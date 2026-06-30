IVERMECTIN PRECEDENT

Ivermectin was discovered by Satoshi Ōmura in soil samples from Japan. Dr. Ōmura won the Nobel Prize for discovering it. Used safely in humans for decades for approved indications, side-effects and cost are minimal.

When COVID emerged, Ivermectin was studied by U.S. government-funded academic researchers in COVID-19 trials, but public-health authorities still consistently report that the evidence does not support its use.

Howerver, independent researchers, including physician-scientist Dr. Pierre Kory, have published the clinical evidence supporting ivermectin for COVID-19 prophylaxis and treatment.

Physicians who prescribed ivermectin off-label were threatened. Some lost licenses or faced disciplinary action. Hospital and pharmacy systems that initially allowed it were pressured to ban it. Independent media outlets that covered it were accused of spreading misinformation and disinformation.

Ivermectin is off-patent. And it’s now available over the counter in AR, TN, ID, and LA, and online for as low as 60¢ per dose.

Note: Not an endorsement of DoctorB ivermectin; D2D receives no commission on sales.

Compare this to remdesivir, the patented drug developed by Gilead Sciences with a price tag of $3,200 per course. Remdesivir was promoted by the NIH, funded by taxpayers, and mandated in hospitals while ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were banned. And the COVID-era quagmire deepens from there.

We wish more of the masses could realize this.

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE: THE SECOND SUPPRESSION

The pattern repeated with hydroxychloroquine. HCQ is a quinoline alkaloid derivative of quinine originally from chinquona bark used for decades to treat malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis. Quinine is off-patent. Cheap. Safe, and with well documented antiinflammatory plus ‘pro-oxidative’ anti-cancer effects.



When early observational data suggested HCQ might be beneficial for COVID, relatively few innovative, conscienciouis physicians began prescribing it, until the COVID-era groupthink took hold.

The institutional response was identical: suppress the data, threaten and persecute the doctors, delegitimize the treatment.



President Trump told the world he was taking HCQ and the medical establishment and corporate media used that statement as cover to declare the drug dangerous—despite 65+ years of safe use in millions of patients.

IVM plus HCQ in combination demonstrate synergistic activity against multiple pathogens, including hantavirus, Lyme disease, and cancer cell lines. Yet they are suppressed. Not because they’re ineffective. Because it’s profitable to suppress them.

D2D TAKE: HCQ worked for malaria for 65 years. The moment it threatens a $3,200 drug, suddenly it is “dangerous.” That’s not medicine. That’s the market protection racket by the medical gacrocracy.

LYME DISEASE: CASE STUDY

Lyme disease, caused by Borrelia burgdorferi transmitted by infected Ixodes ticks, has become endemic across the United States. The CDC estimates 300,000+ cases per year, though actual prevalence is likely much higher.

The standard treatment protocol for acute Lyme mandates 2-3 weeks of antibiotics, like doxycycline and ceftriaxone. For chronic Lyme, many mainstream infectious-disease specialists dispute the diagnosis of chronic Lyme as a distinct disease entity.

Yet off-label, long-term use of IVM combined with HCQ has demonstrated remarkable efficacy in resolving chronic Lyme symptoms. Some patients report substantial improvement. Physicians who prescribe this protocol - and other integrative medicine approaches - are often labled “quacks” and threatened with licensing action.

To find doctors still willing to treat chronic Lyme disease, despite risking backlashings, check out ILADS, the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society.

The machinery’s response is telling: it denies the disease exists, then forbids the treatment for a condition it claims doesn’t exist.

D2D TAKE: Chronic Lyme doesn’t exist, they say. And the treatment for it is banned. That’s not medicine. That’s gaslighting at scale.

Share

IVERMECTIN AND CANCER

But the suppression extends far beyond infectious disease. Ivermectin has shown anticancer activity in preclinical studies, though it is not a standard cancer treatment.



The mechanism is multifaceted: it inhibits cell proliferation, induces proper cell death (apoptosis), and modulates immune function. The data is peer-reviewed. The efficacy is documented.

Yet few doctors in the United States are likely to prescribe ivermectin for cancer treatment. To do so would be to deviate from the nebulous, consensus-based standard oncology care, which primarily includes chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, and newer targeted approaches

Such deviation quickly invokes what D2D calls the Standard of ScareTM by the COVID-era Allopathic PriesthoodTM which proclaims, “Thou shalt prescribe only drugs, radiation, and surgical interventions” (and soon, the modRNA cancer “vaccines” that are coming down the pike)—or else!

None of the ‘standard’, acceptable, oncology approaches are patented by a single company. But they are approved and tied to institutional protocols that generate consistent revenue through insurance billing.

Even ivermectin alone - just this one medicine - would disrupt the oncology industrial complex. Not because it’s more profitable. Because it’s less profitable. And because it works.

D2D TAKE: Ivermectin has shown anticancer activity in preclinical models, but it is not standard cancer therapy. The reductionist, allopathic medicine approaches to cancer chemotherapies produce outcome failure-rates of 90% (for solid tumors). And yet only chemotherapy, radiation and surgery are promoted.

THE REGULATORY CAPTURE MECHANISM

The mechanism that allows this is regulatory capture. Pharmaceutical companies systematically fund the organizations that establish the medical ‘standards’.

The scale: American Cancer Society received $23.1 million from pharma over 2010-2022; American Heart Association received $64.1 million; American Diabetes Association $26.4 million. (Out of 104 medical organizations, the only one I could find that explicitly claims to accept no funding from Big Pharma is the little-known Child Mind institute.)

Many of the standard medical organizations (associations, academies, colleges, societies, institutes, foundations, etc.) are captured by pharmaceutical funding. And these organizations establish the “standards of care” that your doctor must follow. Deviation means dissidence and dissidence means potential license revocation.

Industry funds the standard-setters. Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also; and from the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks, or it is restrained by fear, loyalty, or gain.

SIDEBAR: GREG FOLKERS’ DIGITAL EVASION

Greg Folkers, Anthony Fauci’s former chief of staff and senior policy advisor, used FOIA-evasion tactics by intentionally misspelling terms in emails so they would not be found in digital records searches. See the House Oversight Committee release citing the example in which Folkers spelled Peter Dazak’s “EcoHealth” as “Ec~Health.”

To say this “raises concerns” about NIH transparency is an understatement of the COVID era.



The Oversight Committee said Folkers is “part of the broader pattern of record-avoidance behavior within the agency,” indeed!

Euphemisms aside, we’ve had enough of the fraud, corruption and coverups. Let’s see more indictments.

MONOPOLISTIC MEDICAL MACHINE

Regulatory capture isn’t a conspiracy. It’s infrastructure. Your therapeutic choices are squashed underneath it.

❤️ The patent machine prefers you stay silent about ‘officials’ and ‘experts’ who can’t seem to spell correctly. Like to dissent.

🔁 Restack this post.

🗣️ Speak up regarding Big Pharma’s stranglehold on our medical freedoms.

Leave a comment

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!