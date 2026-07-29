📌 ABOUT THIS SERIES

Every installment of On the Advice of Counsel™ examines the July 29, 2026 Senate Homeland Security hearing, where Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times. Watch the full hearing: YouTube · C-SPAN · Senate Committee page

This Series Hub post is the index. Bookmark it.

One Sentence, More Than One Hundred Times

“On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution.” Anthony Fauci

He read it off a card. Every time. Ad nauseum and ultimately, Ad iracundiam. He read it when asked whether American inspectors had ever set foot in the Wuhan lab. He read it when asked whether he’d changed his mind about gain-of-function research since fifteen million people died. He read it when Sen. Hawley asked what color the carpet was.

And he read it when Sen. Paul asked whether there was a folder on the table in front of him — a folder containing a printout of 2 U.S.C. § 192, the statute that makes refusing to answer Congress a crime.

Senator Paul: “Let the record state that the witness has refused to answer whether there is a folder in front of him.”

Why the Series, “On the Advice of Counsel™”

Because one post cannot hold it all.

Three hours produced a Nobel laureate’s February 2020 email to Fauci about mRNA-lipid nanoparticles crossing into fetal tissue.

A $900,000 cash prize solicited on federal time by eight federal employees.

Francis Collins asked why nobody would shut down NIH’s research into the COVID-19 modRNA “vaccine”-injured.

Bill Gates held a security clearance from 2014 to 2021.

CIA funds transferred to NIH.

A pardon reaching back to precisely the year NIAID began funding EcoHealth’s bat coronavirus work.

And underneath all of it, the thing almost nobody is reporting: Five Democrat senators spoke during the Fauci hearing, and not one of them asked the witness a single question. They thanked Fauci. They read Teddy Roosevelt aloud to him. They entered his lawyer’s letter into the record after Chairman Paul had to have security remove that lawyer physically from the hearing room.

What This Series Is Not

It is not a victory lap. Nothing has been won. A contempt vote is scheduled, a presidential (auto-pen) pardon has never been tested in court, and the people who lost jobs, businesses, parents, and children got no apology today — Senator Paul asked Fauci for one in his opening, Moreno asked six times in a row, Scott asked, Ernst asked. Nothing from Fauci - except he “respectfully declined” to answer based upon his rights under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution.

It is also not a doom loop. The architecture is real, and it has not closed. More than a hundred questions now sit in the Congressional Record, unanswered, under oath, permanently. That is a foundation.

We will prosecute the documented behavior and name the institutions. We will hold the people we agree with to the same standard as the people we don’t — including Sen. Fetterman (D), who, like his Democrat colleagues, asked Fauci no questions, but who said out loud that partisanship had blinded him on the lab-leak question and that he regretted it. Credit where it’s earned.

THE INDEX

This page updates with every installment. Bookmark it.

PUBLISHED:

Issue #1 — Series Hub · you are here

IN PRODUCTION:

Issue #2 — Contempt Vote

Issue #3 — Zero Questions

Issue #4 — The Mantra

Issue #5 — The Weissman Email

Issue #6 — Above the Law™

ALSO COMING

The red folder and the Lerner waiver · The Dan David Award · Bill Gates’s security clearance · Fauci’s “Please delete this email after you read it” · The six-foot rule that sort of just appeared (like climate hysteria) · The media blackout audit · The silence of the medical societies · What’s It Gonna Take? (capstone)

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⚡ WHAT YOU CAN DO

🎥 Watch It Yourself — Don’t take our word for any of it. The full hearing is linked above.

🔖 Bookmark This Page — New installments will land here first.

🔗 Break the Blackout — Forward this to one person who still thinks this hearing was just about Anthony Fauci’s reputation.

❤️ Hit the Heart — He wouldn’t answer. You can.

💬 Speak Up — Were you fired, shamed, injured, or told to stay quiet? Tell us in the comments. Some of you will end up in this series.

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