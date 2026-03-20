COVID-Era News — Curated, Categorized & Ready to Use

⏱️ 4-minute intelligence brief

← Previous Issue: Issue #4: Named, Proven & Still Being Ignored

There was a time — not long ago — when a single headline like “CDC Researchers Deliberately Buried Vaccine Death Data” would have collapsed Senate hearings, triggered mass resignations, and anchored three days of network news. Now it’s a footnote. Fortunately for some, there’s a war in the Middle East for that.

This is the strategy. Flood the zone until horrors become wallpaper. Gaza. The Iran war. The Epstein files. A Biden-appointed judge shutting down the first reform-minded vaccine advisory committee in a generation — funded by the very pharmaceutical interests the committee was designed to scrutinize.

The Contraband Chronicle exists to resist that normalization — one documented headline at a time. This issue covers Amsterdam, ACIP, the IgG4 bombshell, and the most important accountability trial of the century proceeding with essentially zero mainstream press coverage. Nothing about this issue is routine. Even when the headlines feel that way.

📰 LEAD STORY: AMSTERDAM FILES

Source: Europe Reloaded - The Liberty Beacon, March 9, 2026.

Why it matters: On March 9, 2026, the Amsterdam Court of Appeals held a full day of hearings in a civil case naming Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and former Dutch Prime Minister (now NATO Secretary General) Mark Rutte as defendants — alongside Dutch state officials and state-controlled media. The case was filed in July 2023 on behalf of seven Dutch citizens injured by mRNA COVID-19 injections; one plaintiff has since died.

The central argument: COVID-19 was not a natural pandemic but a coordinated project — specifically “COVID-19: The Great Reset” — and the defendants deceived the public into receiving injections that were never lawfully vaccines under any honest legal or scientific standard. Over 60 supporters showed up on the plaintiffs’ side; nine of the most expensive lawyers in the Netherlands defended Gates, Bourla, and Rutte. Not one defendant appeared in person despite being ordered to do so.

The defense’s entire substantive argument amounted to one attorney stating that “vaccines are safe and effective” — at which the courtroom erupted in laughter, and the judge had to instruct the audience to go laugh elsewhere. The April 9 ruling determines whether expert witnesses — including Sasha Latypova, Mike Yeadon, Katherine Watt, and Catherine Austin Fitts — will be permitted to formally testify. The main civil trial, at which Gates and Bourla have already been ordered to appear in person, is scheduled between May and October 2026.

D2D Take: Nine of the Netherlands’ most expensive lawyers walked into that courtroom and their combined, billable-hours argument was “vaccines are safe and effective.” The audience laughed — and so the judge had to tell them to quiet down or leave. That’s not a defense. That’s a punchline. Whether Gates, Bourla, and Rutte are ultimately cornered or simply Above the Law (ATL) remains the question of the century — a question COVID-era history suggests we should answer with cautious realism and relentless documentation.

Source: Sasha Latypova / Due Diligence and Art

Why it matters: Part 1 is Latypova’s firsthand account from inside the courthouse, including photos from both the hearing and the press conference — held at a pizzeria near the Rijksmuseum run by Dutch resisters who fed the entire plaintiffs’ team. Part 2 contains the full English-language transcript of the March 9 hearing, corrected and approved by heroic attorney Peter Stassen himself. A Pfizer representative was observed calling into the public Zoom link during the hearing. Pfizer itself is not a named defendant — Bourla is sued individually — but apparently someone at Pfizer HQ wanted to know what was being said in that Amsterdam courtroom. The ruling on expert witnesses arrives April 9.

D2D Take: Attorney Peter Stassen named Gates as “a satanist in the Epstein files, protected by black cloaks,” and closed his argument by telling the justices: “You will have to decide who are the children of God in this room, and who are the children of the Devil.” Whatever you make of the framing, nobody in that courtroom was bored.

🎭 ESTABLISHMENT EXPOSED

Source: Children’s Health Defense / The Defender

Why it matters: CHD sued the CDC in 2023 to obtain internal documents. What the FOIA produced was stunning even by COVID-era standards: a 100-page tranche showing that CDC researchers “severely edited” their own Lancet study “to promote safety and to de-emphasize death.“ The draft title began “Reactogenicity and Adverse Events.” The published title began with “Safety of mRNA vaccines.” All death results were scrubbed from the abstract. The study was published in June 2022 — precisely when millions of Americans were weighing whether to receive a third or fourth “booster” dose. CHD Senior Research Scientist Karl Jablonowski called the alterations “unethical.” The agency has instead redirected all questions to its public affairs office.

