⬆️ READ PART 1 FIRST: No Unity With COVID-era Thievery — The Indictment

Yesterday, we published the indictment — sixteen thefts and six counts of institutional fraud. Today: the evidence. Forty items across five categories. Every receipt. Every stolen thing — documented.

⏱️ ~5-minute read

🔬 THEY STOLE OUR MEDICINE

Science itself — replaced with pharmaceutical-funded consensus branded as The $cience™, where “follow the science” meant “follow the money, and Dr. Dr. Fauci.” Informed consent and bodily autonomy — eliminated through mandates that coerced injection of mRNA genetic materials as a condition of keeping your job, your education, and your place in society. The right to early treatment — ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and physician clinical judgment were actively suppressed to protect Emergency Use Authorizations. The treatments had to die so the jabs could live. (Ivermectin won a Nobel Prize. But sure — horse paste.) The doctor-patient relationship — destroyed by inserting medical boards, government bureaucrats, hospital administrators, employers, and pharmacists between physicians and their patients. Medical licenses of courageous dissident physicians — revoked by weaponized state medical boards that redefined clinical independence as “misinformation” and “disinformation.” The right to treat patients, question official narratives, and worship — three constitutionally protected activities reclassified as public health threats. The definition of “vaccine” — they changed the dictionary to fit the product instead of fixing the product to fit the definition. (When the dictionary disagrees with the product, most companies fix the product. Pfizer, Moderna, and the Biden HHS fixed the dictionary.) Access to integrative medicine, natural compounds, and repurposed drugs — Patent Orphans™ that threatened pharmaceutical monopolies were systematically marginalized, defunded, and ridiculed. (Dandelion root kills 95% of cancer cells in a lab. But it doesn't have a lobbyist.) The scientific method — replaced with argument from authority, coordinated censorship of dissenting research, and retraction of inconvenient peer-reviewed studies. Academic freedom in medical schools is crushed through AAMC accreditation mandates and ideological gatekeeping by the medical guild complex that controls who becomes a physician and what kind of physician society is permitted to have.

Multiple counts of institutional fraud. Each one is documented. None of them is accidental.

💔 THEY STOLE OUR LIVES & DIGNITY

Lives and health — injuries from the modRNA “vaccines,” delayed diagnoses, cancelled surgeries, skyrocketing depression, addiction, and suicide. Children’s faces, futures, and milestones — masked during critical developmental years, stripped of sports, proms, graduations, and normal human connection. Parks taped off. Parents arrested for taking children outside. (Playing alone in a park: criminal. Rioting in a crowd: essential.) Joy, family, and final goodbyes — families couldn’t attend funerals, hold the hands of dying loved ones, celebrate weddings, or gather for holidays. People died alone by policy. Small businesses and livelihoods — Main Street shuttered while Amazon, Walmart, and liquor stores thrived. The lockdowns weren’t about safety. They were about market share. Walmart: essential. Your family's restaurant: deadly. Funny how that worked. Mental health across every demographic — depression, anxiety, domestic abuse, substance abuse, and childhood behavioral disorders exploded to levels the system still hasn’t absorbed. Elderly lives — governors forced COVID-positive patients into nursing homes, then barred families from visiting. This wasn’t a policy failure. It was policy. Friendships and family bonds — severed by “vaccine” passports and media-driven dehumanization that turned neighbors into ‘grandma killers. The cultural expectation of productive work was replaced with enhanced unemployment that pays more than working and a permanent shift from independence toward dependence. They didn't just pay people not to work. They made not working pay better than working. Even Marx would've blushed.

⚖️ THEY STOLE OUR RIGHTS & SAFETY

Freedom of movement and association — stay-at-home orders, curfews, and capacity limits criminalized sitting alone on a beach, walking in a park, or visiting your own family. (Surfers were arrested. Alone. In the ocean. For everyone's safety.) The presumption that rights are inherent, not government-granted — emergency orders normalized the idea that your constitutional liberties exist at the discretion of a public health bureaucrat and can be revoked by executive decree. Public safety and rule of law — BLM’s ‘mostly peaceful’ arson. Billions in damage. Politicians cheered. Defund the Police gutted law enforcement and emboldened criminals. The same politicians who told you to stay home watched their cities burn from behind security details. Equal enforcement of the law — blue-state police arrested pastors, then kneeled for rioters. Two-tier justice isn’t justice. (Unless you're the tier with the badge and the knee.) Privacy as the default — replaced with “vaccine” passports, QR code surveillance, and a permanent shift in what authorities may demand about your body and health choices. Ready for Bill Gates’ Micro-Needle Patch Implant? Separation of powers — governors ruled by rolling emergency decree, legislatures rubber-stamped executive overreach, and courts were catastrophically slow to intervene. “Temporary” became permanent.

💰 THEY STOLE OUR MONEY & FUTURE

$100+ billion in documented COVID relief fraud — confirmed by the Secret Service, with DOGE now unearthing hundreds of billions more in phantom NGO programs, agency waste, and financial crimes. The fraud is so massive that even the government is shocked. A historic wealth transfer — from the middle class to the oligarchs, executives, and contractors who profited from the crisis they helped perpetuate. Jeff Bezos thanks you for your compliance during the lockdowns. Fiscal solvency of future generations — trillions in emergency spending, much of it fraudulent, charged to Americans who had no vote and will spend their careers paying for it. (Your grandchildren owe money for a stimulus check they never cashed. Welcome to generational theft.) Honest work as a cultural norm — replaced with fraud as a business model.

