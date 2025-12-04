By W. Campbell Douglass III, MD, MS EDITOR’S NOTE (Added December 4, 2025): A reader correctly noted that Dr. Malone has written on his Substack that he does not receive royalties from mRNA-related patents—that as a junior researcher, he was required to sign them over to his institution. We should have verified this before publication. We apologize for the error. The “financial conflict” framing throughout the original piece overstated Dr. Malone’s material interest in mRNA technology.



The core question remains: Why has the inventor not called for a moratorium on a technology his own ACIP co-chair describes as “the biggest threat to humanity”? Even without direct financial stake, legacy investment, psychological sunk cost, and professional identity can constrain speech as powerfully as royalties.



What we got wrong: Implying current financial benefit from patents without verification. This correction demonstrates D2D’s commitment to accuracy—and models the intellectual honesty we ask of others.

Martha Stout, Ph.D., on the Golden Rule: “The most ancient ethic of reciprocity; the most succinct and clearly operationalized moral philosophy ever conceived.” — The Sociopath Nextdoor

At the Precise Moment of Vindication

When the FDA itself confesses what dissidents proclaimed for four years—some within the medical freedom movement are attacking one of our own.

A PhD (not MD) critic recently unleashed a torrent against Dr. Robert Malone: “con fraud crook,” “Garden Gnome,” “bitch,” “should be jailed.”

The emotional intensity is understandable. People died. People still suffer. Careers destroyed. Children were harmed. The rage is legitimate.

But channeling it toward internal targets—using the same logical fallacies deployed against us—hands victory to the very institutions we’re exposing.

Confession or discovery? Definitely a memo. Possibly leaked.

Fallacy Parade

The attacks against Malone deploy the same manipulation techniques used against all of us:

Ad Hominem: “Con fraud crook” substitutes for substantive refutation. Character attacks replace arguments - the first arrow in the fool’s quiver.

Black-or-White Thinking: Malone is purely fraudulent OR purely heroic. No room for complex humans navigating challenging circumstances.

Poisoning the Well: Front-loading characterizations to discredit before anything can be evaluated on merit.

Mind Reading: “The bitch knew it would not stay at the injection site”—asserting knowledge of another’s mental states without evidence; definitely de-humanizing.

These are CEPOP-worthy fallacies—the same psychological warfare techniques we document when the establishment deploys them. Why do we accept them from our own?

By Their Fruits

Dr. Malone’s public warnings began in May 2021—just five months after EUA authorization and mandates for the COVID modRNA “vaccines.” His documented dissent since then:

Trial Site News (May 2021), Washington Times (August 2021), DarkHorse Podcast (June 2021), War Room with Bannon (July 2021), Joe Rogan Experience (December 2021), Lincoln Memorial Rally (January 2022)—plus Substack, Children’s Health Defense, Epoch Times, and countless others.

For this, he was deplatformed from Twitter and LinkedIn, vilified by corporate media, attacked by the Israeli and Spanish governments, and subjected to coordinated smear campaigns.

“By their fruits you shall know them.”

Four years of public warnings, personal sacrifice, and professional destruction. These are real fruits.



But there’s more to the story.

65% Secondary Sociopathy

Before casting stones, we must remember the Milgram experiment: 65% of ordinary people will administer what they believe are lethal shocks when authority commands.

Secondary sociopathy—conformity to evil under pressure—is not a rare pathology. It is human vulnerability.

Unit 731. Abu Ghraib. “Just following orders.” The capacity for complicity lives in most of us, especially when paychecks and other conditions are involved.

This is not excuse-making. It is humility. There but for the grace of God go I.

But silence is telling.

Patent Rorschach Test

What do you perceive when you look at a lifetime’s work—your intellectual legacy—even without ongoing royalties?