D2D Take: The draft said “Reactogenicity and Adverse Events.” The published version said “Safety of mRNA vaccines.” That’s not editing. That’s Orwellian doublespeak evidence.

Source: 2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Why it matters: Developing story — the CDC is reportedly moving toward formally ending COVID-19 vaccine recommendations. A historic reversal that would have been labeled a dangerous conspiracy theory as recently as 2023. The timing coincides with the ongoing ACIP legal battle and mounting pressure from within HHS.

Source: Sasha Latypova / Due Diligence and Art

Why it matters: Latypova continues her forensic dismantling of the FDA’s fraudulent BLA approval of Moderna’s Spikevax — the product the FDA told you was “fully approved.” What the nonclinical studies actually show: outsourced pharmacology work, NIH-funded toxicology studies (conflict of interest, anyone?), non-GLP-compliant data throughout, and a tissue biodistribution study conducted on a different mRNA vaccine for a different virus submitted in its place. The FDA raised no objections. As Latypova puts it: “FDA reviewers are not children from the street. They know all this that I’m saying. And they sit there, close their eyes and say, ‘It’s all okay.’”

D2D Take: The standard for “fully approved” apparently means: wrong data, wrong virus, wrong manufacturer, wrong product — no problem. Welcome to the FDA, where sewage is rebranded as water, nobody loses their license, and everyone wants amnesty.

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🚨 BREAKING — THE ACIP WAR

Source: IMA Health / Independent Medical Alliance

Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy’s (BM’s) March 16 ruling stayed the appointments of 13 of 15 ACIP members and nullified ALL committee votes taken since June 2025 — including votes to remove the hepatitis B birth dose for low-risk infants, transition COVID vaccination to shared clinical decision-making, and eliminate thimerosal from children’s flu vaccines. The IMA’s statement is unsparing: “This is what happens when Big Pharma’s business model is threatened. They lawyer up. A coalition of industry-funded organizations went judge-shopping and found a willing partner to shut down the first ACIP in decades that dared to ask hard questions about vaccine safety.” HHS has confirmed the previously scheduled March 18-19 meeting — which was expected to formally raise questions about COVID-19 vaccine injuries — is postponed indefinitely. The administration’s response: reconstitute rather than appeal.

D2D Take: Big Pharma’s legal team found their judge, BM found his moment, and the first ACIP meeting in decades that was going to discuss vaccine injuries was canceled within 48 hours. Efficient. Clinical. Almost monstrous, you might say.

Source: Jeff Childers / Coffee & Covid — March 17, 2026 (ACIP section only)

Why it matters: Childers provides the essential context on Judge BM that the mainstream press buried: BM attempted to block Trump’s third-country deportation policy even after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay. Justice Elena Kagan — no Trump ally — even criticized BM’s continued defiance of the Supreme Court stay. The Solicitor General was forced to seek a rare Supreme Court clarification to stop his interference. BM was recommended by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, who have received significant campaign contributions from the pharmaceutical/health products industry. Before his appointment by Joe Biden in late 2024, BM spent his career as a public defender, earning a reputation on Capitol Hill as a “far-left activist.” Now he’s writing vaccine policy for 330 million Americans.

D2D Take: To summarize Judge BM’s judicial philosophy: Supreme Court says stop. BM doesn’t stop. Pharma-backed senators recommend BM. BM blocks pharma’s critics. The circle is complete. Nothing to see here.

Source: The Focal Points (John Leake)

Why it matters: Leake’s comprehensive take on the BM ruling and what it portends for the broader MAHA agenda. The legal apparatus that once protected the COVID vaccine narrative is now explicitly being deployed against reform. This is the opening salvo, not the conclusion.

Source: Dr. Robert W. Malone / Substack

Why it matters: Malone’s documentation of BM’s pattern of extra-judicial overreach — part of a broader effort to establish the evidentiary record that BM is not acting as a neutral arbiter but as a political instrument. As Childers has noted: BM’s rulings consistently favor one side of one political agenda. When a judge’s rulings show that kind of consistency, it is worth asking whether that is coincidence or architecture.

Source: IMA Health

Why it matters: Additional documentation of BM’s intervention in vaccine policy matters. A recurring theme in this issue: the judiciary — appointed through a highly partisan process funded by pharmaceutical interests — is now functioning as a backstop for the pharma-industrial complex against democratic and executive-branch reform.

