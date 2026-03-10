Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT's avatar
Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT
2h

It is past high time for Fauci and his avaricious, slimy partners in big pharma and big government to be arrested, prosecuted, convicted, fined and imprisoned for their evil, satanic, undeniable, damaging crimes against humanity, and destruction of all that is good and true through their promotion of globalist worldwide depopulation with Covid bioweaponry!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Duty to Dissent · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture