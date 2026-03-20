Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
16m

What really needs to happen with these judges is a law or Supreme Court ruling that stops them from issuing any rulings beyond their jurisdiction.

It also would be nice if they were impeached for their obvious grandstanding.

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Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT's avatar
Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT
34m

With regard to the covid pandemic scandal, big pharma deceit, greed and manipulation, the profoundly corrupt, hypocritical, gaslighting Democrat (demonrat) Party, mainstream media promotion of insane, leftist propaganda perverting the minds of the public, DEI, pervasive TDS, invasive globalism, radical Islamic infiltration (jihad) of the west, etc., we are definitely confronting pure evil on many fronts. Thank goodness that we have Father God and Lord Jesus to love, protect and guide all of us who are awake through these pretty obviously end-time days of Revelations. Amen.

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