📌 SCRIPTURE SIDEBAR — “Nothing New Under the Sun”:

“Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees….” — Isaiah 10:1-2

“Do not pervert justice or show partiality. Do not accept a bribe.” — Deuteronomy 16:19

Corrupt judges are not a modern invention. The Star Chamber courts of Tudor England made their verdicts before the trial began. So did the Soviet troika tribunals. Judges are just as susceptible to institutional capture as physicians — subject to the same forces Milgram documented: authority structures, professional incentives, and campaign-finance pipelines from the very industries their rulings protect.

Sociopathy does not require a diagnosis. It requires opportunity and permission. Some judges have been given both.

Source: Steve Kirsch / Substack

Why it matters: The BM ruling has downstream consequences for federal vaccine programs, insurance coverage triggers, and Medicaid-linked mandates. Kirsch documents the injunction’s practical impact on HHS operations. The scope of disruption extends well beyond the ACIP meeting cancellation.

🏛️ LEGAL & REGULATORY BATTLEFIELD

Source: Steve Kirsch / Substack

Why it matters: For 40 years, vaccine manufacturers have operated with zero financial liability when their products injure or kill. Active legislation — S.3853 (Rand Paul) and H.R. 4668 (Gosar) — exists right now to change this. With new HHS leadership and midterms approaching, this is the most actionable policy window in a generation. Kirsch argues this is the single most important action any health freedom advocate can take right now.

D2D Take: They mandate the product, then give manufacturers zero consequences when it harms you. The AAP pushes the schedule while the companies behind it hide behind Congressional immunity. Sign the petition. The political window is open and it won’t stay open forever. While you’re at it, please sign the mRNA Moratorium petition too.

Source: Attorney Cox / Substack

Why it matters: A practicing attorney’s legal analysis of what constitutes judicial overreach versus legitimate judicial independence — a critical distinction in the current ACIP battle. Cox documents the procedural mechanisms that allow ideologically captured judges to function as policy-makers rather than law-interpreters, and what legal remedies exist.

Source: Aaron Siri / Substack

Why it matters: Siri, arguably the most effective legal mind in the medical freedom movement, outlines the mandate and early actions of the new childhood vaccine safety task force. The irony is hard to miss: while BM’s ruling freezes ACIP reform, the administration is simultaneously building parallel structures to achieve the same safety-review objectives. Siri’s most pointed observations about the task force’s most important commitments deserve careful reading. Meanwhile, corrupt judges are blocking RFK Jr. at every procedural turn — which tells you everything about whose interests those judges are protecting.

Source: The Official MAHA Report

Why it matters: The legal infrastructure for mandatory vaccination traces directly to a 1905 Supreme Court ruling — Jacobson v. Massachusetts — that has been cited, stretched, and weaponized in ways its authors never intended. The MAHA Report examines whether the original ruling actually supports what courts have since claimed it supports. The answer may surprise the people currently citing it to defend BM’s intervention.

Source: The Focal Points (John Leake & Aaron Siri)

Why it matters: A rare conversation between two of the movement’s most legally credentialed voices — Leake (author, The Courage to Face COVID-19) and Siri (lead vaccine-injury attorney, author of Turtles All the Way Down foreword). The interview covers the legal landscape post-ACIP, Siri’s litigation strategy, and the longer game being played in federal courts. Both books promoted — a genuine double recommendation.

Source: Rand Paul Review

Why it matters: Senator Paul’s documentation of the intelligence community’s involvement in COVID-era policy decisions goes well beyond Fauci. Paul’s framing: Fauci was the visible face of a policy apparatus whose ultimate architecture was constructed by, and for, “central intelligence.” By design, we will never know the full scope of what the CIA knew, when it knew it, and what decisions it made.

D2D Take: The man who told us not to wear masks, then not to wear masks, then to wear two masks — it increasingly appears — not the architect but the spokesperson. The architects don’t give congressional testimony. That’s the point. For a rare conversation between two of the sharpest minds on this — former CIA officer Kevin Shipp and Dr. Meryl Nass — this Redacted interview with Clayton Morris is essential viewing.

🔬 RESEARCH & EVIDENCE

Source: Dr. Robert W. Malone / Substack

Why it matters: Repeated mRNA boosting drives a documented shift from protective antibodies (IgG1, IgG3) to IgG4 — the “tolerance antibody” that recognizes the virus but tells your immune system not to attack. A 2025 study found healthcare workers who developed this IgG4 shift were more likely to get subsequent COVID infections — the first study to link the switch to a real-world outcome. Critically, your standard post-vaccination antibody test cannot distinguish IgG4 from IgG1. A high number may mean protection — or it may mean your immune system’s surrender. Your doctor probably cannot tell you which.

D2D Take: High antibody numbers after multiple boosters may be measuring your immune system’s surrender, not its readiness. Fauci and his minions didn’t tell us that in their briefings.

