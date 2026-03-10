By W. Campbell Douglass III, MD, MS

🎵 Listen: Pandemic Amnesty for Amnesia. Click here🎵

In October 2022, Emily Oster published “Let’s Declare a Pandemic Amnesty” in The Atlantic. For millions who had been called killers, terrorists, and threats to democracy — for physicians stripped of licenses, parents who watched children masked and injected under coercion, business owners bankrupted under threat of imprisonment — her essay landed like a slap.

D2D reader Christian Naggiar felt the slap, too. He wrote his poem over three years ago. While the machinery of coercion is still running, he shared it in the Comments last week. His prescience and moral courage earned him a stage. His poem became this song about what the architects of the COVID era are still hoping you will approve of.

They call it amnesty. We call it what it is: their hope for our amnesia.

🔥 The D2D Take

There is a word for what they are offering. It isn’t amnesty. Pirates don’t get amnesty. War criminals don’t get amnesty. What they are offering is amnesia — and we decline.

Music aids memory. Songs travel where essays cannot. We won’t comply in silence — so we’ll sing this song.

No amnesty for amnesia. Remember that.

🎵Chorus Lines:

🎵 Sing Along to Amnesty for Amnesia :

“We remember every word they said Every label, every lie they spread “Anti-vaxxer!” “Threat to democracy!” Greatest psyop in history Families fractured, burned to ash No words of sorrow in this aftermath They say “follow the science” — we know what it was Coordinated cruelty — just because?

They wanna move on, smile and say “let’s get along” Nothing to see — just move along Forgive and forget, no confessions required Take the high road they say — but we’re sick and tired

[Chorus: see text box, above]

“Pandemic of the unvaccinated!” — remember those words? We do — cause that’s all we heard Vaccine passports and mandates, they stripped our careers Children masked and jabbed — we watched through tears Businesses closed or imprisonment The Constitution trampled in Biden’s experiment Called the unvaccinated killers, cowards, freaks Now they want the high road? We remember each week

You want to move on, pretend nothing is wrong? We won’t comply in silence — we’ll sing this song We will not forget — and here is why You buried the truth beneath medical lies

[Chorus]

Nuremberg trials were for a reason Can’t grant amnesty in crime season “Only following orders” — the line was tried before History has memories — we won’t close the door

You weaponized medicine, you weaponized fear You weaponized compassion — and it cost us dear So hear us now — here’s what we see Amnesty for amnesia History will not set you free

[Chorus]

Pandemic amnesty? Are you kidding me? You don’t get amnesty for crimes against humanity Amnesty for amnesia (you hope) — and we say no No amnesty, no amnesia — no, no, no!”

Share

⚖️ They Actually Asked For This (Are you kidding me?)

Without apology, confession, or acknowledgment of harm. They keep pretending it doesn’t exist.

📰 “Let’s Declare a Pandemic Amnesty” Emily Oster — The Atlantic — October 31, 2022 A Brown University economist argued that pandemic-era decisions made under uncertainty deserve forgiveness — framing those who mandated, coerced, and destroyed as equally confused bystanders alongside those who were mandated, coerced, and destroyed. No apology included.

📰 “Let’s End the Covid Blame Games” David Leonhardt & Justin Wolfers — The New York Times — November 30, 2021 The paper of record weighed in: enough with the accountability, already. Time to stop assigning blame and start healing. Whom to bill for the healing was left as an exercise for the reader. Note the date: the Times was already calling for an end to blame a full year before Oster asked for amnesty. They were clearing the road.

They weaponized medicine. They weaponized fear. They weaponized compassion. And it cost us dear.

Being Wrong Isn’t a Crime. Punishing the Right Is.

Three years ago, Jeff Childers of Coffee & COVID put his finger on exactly why Oster’s peace offering landed so badly: “The mistake that we really need to wrestle with is not that Oster and her ilk were intellectually wrong about pandemic policy. We need to deal with the sins that people — including Oster — committed against their fellow citizens who disagreed with them.”

It wasn’t the difference of opinion. It was the yelling. The firings. The cancellations. The organ transplant lists. The children screaming “social distancing” at other children on hiking trails — trained to do so by adults who now want to call it a wash.

That is not a misunderstanding between two equally confused sides. That is a documented campaign of punishment against people who turned out to be right. Punishment requires accountability — not amnesty, not amnesia. You can’t grant amnesty in crime season. And the season isn’t over.



But read the fine print on what they’re actually offering. Amnesty is the word on the label. Amnesia is what’s inside the bottle. The goal was never forgiveness — it was forgetting. Mass forgetting. Manufactured through time, distraction, and the quiet hope that the governed have short memories.

No amnesty for amnesia. That line belongs to everyone now — and so does this song.

🎵 Listen again: Pandemic Amnesty for Amnesia

❤️ The algorithm prefers you stay silent. Like to dissent.

📋 Sign the mRNA Moratorium Petition.

🔁 They can’t censor what your audience shares. Restack it.

🗣️ Have a poem or lyric that deserves a song? Did this song speak for you?

Leave a comment

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!

Duty to Dissent is a reader-supported publication. Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.