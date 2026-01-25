The D2D community’s collective intelligence that can’t be censored

This week, your comments proved something the Allopathic Priesthood™ desperately hopes you’ll never discover: Nature’s pharmacy has been open for business all along—they just don’t want you shopping there.

From DMSO testimonials that would make Big Pharma’s lawyers twitch to a Speech-Language Pathologist’s firsthand account of watching autism explode in real-time, D2D readers brought receipts. And when one ‘liberal’ critic wandered in to lecture us about “progress,” well... let’s just say the community intelligence is not impressive.

Autism Awakening

On “Is Your Pediatrician a Racketeer?“ TriTorch dropped a bombshell (click to see worthwhile video shorts) with Senate testimony showing pediatricians can earn up to $1 million annually from vaccine incentives! Visit his Substack for Senator Ron Johnson’s testimony and compelling video evidence from Children’s Health Defense.

And Willing Spirit delivered the ground-level testimony:

“I’m a retired Speech-Language Pathologist, and we were at the forefront of the information spreading because of the communication issues. Classroom teachers and even administrators were just flummoxed and caught totally off guard. None of us understood the complexity and scale of what was coming. I remember loaning my copy of Rain Man to a Kindergarten teacher I worked with to help her understand the concept. At that time, no one in education knew what autism was. Then it flat out exploded!”

D2D responds: This is the testimony they don’t want you to hear—frontline professionals our age who watched a “rare” condition become an epidemic in real time. ASD wasn’t even standardized in diagnostic criteria until DSM-5 in 2015. Now we’re told autism is just “neurodiversity.” Biodiverse, indeed.

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher, MD DHT, didn’t mince words on the Emory piece by Dr. Brinkley:

“If a physician cannot answer an extremely simple question such as ‘can men get pregnant’ with an honest and scientifically verifiable ‘no, of course not!’, then they have become so distorted by anti-science wokism and progressive insane satanism that they have no professional credibility whatsoever.”

D2D responds: Is this mass formation any different from what we witnessed under Stalin, Hitler, or Mao? When physicians abandon biological reality for ideological compliance, they’ve traded their Hippocratic oath for something far darker.

Kurt added the urgent coda: “If we don’t speak up now, we may never get another chance. These radicals are intolerant to the extreme.”

First, do no harm. Second, speak up.

🏛️ Ministry of Truth vs. Community Intelligence

One Finney wandered into the comment section to enlighten us (regarding Dr. Brinkley’s post about Emory’s woke medicine): “I can’t see where this is about medicine. It’s…a political conspiracy rant... Community/communists, society/socialists. The boogeyman commies are just a tool the Uber rich use to control the minds of the masses.”

The D2D Cognitive Bias Detector™ identified in Finney’s comments: Appeal to Ridicule, False Dichotomy, Straw Man, and—our personal favorite—the “I’m one of those uneducated, unworthy people you find so irksome” Victim Card (a classic Ad Misericordiam).

Finney concluded with the sort of vague socialist pablum that passes for insight in certain circles (by those presumably “unburdened by what has been,” like Kamala Harris - those who today would fall for the propaganda of Stalin, Hitler, or Mao): “societal changes represent progress towards a better life for all.”

D2D responds: Perhaps Finney can explain how the WEF, UN, WHO, and CCP are figments of our imagination. As my father taught me: Government is necessary, but less government equals better government. The rampant corruption we’re witnessing nationally and globally suggests he was onto something. Will Finney listen?

Nature’s Pharmacy: DMSO + Botanical Medicine Testimonials (D2D disclaimer applies)

“How I Used AI, IVM, and DMSO to Heal a Skin Lesion“ unleashed a flow of community wisdom.

Kathy Lopez shared: “I use DMSO and Castor oil to heal lesions on my legs from Lupus. Before DMSO, they always returned and got infected. I haven’t had any for 6 months, which is a record!”

Castor oil’s high ricinoleic acid content provides anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and wound-healing properties that have been used for centuries—yet are largely ignored by modern medicine. Many Castor oil products are on Amazon. Likewise for DMSO.

Andrew Devlin reported: “I had pain, numbness, and tingling in my left arm going into my neck. After 2 weeks with a heating pad, I reached for DMSO. In 2 days, the tingling was gone; in 5 days, the pain was gone. ‘Doing My Own Research’ is probably the scariest 4 words a doctor can hear!”

Kurt went further: “I’ve had dozens of basal and squamous skin cancers. When my insurance changed, I used DMSO and eggplant salve for a new lesion on my temple. Bingo. Gone.”

Research on eggplant-derived solasodine glycosides (BEC) shows these compounds induce apoptosis in cancer cells while sparing normal tissue. CuradermBEC5, a standardized cream, has demonstrated success in treating basal cell carcinomas. t. botanicals features its eggplant salve on Amazon.



Could it be that God’s pharmacy offers safe, effective remedies the Allopathic Priesthood™ can’t patent? Nah—that’s conspiracy theory.

Dr. Sheri Weinstein checked in from her circumnavigation:

“What I have noticed in the past 6 weeks since starting our circumnavigation is that my sleep is more restorative, and I only need 5-6 hours, waking before sunrise with energy to work out for hours daily. I am also calmer and more focused.”

She’s now reading McCullough and Leake’s Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality—”plenty of ammunition to win arguments against people that still believe vaccines eradicated infectious diseases.” (Spoiler: sanitation deserves more credit.)

A 2024 double-blind study found that RF exposure from devices was associated with worse subjective sleep quality and EEG changes during NREM sleep—even at low, real-world exposure levels. Dr. Weinstein’s “no cell towers” experiment appears to be working.

Week’s Wisdom

Art of a Spiritual Nature reminded us about engaging with haters: “Old lesson: ‘Do not engage.’” After reading Dr. Martha Stout’s The Sociopath Next Door, that advice carries extra weight. Her companion book, Outsmarting the Sociopath Next Door, is next on the D2D reading list.

These comments represent exactly what the captured medical establishment fears most: independent thinkers sharing real-world results that can’t be memory-holed.

Keep commenting, keep researching, and keep proving that the best medical insights come from conscience—not conformity.

Even Finney is welcome—though we’d recommend brushing up on cognitive biases, logical fallacies, and the realities of medical politics first.

(From TriTorch’s Substack)

Until next Sunday, the collective intelligence remains uncensorable, at least for now.