Source: 2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Why it matters: One of the largest population-based analyses of COVID vaccine adverse events to date — covering 17 million individuals — documents significant harms that were either missed, dismissed, or actively suppressed during the rollout of the “vaccines.” Scale matters in epidemiology: at 17 million subjects, statistical noise cannot explain away the signal.

Source: Steve Kirsch / Substack

Why it matters: Australia provides one of the cleanest natural experiments in the COVID-vaccine era: high uptake, consistent data collection, and a government that has maintained detailed mortality records. Kirsch’s analysis of the excess death data leaves little room for alternative explanations. This is not a correlation — the timing, magnitude, and demographic pattern of Australian excess deaths tracks the vaccine rollout with a precision that defies coincidence.

Source: 2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Why it matters: “Turbo cancer” — aggressive, fast-moving malignancies appearing in previously healthy, vaccinated individuals at anomalous rates — is no longer a fringe observation. The pattern has now been documented in multiple countries, multiple cancer types, and multiple independent analyses. VAIDS (Vaccine-Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) as a framework for understanding why the immune system fails to suppress tumor surveillance after repeated mRNA dosing is gaining traction in the peer-reviewed literature, even as mainstream oncology refuses to ask the obvious questions.

💉 VACCINE TRUTH EMERGES

Source: Sasha Latypova / Due Diligence and Art

Why it matters: The GRAILS multi-cancer early detection test is being positioned as a breakthrough. Latypova examines what the test actually measures, who benefits financially from its rollout, and what the established science of cancer detection is. The concept of a blood test that detects cancer — followed by targeted immunological intervention until the marker clears — is not new. It is suppressed.

D2D Take: A blood test for cancer, followed by ultrapheresis until the test clears. That’s not science fiction — it’s science that was developed, documented, and then quietly set aside. We’ll explore this further in Medical Innovation Monday.

Source: Dr. Robert W. Malone / Substack

Why it matters: Malone is willing to call for a gain-of-function research moratorium — but, conspicuously, not for an mRNA/modRNA moratorium. His analysis of what the current GOF “ban” actually prohibits (and what it doesn’t) is important reading. The gap between the announced policy and the operational reality is, as always, significant. And the distinction Malone draws — GOF yes, mRNA no — deserves scrutiny from D2D readers who have followed the mRNA moratorium debate closely. See Re-Spect Dr. Robert Malone.

D2D Take: Calling for a GOF moratorium while declining to call for an mRNA moratorium is a bit like demanding the arsonist stop buying matches while allowing him to keep the lighter fluid. Note the gap. And sign the mRNA-modRNA moratorium petition.

🏥 TREATMENTS & INNOVATIONS

Source: The MAHA Report

Why it matters: As MAHA’s institutional footprint expands, its embrace of integrative medicine modalities — including homeopathy — is generating both mainstream resistance and genuine scientific discussion. The MAHA Report examines the evidence base for homeopathy’s therapeutic claims in the context of a post-COVID immune landscape where conventional approaches have demonstrably failed millions of patients.

D2D Take: The Allopathic Priesthood™ spent decades calling homeopathy pseudoscience — while simultaneously defending mRNA injections that converted protective antibodies into tolerance antibodies. We’ll take our credibility assessments from someone else, thanks.

Source: The Official MAHA Report

Why it matters: The alignment between MAHA and chiropractic medicine is more historically significant than it may appear. The AMA spent decades in deliberate, documented efforts to eliminate chiropractic — a campaign so egregious that the courts ultimately ruled it an illegal conspiracy to restrain trade (Wilk v. AMA, 1987). That chiropractic survived and is now being formally recognized alongside MAHA-aligned medicine is a direct vindication of the practitioners who were persecuted for decades. This is a silver lining of the COVID era: the Medical Innovation Movement is gaining institutional ground.

D2D Take: The AMA tried to eliminate chiropractors the way it later tried to eliminate early COVID treatment advocates — through coordinated smear campaigns, licensing board pressure, and professional isolation. It didn’t work in 1987 either.

Source: IMA Health

Why it matters: As measles becomes a political flashpoint in the ACIP battle, the IMA provides what no mainstream health organization will: an evidence-based, integrative approach to measles care and recovery that includes both prevention and treatment — without defaulting to the binary of “mandate or catastrophe.” This is what patient-centered medicine actually looks like.

⚖️ PHYSICIAN COURAGE & CONSCIENCE

Source: IMA Health

Why it matters: The AAP is the plaintiff organization that just successfully blocked ACIP reform. So who is the AAP? The IMA’s profile documents the organization’s financial relationships with pharmaceutical manufacturers, its conflict-of-interest disclosure practices, and its institutional role in translating pharmaceutical preferences into official pediatric guidance. When an organization sues to restore a vaccine advisory committee that it helped capture, readers deserve a full picture of who that organization is and who funds it.

