The Story Behind the MSM Attack on ACIP Chair Dr. Kirk Milhoan

We are literally IN-FORMED by what we read and hear—and what we don’t.

While headlines scream about Greenland, Venezuela, and Minnesota riots, the New York Times quietly published a hit piece that affects your health, your children’s health, and your grandchildren’s health. Unless you’re subscribed to independent medical sources, you’d never know.

The Hit Piece

On January 23, 2026, the Gray Lady targeted Dr. Kirk Milhoan, the new Chairman of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The New York Times—paradigm of MSM corporate media failure, hemorrhaging public trust after years of globalist-elite bias and COVID-era medical truth suppression—apparently still has enough ink left to attack a pediatric cardiologist for believing in informed consent.



His crime? Believing that patients and their physicians—not bureaucrats—should make medical decisions together.

Who is Dr. Milhoan? A pediatric cardiologist. Former U.S. Air Force flight surgeon with two combat tours in Iraq. Senior pastor of Calvary Chapel South Maui—a man who answers to a higher authority than the CDC. Co-founder of an international pediatric cardiac mission organization. He holds a Ph.D. in the mechanisms of myocardial inflammation (myocarditis)—perhaps the most relevant credential possible for evaluating the ongoing cardiovascular risks from COVID modRNA “vaccines.”

And he’s a Senior Fellow at the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA)—the COVID-era organization founded by Drs. Pierre Kory and Paul “Let Doctors Be Doctors” Marik. That affiliation alone tells you everything about where Dr. Milhoan stands: with independent physicians - and with their free, truth-informed patients, not captured institutions. (We've reached out to the Milhoan family. Let's just say... the politics are heavy.)

MSM Complex: Who Controls Your Information?

The New York Times isn’t acting alone. It’s part of a coordinated information architecture—the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex™—controlled by the six companies (at the center of the image below) that determine what we know and when we know it:

(Mnemonic for D2D nerds: News Corp, TimeWarner, Comcast, Sony, Viacom, Disney — “Never Trust Crazy Stories, Verify Details.”)



And who controls those 6 companies? BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street—the institutional shareholders and proxy-voting blocs whose strategic priorities determine which stories get funded and which get muted. Follow the money all the way up.

Every time you see a Big Pharma commercial, remember: he who pays the piper calls the tune. Information distribution is controlled dynamically, scientifically, and strategically. The Trusted News Initiative coordinates which stories rise and which disappear.



The Times isn't a direct TNI signatory—it's a core partner in Project Origin, TNI's "anti-disinformation" infrastructure. Same censorship cartel, different org chart.

This is Information Power—one of the most potent tactics in any negotiation. He who controls the information generally wins. And right now, the Gacocracy™ (national and global fascism) controls most of it.

The Milhoan story? Buried beneath Greenland. The CHD RICO lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics? Invisible. The implications for your family’s medical freedom? Unmentioned.

Unless you know where to look.

Informed Consent Is Now ‘Extremism

Remarkably, the Times quoted Dr. Sean O’Leary of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) claiming informed consent is “an ideological agenda not grounded in science.”

Read that again. Remember the mandated COVID modRNA jabs? Zero informed consent. Is it any wonder that with such ideologies, the AAP is facing a RICO lawsuit from Children’s Health Defense?



The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a medical organization D2D unreservedly respects, issued a powerful response to the Times/AAP’s attack on Dr. Milhoan:

“Consent is a bedrock principle of medical ethics.”



“[T]reating a patient without consent is medical battery.” “A conclusion that cannot be challenged is religious, not scientific.” “The decision belongs to the patient, who has an inalienable right to life and liberty.” “Dr. Milhoan is on solid ground, scientifically and ethically.”

This is the Standard of Scare™ In Action

Algorithmic “clinical practice guidelines“ become mandated “care” without informed consent—dangerous, ineffective, but profitable. We still see it in this COVID era: the PREP Act and Emergency Use Authorization suppressed IVM and HCQ while forcing patented Paxlovid and Remdesivir upon us. The MSM demonizes integrative medicine. Independent physicians are silenced, delicensed, destroyed.



Dr. Milhoan called the previous ACIP members “puppets on a string.” He wasn’t being rhetorical. He was being precise. And the puppet masters with the Trusted News Initiative (TNI) are furious.

And now the same apparatus attacks a pediatric cardiologist for saying patients should confer and decide with their doctors.

Milhoan-Malone Paradox

Here’s something else the Times won’t tell you.

Dr. Milhoan has called mRNA technology “the biggest threat to humanity right now.” The establishment treats this as disqualifying.

His ACIP co-chair? Dr. Robert Malone—pioneer of mRNA transfection technology, holder of nine issued patents, and himself, ironically, an IMA Senior Advisor as well. Dr. Malone has criticized COVID-era mRNA vaccine deployment—but not, notably, the technology platform itself. He has not called for a moratorium on the billion-dollar mRNA Industrial Complex™, plausibly the #1 existential threat to humanity.

And curiously, the Gray Lady isn’t attacking Dr. Malone.



Dr. Milhoan calls mRNA an existential threat and gets pilloried. Dr. Malone, the inventor, offers no moratorium call—and faces no assault. (See: Re-Spect Dr. Robert Malone)

Patent holders are unlikely to call for moratoriums on their own technologies. “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:21).

The 54% Problem: How Do We MAGA When Half the Country Can’t Read?

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: the 54%+ aren’t reading this important information from the likes of D2D and other independent digital media sources. (I’d bet $10K on it.)

They’re watching MSM talking heads excrete pre-approved “information” directly into their consciousness. “A jab in every arm!” “Brought to you by Pfizer.” No wonder the Gacocracy™ maintains control—over half the population can’t inform themselves of vitally important health information even if they wanted to.

How do we MAGA when 54% can’t read past a sixth-grade level?

What You Can Do

Turn off the TV—or at least mute the commercials. And while the talking heads read you the pre-approved script, keep asking yourself: “What aren’t they telling me?”

Your brain will thank you.

Subscribe to sources the Gacocracy™ can’t control:

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) — where “Let Doctors Be Doctors” isn’t a radical position

Children’s Health Defense — currently suing the AAP for racketeering, which tells you everything

Duty to Dissent — you’re already here, so you’re ahead of 54% of the country. Please share D2D. The MSM won’t. They’re too busy covering Greenland.

Bottom Line

The Times sneered that Milhoan “approached the committee [ACIP] as a medical doctor, rather than a champion of public health.” As IMA’s Dr. Varon responded: “That’s exactly how it should be.”

Milhoan practices medicine. The Gacocracy™ enforces the Standard of Scare™.

The AAPS is right: Dr. Milhoan is on solid scientific and ethical ground. But the question isn’t whether he’s right. The question is whether you, your family, and friends will ever hear about it.

Follow the money. Follow the silence. Follow the attacks. That’s the data that matters.



Remember: We’re literally IN-FORMED by what we read and hear—and what we don’t. The MSM chose not to tell you this story. Now you know. Share it with someone who doesn’t.



PS: Informed consent with your (independent) doctor is not an “ideology.”

