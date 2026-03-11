⏱️ 4-minute intelligence brief

This week, the COVID-era medical freedom movement received three gifts: another peer-reviewed paper confirming that mRNA shots alter human gene expression, a landmark roundtable formally naming MEVI — Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury — and polling showing we are now the majority. The memory hole is losing the war. Here’s your intelligence brief.

📰 LEAD STORY

Source: Focal Points / Nicolas Hulscher, MPH; Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Published in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, this multi-omic analysis finds that the COVID-19 mRNA injections fundamentally reprogram human gene expression across multiple biological systems — not merely inducing auto-immune problems. The authors call for the immediate suspension of the entire mRNA platform.

D2D Take: They called us conspiracy theorists for saying this was gene therapy. The peer-reviewed literature has now caught up to what the dissenters said in 2020. The $cience™ is in. Time to sign the mRNA-modRNA moratorium petition NOW.

🔬 RESEARCH & EVIDENCE

Source: Focal Points / Nicolas Hulscher, MPH — published in PLOS One

The spike protein was detected in approximately 40% of placentas from vaccinated mothers without infection. Of those, essentially 80% showed spike protein inside fetal immune cells. The study covers mothers vaccinated months before conception — meaning the official claims that mRNA “stays at the injection site” and “disappears quickly” are directly contradicted by peer-reviewed evidence.

D2D Take: “Safe for pregnancy.” Say it louder for the OB-GYNs Still Doing It to Pregnant Women.

Source: A Midwestern Doctor / The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Multiple polls now show 9–34% of COVID vaccine recipients experienced side effects; 7–13% developed serious ones; 24–28% know someone they believe died from the vaccine; and 46–55% believe the shots killed a significant number of people. Trust in doctors and hospitals has collapsed from 71.5% to 40.1% in this COVID era. The Midwestern Doctor’s conclusion: we are now the majority. The challenge is acting like it.

D2D Take: They spent four years calling us a fringe minority. The polls say otherwise. Now, let’s organize like the majority we are. Consult the Medical Freedom Resistance Manual and read about and share the song: Safety in Numbers.

💉 VACCINE TRUTH EMERGES

Source: The MAHA Report / Mike Richman; MAHA Institute

The March 9 roundtable — featuring Del Bigtree, Mary Holland, and Mark Gorton — formally declared the Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury - MEVI - driven by the introduction of mRNA/LNP injections and the parabolic expansion of the childhood vaccine schedule. Gorton likened the pharmaceutical cover-up strategy to the tobacco industry's Disinformation Playbook.

Key MAHA diagnostic findings: “institutional pressure, an inclination to trust CDC data, and a lack of time to read the literature” are the primary reasons physicians still deny vaccine injury exists. Full 6-hour recording for your spare time: MAHA Institute MEVI Roundtable.

D2D Take: We’ve never clearly named this epidemic — until now. Massive. Epidemic. Vaccine. Injury. Welcome to MEVI - the vocabulary that changes history.

Source: Children’s Health Defense / Jill Erzen

Vaccine injury attorney Aaron Siri — author of Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines — appeared on JRE Episode #2462 to detail how the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act stripped all liability from manufacturers, and how the CDC settled a federal lawsuit by submitting 20 “studies” supporting vaccine safety, 19 of which had nothing to do with the vaccines in question. Siri compared the vaccine program’s social structure to a state religion in which doubt is treated as a moral transgression rather than as scientific inquiry.

D2D Take: Vaccinism ≠ Vaccinology.

Source: Due Diligence and Art / Sasha Latypova

Idaho’s S1346 would impose a moratorium on genetic “vaccines” for children, including those in the womb, and Latypova provided recorded testimony in support. This is a state-level action that the mRNA Moratorium movement needs to replicate in every statehouse in America.

D2D Take: While Washington debates, Idaho legislates. Readers: again, please add your name to the national mRNA moratorium petition here and read the related D2D post here.

Source: Children’s Health Defense

Allies of perennial vaccine promoter Dr. Paul Offit have formed a shadow Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee to counter RFK Jr.’s appointments. “Bizarre” and “Creepy” indeed! CHD’s senior research scientist’s response was the week’s most quotable line: “Why is any avenue of investigation off limits? It is appropriate to look hard everywhere, and look much harder where powerful interests tell you not to.”

D2D Take: When you can’t control RFK’s government committee, create a parallel one. The Allopathic Priesthood™ doesn’t lose gracefully — it just keeps cloning more priests.

