Where Screens Stop, and Souls Start

Last week, we talked about what blue light does to your brain. This week, I want to show you what it actually is — and introduce you to something better.

Light is matter, and it matters. Not metaphorically. Physically. Photons are particles that carry energy, and when they hit something — your retina, a test card, your pineal gland — they transfer that energy. This isn’t philosophy. It’s physics.

Proof You Can Hold in Your Hand

I recently bought blue-blocking glasses from SleepZM, and they included a clever add-on: a test kit with a blue-light flashlight and a photosensitive card.

The demonstration is simple, but remarkable. Shine blue light at the test card — instant blue stain. Put the lenses between the light and the card — nothing. The blue-frequency energy/photons never arrive.

Does this prove the glasses help you sleep? No. That’s a separate question involving circadian biology, individual variation, and assessment of your own habits.

But it proves something more fundamental: light is matter and energy. Physical. These lenses actually block it. And what reaches your eyes matters.

The photons that stain the card in the video are the same photons hitting your retinas every time you scroll at midnight.

Light You’re Missing

Here’s the thing about blue light from screens: it’s not inherently evil (like the sociopath next door). Blue light exists in nature. The problem is proportion and timing.

Your phone emits photons. So does the sun. Only one of them is trying to heal you.

Natural sunlight contains the full spectrum — red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet (‘ROY-G-BIV’ from high school chemistry), plus infrared and ultraviolet particles your eyes can’t see, but your body responds to. This balanced exposure triggers vitamin D synthesis, regulates cortisol, suppresses melatonin production, sets your circadian rhythm, and signals “daytime” to every cell in your body.

Screen light? It’s concentrated blue wavelengths, negligible infrared, zero UV, and delivered at 11 PM while you’re horizontal in bed. Our ancient photobiology has no framework for this.

The Digital Sabbath isn’t just about avoiding and blocking bad light. It’s about choosing good light. Sunlight. Candlelight. Firelight. The photons our ancestors knew.

💭 What I Noticed This Week

I’ve been wearing blue-blocking SleepZM glasses whenever I read on my iPhone at night (except on Friday, my screen-free Sabbath night).

Have my sleep patterns changed dramatically? Frankly, no—I still get my usual 7-8 hours total. But here’s what I have noticed:

First, reading on-screen content with the glasses is surprisingly easy. No strain, no adjustment period. If anything, the amber tint feels more natural for nighttime reading than the harsh white-blue I was subjecting my eyes to before.

Second—and this is the part that matters to me—there’s genuine comfort in knowing the physics works. The test card doesn’t lie. Those blue photons that would otherwise be hitting my retinas at 10 PM simply aren’t arriving. Whether I can isolate that variable in my subjective sleep experience or not, the intervention is real.

Third, I may be falling asleep more quickly than before. It’s hard to say definitively—sleep onset is notoriously difficult to self-assess. But mornings feel rested, and I’m not lying awake calculating how broken I am.

Next step: I’m planning to start wearing them during evening television with my wife. If blue light matters from a phone twelve inches away, it certainly matters from a fifty-inch screen across the room.

The experiment continues.

🔬 Quick Science

Morning sunlight exposure within 30-60 minutes of waking advances circadian phase, improves sleep onset, and reduces symptoms of seasonal depression. Ten minutes of outdoor light delivers 10,000+ lux; your brightest indoor lighting rarely exceeds 500 lux. The photons aren’t equivalent.

💬 From Dr. Andrew Huberman

“Viewing sunlight within the first hour of waking is the most powerful stimulus for wakefulness throughout the day and has a powerful positive impact on your ability to fall and stay asleep at night.”

📱 This Week’s Practice

The Morning Challenge: Spend your first 10 minutes in the morning outside — no phone, no sunglasses. Just you and heavenly photons.



If That’s Too Much: Step outside for 2 minutes in the morning. Look toward the sky (not directly at the sun). Notice how different it feels from screen light. In the evening, even dimming your screens helps—but blocking blue light entirely is better.



The Evening Challenge: After sunset, when using screens, wear blue-light-blocking glasses like SleepZM. The test card proves the physics works. What doesn’t reach your retinas can’t disrupt your melatonin.

Instead of Screens: Morning coffee on the sun-exposed porch or balcony. A short walk at dawn. Sitting on your front steps, as if 1985 were real again. And if you must scroll after dark? At least put something between those photons and your pineal gland.



This is Bio-logical™ Medicine: Approaches that work with your body’s design rather than against it. Morning sun to anchor cortisol. Evening protection to preserve melatonin. The Allopathic Priesthood™ prefers solutions they can bill for. Your circadian rhythm is free—you just have to stop fighting it.

📅 Sunset this Friday (February 13, 2026):

Now close this screen. Your Digital Sabbath awaits.

📄 Print this installment for screen-free Saturday reading

