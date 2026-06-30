Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT's avatar
Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT
1h

The 'standard of scare' promoted by the allopathic medical pharmaceutical industrial complex is the cause of widespread, completely avoidable, suffering and death. It is outrageously evil oppression of true physician healers and suppression of cost-effective medicines. If enough people woke up to this reality, and spoke with their feet, i.e., walked away from deceitful, avaricious, big pharma puppet doctors, then the corrupt system would collapse and real change would evolve. Primum non nocere!

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