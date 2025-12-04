Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS's avatar
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
Dec 4

Terrific thoughts and recommendations. Thanks. Will look forward to incorporating them into next Sunday Subversion post. 🤓

Reply
Share
Kurt's avatar
Kurt
Dec 5

It is my understanding, based on Dr. Malone’s Substack, that he received no money for royalties for his patents. Although he was a pioneer in the field, he was junior at the time and had to sign them over.

He’s written about them a few times because he has been accused by people who do negligible or no research whatsoever.

Reply
Share
1 reply by W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Duty to Dissent · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture