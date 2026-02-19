REFORM WAVE: Victories, Political Resistance & the Crumbling Mandate Machine
Contraband Chronicle Vault Edition #1 of 4 | February 19, 2026
COVID-Era News the Memory Hole Tried to Swallow
⏱️ 3-minute scan | 38 headlines cataloged
The Contraband Chronicle is relaunching as a weekly Wednesday intelligence brief — curated, categorized COVID-era news delivered with D2D editorial edge. Before we go live with current headlines on February 26, we’re clearing the vault: documenting every (we hope) critical development that accumulated during our development phase.
The memory hole doesn’t get to win by default.
Scan. Click what catches your eye. Share what matters. Nothing gets lost.
This Vault Edition focuses on the reform wave sweeping medical freedom — from the shrinking vaccine schedule to Big Pharma’s legal nightmares to the political figures driving it.
💪 VICTORIES & WINS
CDC Shrinks Routine Childhood Vaccine Schedule by ~55 Doses — The Focal Points
Revised HHS Childhood Vaccine Schedule Announced — Schedule Reduced from 17 to 11 Diseases — State Health & Value Strategies
HHS Under RFK Jr. Terminates Millions in Funding for the American Academy of Pediatrics — UNMC / The Transmission
IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kirk Milhoan Appointed Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) — Medical Economics
CDC ACIP Vaccine Panel “Trumped” by POTUS — State Health & Value Strategies
Former CDC Director Robert Redfield Calls for Market Removal of COVID modRNA “Vaccines” — Heritage Foundation / YouTube
Awkward Moment: FDA Refuses to File Moderna’s mRNA Flu Shot Biologics License Application — Contagion Live
FDA Won’t ‘Rubber-Stamp’ Pfizer mRNA Flu Vaccine Without Better Safety Data — CIDRAP
RFK Jr. Stops Requiring Doctors to Report Patient Vaccine Status — The Epoch Times
The Truth About the Covid Scamdemic Is Slowly Going Mainstream — Global Research
🗳️ POLITICAL & POLICY
U.S. Plans to Stop Recommending Most Childhood Vaccines, Defer to Doctors — Coffee & Covid / Jeff Childers
Senator Rand Paul Introduces Federal Bill to END Vaccine Makers’ Liability Shield — Children’s Health Defense / The Defender
Will Trump and RFK Enable Debate on Vaccines? — RamaOnHealthcare
Government Officials from 4 States Unite to Call for Moratorium on mRNA Injections — The Liberty Beacon / McCullough Foundation
Comparing US CDC ACIP and Denmark Childhood Vaccine Schedules — Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
New Coalition Aims to Ban Vaccine Mandates Across All 50 States — Anchored by IMA’s National Network of Independent Doctors
🏛️ LEGAL & REGULATORY BATTLEFIELD
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden at Center of Battle That Could Redefine Medical Authority Nationwide: Texas AG Ken Paxton Blindsides the Texas Medical Board — The Texas Tribune
CHD Sues New York Over Religious Exemption Ban — Children’s Health Defense / The Defender
Dutch Court Orders Bill Gates and Albert Bourla to Testify Over Deadly mRNA “Vaccines” — Children’s Health Defense / The Defender
The Kenyan High Court Suspends Bill Gates’ Immunity from Prosecution — People’s Dispatch
Bayer Sues COVID Vaccine Makers; Monsanto Sues Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Over Alleged Theft of mRNA Technology — Towards Healthcare
Oral Arguments in Brook Jackson v. Ventavia/Pfizer — False Claims Act Audio and Transcript from the 5th Circuit — Supreme Court of the United States
80 Lawsuits Against Hospitals to Administer Ivermectin to Sick COVID Patients
Reiner Fuellmich, Therapeutic Choice and the Price of Speech
💬 READER ENGAGEMENT
This vault represents just the victories and political resistance. Vault Editions #2–4 cover the research bombshells, establishment exposés, and treatment breakthroughs they don’t want you to see.
Which development here surprised you most? Drop it in the comments.
📬 SUBMIT TO THE CHRONICLE
Your intelligence matters. If you’ve spotted a headline, study, legal development, or establishment exposé that deserves documentation, submit it for the next Contraband Chronicle.
Via Comments: Drop the headline, source, and link below.
The Medical Innovation Movement and the health freedom community are strongest when we curate together. The memory hole has met its match.
📰 The Contraband Chronicle: Because crucial COVID-era developments don’t curate themselves.
Vault Edition #1 of 4 — February 2026 Clearing the vault before our weekly Wednesday relaunch The Contraband Chronicle — Duty to Dissent
COMING UP:
🔬 Vault #2: EVIDENCE AVALANCHE — Research bombshells and vaccine truth the journals tried to bury
🎭 Vault #3: THE UNMASKING — Establishment exposed, institutional capture documented, FDA coverups revealed
🏥 Vault #4: FORBIDDEN CURES & BRAVE NEW WORLD — Suppressed treatments, natural compounds, and the dystopia already here
📰 FRESH LAUNCH: Current weekly intelligence begins Wednesday, February 26