Frankenstein and Judas

Two literary figures illuminate the compassionate framework:

Frankenstein: The creator who cannot destroy his creation, even as it causes harm. Sunk cost fallacy made flesh. Perhaps Dr. Malone is so invested—psychologically, professionally, reputationally since the earliest days of his research, that the cognitive bias prevents the final repudiation? [Note: Dr. Malone has stated he receives no patent royalties, having signed over rights as a junior researcher. The investment here is legacy, not financial.

Judas: The one who conformed to financial conflict until conscience ultimately conquered—and paid with his life. Judas was not a sociopath. His suicide proves his humanity. The 30 pieces of silver created the conflict; guilt proved the soul.

“Where your treasure is, there will be your heart also. And out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks—or remains silent.”

We are not calling Dr. Malone evil, soulless, or monstrous - a sociopath (we could never know). But are we recognizing the tragic human reality: that professional identity and life’s work can shackle tongues as effectively as financial conflict? Being the inventor of mRNA technology is a powerful identity—one that might make calling for its abolition extraordinarily difficult.

The very technology one invents can become the chain that prevents the full truth.

Deaths | VAERS reporting

Dr. Malone’s prepared statement | Malone patents

Andrew Hill Precedent

Dr. Malone is not the first to face this choice. Dr. Tess Lawrie’s close associate, Dr. Andrew Hill, had the opportunity to urge humanity to continue recommending ivermectin as early treatment for COVID infection. Instead, Hill chose the “Middle Ground”—his own words. This logical fallacy (finding false compromise between truth and lies) costs lives.

The question for any inventor, researcher, or insider: When does navigating a middle ground become complicity? When does strategic silence become the evil we promote through silent permission?

Reformation Question

Martin Luther, when he married former nun Katharina von Bora, didn’t merely critique celibacy doctrine—he repudiated it with his life. That act birthed Protestantism.

The Prasad Declaration (his FDA memo about the dangerous modRNA “vaccines”) signals that we may be approaching a similar inflection point in medical history. The authority of Rockefeller-Gates medicine—the keys to the therapies storehouse—has been breached.

Appeal to Authority collapses when the authorities themselves confess fraud.

Will Dr. Malone be Luther, nailing his theses to the door? Or will he remain a ‘priest’ within the “Allopathic Church of Vaccinism,” who never makes the break?

A strong Malone call for a moratorium on modified RNA technology could hamstring the vaccine cartel, just as Luther’s marriage hamstrung Rome.

The stunning effectiveness would be precisely because the inventor himself declared it.

Milhoan quote | Malone mRNA/mDNA patents | Watch Dec.4, 5. 2025 ACIP meetings

Re-Spect: To See as You Would Be Seen

‘Re-spect’: to look again. To see with fresh eyes. To apply to others the careful consideration we would want applied to ourselves.

The Golden Rule—”do unto others”—is not sentiment. It is, as Martha Stout, PhD, observes, the most operationalized moral philosophy ever conceived. It compels us to ask: How would I want to be judged if I were navigating Dr. Malone’s circumstances—legacy investment, professional identity, decades of work—while taking a middle ground stance concerning ‘the biggest threat to humanity’?

What mercy would I hope for if my life’s work had become the very thing now threatening humanity?

We ask our questions not out of hatred but out of love. Not to destroy but to clarify. Not to condemn the man but to name the constraints that may bind him—and to call him toward the freedom that full truth provides.

“We know how to split the atom, but without love in the heart, we become monsters.” — Krishnamurti (adapted)

Pandora’s Box is open. Hope remains inside—if we can ask hard questions of each other with love rather than destroy ourselves with the same fallacies used against us.

Forgive Them, for They Know Not What They Do.

This applies to the deceived masses, to the compliant physicians, to the captured regulators—and perhaps, in ways we cannot see, to Dr. Robert Malone himself.

“Where your life’s work is, there will be your heart also?” Does “Forgive them, for they realize not….” apply here?

But forgiveness doesn’t keep the question from being asked:



WILL THE INVENTOR CALL FOR THE MORATORIUM?