D2D Take: The AAP called the BM ruling “a historic and welcome outcome for children.” Surprised? Children’s Health Defense called it documentation of fraud. Same children. Very different financial relationships. See: Your Pediatrician’s Trade Association (AAP) Is Being Sued for Racketeering.

Source: Dr. Ana Mihalcea / Substack

Why it matters: The intersection of geoengineering and COVID injection technology remains one of the most contested — and most suppressed — lines of inquiry. Dr. Mihalcea’s work is increasingly credible to physicians who followed the evidence carefully, including, notably, Dr. Avery Brinkley Jr., who has stated: “I used to think this was BS — but not so anymore.” When a well-credentialed, skeptical physician changes his position on the basis of evidence, that is worth documenting.

🌐 SURVEILLANCE & CIVIL LIBERTIES

Source: Need to Know News

Why it matters: A new study documents AI tools capable of de-anonymizing internet users with significant accuracy. This cuts both ways — and honestly: the ability to identify anonymous actors online has legitimate protective applications (identifying the sociopaths who engage in harassment and hate mail campaigns against dissident physicians, for example) alongside obvious totalitarian ones. The question is not whether this technology exists but who controls it, under what legal framework, and with what accountability. The answer, at present, is: nobody controls it, no consistent framework exists, and accountability is theoretical.

D2D Take: When the Allopathic Priesthood™ was sending anonymous hate mail to physicians who dissented from COVID orthodoxy, “unmask the anonymous” sounded pretty good. When that same technology is pointed at the dissidents themselves — less so. Technology is value-neutral. The values of its users are not.

Source: 2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Why it matters: The playbook for manufactured consent and consolidation of control follows a now-familiar pattern: fail at an attempted coup via engineered elections without genuine primaries; when that fails, attempt to incite revolution; and if that fails, deploy a unifying crisis — war, pandemic, alien disclosure, climate catastrophe — to justify emergency powers. The menu of engineered existential threats includes: pandemic (COVID established the template), war (Iran conflict, Ukraine extension), climate emergency, cyberattack, financial collapse, and — not ruled out — controlled alien disclosure. The pattern predates COVID. COVID just proved the infrastructure worked.

D2D Take: It helps to name the plays before they run them. You can’t call out a play you’ve never seen called before. The COVID era was the dress rehearsal. The next performance is already in casting.

⚠️ BRAVE NEW WORLD WATCH

Source: Dr. Meryl Nass / Substack

Why it matters: The CDC has issued a warning about a circulating respiratory virus — which, in the current institutional climate, warrants a moment of perspective: there are more than 200 known viruses capable of causing the common cold, and millions of distinct URI pathogens have been identified in the scientific literature. The human respiratory tract has been hosting seasonal viral visitors since before recorded history. The decision to pathologize each new visitor as a potential emergency is not epidemiology — it is Standard of Scare™.

D2D Take: Harold Wingknutt concept (visualize, imagine): nervous crossing guard, sees the CDC cold virus alert and immediately purchases twelve boxes of KN-95 masks, three air purifiers, and a lifetime supply of nasal spray. Liberty the Beagle sniffs the alert, looks up at Harold, and sits back down. Liberty has better epidemiological instincts.

💪 VICTORIES & WINS

Source: The Official MAHA Report

Why it matters: A ground-level assessment of MAHA’s early institutional gains — particularly in legitimizing integrative medicine approaches, non-pharmaceutical therapeutics, and patient-centered decision-making. This is the silver lining of the COVID era that D2D has documented from the beginning: the Medical Innovation Movement is gaining real institutional ground precisely because the failures of the pharma-dominated model have become impossible to ignore.

💬 READER ENGAGEMENT

Three questions for this week’s community:

Normalization Problem: Have you noticed yourself becoming numb to COVID-era revelations that would have shocked you in 2020? What’s the most significant headline from this issue that you think the general public most needs to hear? Amsterdam Trial: The Gates-Bourla-Rutte case proceeds in near-total mainstream media silence. If the April 9 ruling allows expert testimony — and the trial moves forward — what do you think the strategic and legal implications are for accountability in other countries? Judge BM and the Captured Judiciary: The ACIP battle has made clear that judicial appointments are a pharmaceutical policy tool. What, in your view, is the most effective lever for restoring judicial accountability in cases where pharma-backed politicians appoint pharma-friendly judges?

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