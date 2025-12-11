The Hatfill-Nass Dispute: Why Credential Fraud Should Disqualify ‘Experts’ Forever

A fierce dispute is ablaze within the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement—and it reveals something far more important than internal politics. It exposes a fundamental question Americans must confront in this ongoing COVID era:

When someone is caught forging credentials, should they ever be trusted as an authoritative source again?

The Dispute

Steven Hatfill was fired from HHS in late October, where he served as senior biosecurity adviser. He claims it was a “coup” against RFK Jr.



However, Dr. Meryl Nass—a physician whose work D2D has documented extensively—says he was fired for cause, including lying and forgery.

Hatfill responded with an eight-page attack on Nass published in The New American. Nass fired back point-by-point. The personal attacks are flying and beneath the mudslinging lies a documented fact that should end this debate.

The Fact That Cannot Be Disputed

In 2007, Hatfill’s own attorney, Tom Connolly, admitted on CBS News 60 Minutes:

Forged a diploma!

This is not Nass alleging. This is not speculation. Hatfill’s legal counsel confirmed on national television that his client forged a PhD certificate from Rhodes University and submitted it to the NIH.

Likewise, Rhodes University’s registrar was unequivocal: “Our parchment doesn’t even look like that. It’s most definitely a forgery.“

Hatfill also claimed to be a “captain in the U.S. Special Forces.” The Army confirmed he never served with Special Forces. Other credentials were quietly removed from his George Washington University biography when they couldn’t be substantiated.



Nothing says “innocent oversight” like a shrinking CV.

Diversion and Deflection

In his rebuttal to Nass, does Hatfill deny the forgery? No. He deflects: “I have a Bachelor’s Degree, a Medical Degree and 3 Masters degrees... I don’t really need another degree.”

That’s not a denial. That’s an admission dressed in bravado.



His attorney called it “puffing“ on a resume.



Let’s be clear: submitting a forged diploma to the National Institutes of Health isn’t puffing. It’s a fraud.

The Principle

Here is where D2D takes a clear editorial position: Once a professional is caught fabricating credentials to advance their career, they forfeit the right to be trusted as an authoritative source—permanently.

This isn’t about one dispute. It’s about a principle. If we excuse credential fraud because someone later “did good work” or “doesn’t really need” the fake degree, we’ve surrendered the standard of integrity entirely.

Steve Kirsch was once asked by a reader, “Whom shall we trust?” His answer: “The ones willing to debate!” Corrupt fraudsters stay in the shadows, refusing to engage, claiming they won’t “dignify” challenges with a response.

Good Works Trap

To be fair: Hatfill promoted hydroxychloroquine when it mattered. He worked to expose mRNA “vaccine” harms and helped cancel $500 million in mRNA contracts at HHS. These contributions are real.

But this is precisely how the trap works. Psychologists call it the “Halo Effect“—a cognitive bias where positive traits cause us to overlook fundamental negatives. Con artists and sociopaths know this. Accumulating visible good works is the oldest shield against accountability.

Good deeds don’t un-forge a diploma. A physician who saves lives but falsified their medical degree is still practicing fraud. The principle cannot bend.

Character Contrasts

Dr. Nass had her medical license suspended in Maine over her COVID-19 positions. She was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation—an order a judge recently expunged, finding no grounds for it.

She has consulted for the World Bank and the Director of National Intelligence. She helped edit three of RFK Jr.’s books. She has testified before Congress multiple times. She has never had a malpractice case or board complaint from a patient.

One of these people forged credentials and had their attorney admit it on national television. The other was persecuted by the same medical establishment that protected the forger.

Open Invitation

D2D extends an open invitation to Steven Hatfill: Address the forgery directly. Not with deflection. Not with attacks on Nass. Explain how and why a forged PhD certificate was submitted to NIH. Explain why your attorney admitted it on national television. Explain why anyone should trust your word now.

Silence, of course, is also an answer.

Bigger Picture

Americans have completely lost trust in government, corporate, and academic COVID-era “experts.” This Hatfill-Nass dispute is a poignant reminder why. When credential fraud goes unpunished—when forgers are hired into senior government positions while truth-tellers are stripped of their licenses—the system is inverted.

The indicators support our trust in Nass, not Hatfill. But don’t take D2D’s word for it. Read the sources. Follow the links. Decide for yourself.

Disclosure: D2D has covered Dr. Nass’s case extensively in our PERM-MD Trilogy series, documenting the persecution of physicians who challenged COVID orthodoxy.

Medical conscience over conformity. First, do no harm. Second, speak up!