PS: “According to OpenPayments, in 2023 alone, “Dr. Mike” took more than $1 million in consulting fees and other compensation from Abbott Labs, whose products include the flu vaccine.

🏛️ LEGAL & REGULATORY BATTLEFIELD

Source: Coffee & Covid / Jeff Childers

On March 9, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed class certification in Sambrano v. United Airlines, clearing the path to trial for nearly 2,000 pilots and flight attendants placed on indefinite unpaid leave after seeking religious exemptions from the COVID vaccine mandate. As one class member put it: “We are the largest class ever certified against a private employer for religious discrimination.” Now comes discovery, depositions, and damages. Corporate media is ignoring it entirely.

D2D Take: United’s CEO once bragged about ‘leading the way’ on mandates. He certainly united something: nearly 2,000 pilots and flight attendants, now standing together in the largest religious freedom class action against a private employer in U.S. history. “United we stand, together we __.”

Source: The Gold Report / Yudi Sherman

Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem (now Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas) called COVID-19 vaccine mandates “un-American and a gross violation of personal freedom” as the Coast Guard reinstated 56 service members dismissed for refusing the shot. Each reinstatement represents a career disrupted, a family stressed, and an institution that chose conformity over conscience — now being held, however slowly, to account.

D2D Take: 56 + 2000 = COVID-era purge reversal = victories, with more to come.

🎭 ESTABLISHMENT EXPOSED

Source: The New York Times (DOJ Epstein file review)

DOJ Epstein files document how elite New York physicians provided VIP care to Epstein, his associates, and the women he trafficked — including anonymous patient booking designed to provide “more flexibility,” a plastic surgeon stitching up a head wound on Epstein’s dining room table, and financial arrangements that blurred the line between medicine and patronage. Dr. Bernard Kruger has since quietly left two elite concierge medicine groups. Mount Sinai has formed an investigative committee. Doctors were rewarded with Apple Watches, celebrity introductions, research donations, and vacations.

D2D Take: The Favor Bank is real.

🏥 TREATMENTS & INNOVATIONS

Source: 2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Mebendazole — a cheap, decades-old anti-parasitic — has demonstrated documented anti-tumor activity, including against glioblastoma multiforme, one of the deadliest brain cancers known. Johns Hopkins holds a patent for its use in tumor treatment and prevention. Patients with glioblastoma are not told this. They are offered chemotherapy and radiation. This is the Rockefellerian patent medicine system operating exactly as designed: own the alternative, suppress the competition, profit from the “standard of care.”

D2D Take: A $5 anti-parasitic with a patent on its cancer application, sitting on a shelf while patients die. If this doesn’t define Bio-illogical™ medicine, nothing does.

⚠️ BRAVE NEW WORLD WATCH

Source: Medical Detective / Dr. Richard Horowitz

Dr. Horowitz — a leading Lyme disease specialist practicing since 1987, one of the nation’s original Lyme hotspots — revisits decades-old evidence linking Borrelia burgdorferi invented on Plum Island, one of America’s original bioweapons research facilities. The pattern is disturbingly familiar: a complex, difficult-to-diagnose illness; millions of suffering patients; and official denial of any engineered origin. Wuhan wasn’t the first time.

D2D Take: If the bioweapons lab network can produce Lyme disease and walk away clean for 40 years, what does that tell us about accountability? At minimum, it tells us why the mRNA Moratorium petition at change.org/mRNAmoratorium is a floor, not a ceiling.

🎯 LAST BUT NOT LEAST

Source: Focal Points / Dr. Peter A. McCullough

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz in early 2026 has exposed a structural vulnerability most Americans never knew existed: pharmaceutical manufacturing’s deep dependence on Middle Eastern petrochemical inputs for active pharmaceutical ingredients and packaging. McCullough’s analysis is ultimately an argument for the same thing D2D has always argued — that decentralized, Bio-logical™ medicine isn’t just ethically preferable. In a world of geopolitical fragility, it may be the only kind that’s actually resilient.

D2D Take: Your medical supply chain runs through a strait now, at least partly, controlled by the consequences of theologies. Bombs are falling on Iran. Sailors are in the Gulf. And your doctor still thinks integrative medicine is the impractical option. As D2D documented in the Foundation Stone Series, what people believe about Jesus and the third temple eventually affects what you have in your medicine cabinet.

💬 READER ENGAGEMENT

📰 The Contraband Chronicle: Because crucial COVID-era developments don’t curate themselves.