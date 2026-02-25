A partial accounting of what the COVID era has cost America — and who sent the bill.

⏱️ ~3-minute read

All of it signed, sealed & auto-penned under the Biden administration, governed by executive fiat while the President governed by nap schedule. (The auto-pen had more Cabinet meetings than he did.)

There is no unity with thieves. There is only accountability. And justice is coming. Let’s hope.

Share

Think These Lists are Comprehensive?



They aren’t. Not even close.

Speaking of Thievery and Disunity: RFK, Jr. and the Apocalyptic Divide

RFK is right about the apocalyptic diagnosis. But the divide didn’t just happen. It was engineered — theft by theft, lie by lie, mandate by mandate. And every one of them widened the fracture of We The People.

Part 2 Drops Tomorrow: “The Evidence: 40 Items They Hope You Forget.”

The full, itemized indictment — forty items of evidence across five categories: medicine, dignity, rights, money, and the republic itself. Every sidebar. Every receipt. Every stolen thing — documented.

Because accountability requires witnesses. Witnesses need evidence. And Unity needs agreement based on truth.

What did they steal from you?

Leave a comment

❤️ The thievery and division matters NOW. Click “Like” to like. 🙂

🔁 This needs to spread NOW. Restack it.

📰 Duty Calls: When medical conscience demands immediate action, duty calls.