No Unity With COVID-era Thievery - Part 1: The Indictment
Duty Calls: When medical conscience demands immediate action - Issue #20 | February 25, 2026
A partial accounting of what the COVID era has cost America — and who sent the bill.
⏱️ ~3-minute read
All of it signed, sealed & auto-penned under the Biden administration, governed by executive fiat while the President governed by nap schedule. (The auto-pen had more Cabinet meetings than he did.)
There is no unity with thieves. There is only accountability. And justice is coming. Let’s hope.
Think These Lists are Comprehensive?
They aren’t. Not even close.
Speaking of Thievery and Disunity: RFK, Jr. and the Apocalyptic Divide
RFK is right about the apocalyptic diagnosis. But the divide didn’t just happen. It was engineered — theft by theft, lie by lie, mandate by mandate. And every one of them widened the fracture of We The People.
Part 2 Drops Tomorrow: “The Evidence: 40 Items They Hope You Forget.”
The full, itemized indictment — forty items of evidence across five categories: medicine, dignity, rights, money, and the republic itself. Every sidebar. Every receipt. Every stolen thing — documented.
Because accountability requires witnesses. Witnesses need evidence. And Unity needs agreement based on truth.
What did they steal from you?
❤️ The thievery and division matters NOW. Click “Like” to like. 🙂
🔁 This needs to spread NOW. Restack it.
📰 Duty Calls: When medical conscience demands immediate action, duty calls.
My husband and I owned a martial arts school in Los Angeles at the start of the "pandemic" (at the time, my husband had been teaching from that same location for over 30 years). We were harassed and threatened by city "authorities" for trying to conduct zoom "classes" from an empty school...
Later, when we tried to keep our business going by teaching at a local park, the park "authorities" called the police on our class of kids...they sent 4 SUVs, with 2 sheriffs in each, for a total of 8 sheriffs to the park to stop our class of 12 kids from exercising...
There were others in the park that day who were picnicking together, or walking dogs, or playing frisbee together...there was also a personal trainer who was working with clients...
When we asked why we were being singled out, the sheriffs told us it was because we were "organized" (karate uniforms and the kids in line). The sheriffs and park "authorities" did not appreciate my husband's offer for us to take off the uniforms and scatter the kids around the park to conduct our "class"...
We lost our business/livelihood, and the community lost a martial arts school that focused on fitness and self defense. We taught karate, jiu-jitsu, self defense (including women's self defense), bully defense, discipline/self control, fitness and philosophy to toddlers as young as 3 years old, kids, and adults...
We escaped the utter lunacy of Los Angeles, and moved across the country to be closer to my family...who then ostracized us when they realized that we were NEVER going to take the modified mRNA-LNP transfection injections (and because I repeatedly pleaded with them to look at the info that I was sending to them about the predictable immune system attack response to injecting something into their bodies that induced their own cells to produce non-self proteins).
To this day, members of my family (many of whom are now struggling with new health issues including new cancers, weird neurological symptoms, repeated infections, new/worsening autoimmune diseases, and more...) still believe that it was/is ok that we (the "COVID unvaxxed") were threatened, dehumanized, demonized, discriminated against, bullied and abused by governmental "authorities", "public health" agencies, and the Big pHARMa captured "mainstream" media...
I am no longer in contact with most of my family members...