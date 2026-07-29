Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Lynda Hofmann's avatar
Lynda Hofmann
9h

I was fired from WA department of Fish and Wildlife after almost 30 years because I didn’t get vaccinated. One of the smartest decisions of my life.

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1 reply by W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
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