🗳️ THEY STOLE OUR REPUBLIC

The 2020 election and four years of governance — unprecedented rule changes, mass mail-in balloting, Hunter Biden laptop suppression, and censorship coordinated between federal agencies and Big Tech. (They told you Hunter's laptop was 'Russian disinformation.' Fifty-one CIA officials signed the letter. The laptop was real. The letter was the disinformation.) Electoral integrity — blue states that refuse to verify citizenship at the ballot box. U.S. sovereignty — through open-border policies that allowed millions of unvetted migrants to enter the country, combined with Epsteinian favor networks that compromised officials at the highest levels. Constitutional governance — replaced with executive fiat and emergency powers that never expired. (Two weeks to flatten the curve. Four years to flatten the Constitution.) Free speech — suppressed by the censorship-industrial complex that partnered government with social media to silence dissent in the digital public square. Journalistic integrity — replaced with pharmaceutical-sponsored narrative enforcement and a media establishment that functioned as the communications department of the Gacocracy™. Religious freedom — declared “non-essential” by governments that kept liquor stores and dispensaries open while padlocking churches and synagogues. That tells you what the ruling class considers sacred. (Liquor stores: essential. Baptisms: superspreader events.) Parental rights — through school systems that hid curriculum, concealed children’s gender transitions from parents, and treated families as obstacles. Historical truth — revised, monuments torn down, founding principles reframed as instruments of racism and oppression. The right to protest — selectively. BLM marches were “heroic.” Church services became criminal. The legitimacy of dissent itself — critics were recast not as participants in democratic deliberation but as threats to public safety, criminalizing the very act of questioning authority. Trust in nearly everything, stolen — medicine, media, government, elections, public health, education, science, and the judiciary. The most comprehensive destruction of institutional credibility in American history.

Accountability can start now, please.

🇺🇸 AT THE THRESHOLD OF 250

Twenty-five-plus counts of theft across medicine, dignity, rights, and the treasury. And we still haven’t addressed what they did to the republic itself.

Next year, the United States turns 250 — a quarter millennium since a band of imperfect men, under Providence, declared that rights come from God, not government. That experiment has survived a revolution, a civil war, two world wars, five-plus undeclared wars, and the slow creep of institutional corruption that would have been unrecognizable to its founders.

George Washington warned us. In his 1796 Farewell Address — still read annually in the U.S. Senate on his birthday — the Father of this country said:

“Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, [Christian] religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism, who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness.”

He added: “Reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.”



[Editor’s note: Washington didn’t write “Christian” in his Address. He didn’t have to. He attended Christ Church in Alexandria, took his oath on a Bible, and declared a national day of thanksgiving to “Almighty God.” If anyone can produce evidence that he meant a different religion, our comments section awaits.]



Washington also warned about political factions, foreign entanglements, and the dangers of accumulated debt. His batting average is holding up.

🇺🇸 BUT THE PATIENT IS WAKING UP

Here is the thing about this country — this Christian nation, this improbable, providential, phenomenally resilient Republic: it was designed to survive exactly this. The Constitution wasn’t written for calm seas. It was forged for storms. The Bill of Rights wasn’t a wish list — it was an armor plate. And the American people, if they can finally hear and see clearly, have a stubborn habit of course-correcting with a vengeance that makes tyrants and bureaucrats deeply uncomfortable.

The injuries are severe. The recovery will take a generation. But the figurative patient — unlike what the Gacocracy™ intended — is waking up. And the patient is angry.

As we approach 250, the question isn’t whether America will survive. It’s whether those who tried to destroy it will be held accountable before the candles are lit on the birthday cake.

We believe they will.

⚖️ VERDICT

Sixteen documented thefts. Six counts of institutional fraud. Forty items of evidence across five categories.

RFK, Jr. calls it America’s “apocalyptic divide” (see Part 1). He’s right about the diagnosis. But the divide didn’t just happen. It was engineered — theft by theft, lie by lie, mandate by mandate. And every one of them widened the fracture.

All of it signed, sealed & auto-penned under an administration that governed by executive fiat while the President governed by nap schedule.

President Washington told us religion and morality were the indispensable supports of political prosperity. The previous administration subverted both. But as we approach our nation’s 250th birthday, the pillars — cracked, strained, and disrespected — still stand. Because they were built by better men than the ones who tried to tear them down. Men who, for some reason, didn't need an auto-pen.

There is no unity with thieves.

There is only accountability.

And justice is coming.

What did they steal from you? What’s missing from this list? Tell us in the comments — your testimony becomes part of the permanent record. Share this with someone who lived it. All of it. Because accountability requires witnesses.

Leave a comment

❤️ This matters NOW. “Like” it.

🔁 This needs to spread NOW. Restack it.

📰 Duty Calls — Duty to Dissent When medical conscience demands immediate action, duty calls.

Share