our government fund trials on dilute IV hydrogen peroxide today if these proved curative against H5N1, Mpox, Influenza D, even the gain-of-function nightmares?

A year ago, you already knew the answer. Today? There’s a flicker of hope. Kennedy’s HHS is asking questions that would have ended careers six months ago. Big Pharma isn’t surrendering its trap without a fight—but at least someone is finally pointing at the cheese and asking why it’s free.

Medicare “Advantage”: Newer, Shinier Trap

The medical corporatists have refined the mousetrap considerably since 1965. Consider Medicare “Advantage” plans—a masterpiece of doublespeak.

Free vision benefits! Free hearing aids! Free dental! Free gym membership! Free transportation to approved facilities! Free meal replacement shakes! Free meditation app subscription! Free tote bag with the insurance company logo! Free promise that you can keep your doctor!

That last one was Obama’s. It aged like milk.

Look at all this free cheese! The trap has never been shinier.

What they don’t advertise: Those plans restrict which physicians you can see. Those plans limit which hospitals you can use. Those plans require “prior authorization” for treatments your physician has already determined you need. And when you actually get sick—when you need that life-saving specialist or that cutting-edge, integrative medicine treatment—you discover that “Advantage” means advantage for the insurance company, not for you.

The mouse got its free cheese. The mouse is now trapped in a “network.”

Share

Alphabet Soup Trap

I walked away from ABIM years ago—the American Board of Internal Medicine, for those fortunate enough to be unfamiliar with the alphabet soup that now strangles American medicine. I also withdrew from the American Board of Dermatology and deleted the emails they sent me stating how much I “owed” them.

MOC. MACRA. MIPS. HIPAA. CLIA.

Each acronym represents another trap, another fee, another way for money-grubbing medical corporatists and their administrative lackeys to extract wealth from physicians while controlling how they practice. The traps are so numerous now that younger physicians don’t even recognize they’re trapped. They think this is normal.

It isn’t normal. It’s what happens when mice accept free cheese for sixty years.

When I was interviewed at a midwestern university years ago, a chief bigwig bragged that 87% of their newborns were getting Hepatitis B shots. So I asked him: “Oh, is there an epidemic of Hepatitis B in this city? “

Of course, there wasn’t. There isn’t. Hepatitis B is transmitted through blood and sexual contact—not through diaper changes. Why vaccinate every newborn baby? Are babies doing IV drug use? Are they having promiscuous sex in infancy?

Money, power, prestige, and control. It usually starts with money. The hospital is compensated for every injection administered. The insurance company pays because the government mandates coverage. The pharmaceutical company profits. And asking “Is this medically necessary?” marks you as a troublemaker.

The cheese isn’t nutrition. The cheese is bait.

Where This Trail Leads

I’m a physician who has studied history, including the history of medicine under totalitarian regimes. The road we’re on has been traveled before.

When the government controls medicine, your physicians become instruments of the state rather than advocates for their patients. When “public health” supersedes individual care, the individual becomes expendable. When medical boards enforce orthodoxy rather than competence, dissent becomes career suicide.

The Nuremberg Code exists because physicians participated in atrocities under government direction. Some of those physicians may have been from the 4% of humans who are sociopathic monsters. But most were not—they were ordinary doctors who gave in to evil sociopaths, accepting government authority over medical ethics, conformity instead of conscience. They did what they were told. They ate the cheese.

There’s a clinical term for this: secondary sociopathy—when otherwise normal people adopt sociopathic behavior under institutional pressure. The cheese doesn’t just trap you. It transforms you.

As C.S. Lewis said, “Courage is not simply one of the virtues, but the form of every virtue at the testing point.”

Am I being dramatic? Perhaps. But I watched physicians deny patients proven early treatments during COVID because government agencies said, “No!” I watched medical boards threaten physicians who prescribed hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin—medications safely used for decades. I watched the “free” “vaccines” - genetic injections of modified RNA - become mandated conditions of employment.

Worse, I watched the same “vaccines” and remdesivir (”run-death-is-near”) deployed as instruments of coercion—bribes for physicians who went along, figurative guns pointed at those who resisted and said “No!” Eat the cheese or lose your career.

That escalation wasn’t random. That was the trap working exactly as designed—with fear as the accelerant. Appeal to fear is Psyop 101: terrorize, then offer salvation through compliance. Frightened mice run toward the cheese.

The Only Escape

Physicians die professionally in the government medicine trap because they don’t understand why the reimbursements flow, why the bureaucratic hoops multiply, why the “quality metrics” expand, why the prior authorizations increase—until they’re so deep in the maze they can’t remember or see what real medicine looks like.

The escape isn’t complicated. It’s just costly.

Refuse the cheese!

Physicians: Practice outside the system. Join AAPS. Pursue certifications that don’t feed the trap. Direct primary care isn’t retreat—it’s rebellion.

Patients: Find doctors who answer to you, not bureaucrats. They exist. They don’t eat the cheese any longer. They’re waiting for you.

Demand medical freedom—not just for patients, but for physicians who want to practice actual medicine.

I am one of the least wealthy physicians you’ll ever meet. I could have made far more money by going along with the system, accepting the cheese, filling out the forms, following the protocols, and remaining silent.

But I would have been trapped. And eventually, I would have been complicit.

The cheese was never free. The trap was always there. The only question is whether you and your physician understand before it’s too late.



Or is it?

Leave a comment

Dr. Tamzin Rosenwasser was on her own by age 15, put herself through medical school at Washington University in St. Louis, and has practiced emergency medicine, internal medicine, and dermatology across four decades. She served as President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (2007-2008) and remains an AAPS officer.



