COVID-Era News the Memory Hole Tried to Swallow



⏱️ 3-minute scan | 38 headlines cataloged

The Contraband Chronicle is relaunching as a weekly Wednesday intelligence brief — curated, categorized COVID-era news delivered with D2D editorial edge. Before we go live with current headlines on February 26, we’re clearing the vault: documenting every (we hope) critical development that accumulated during our development phase.

The memory hole doesn’t get to win by default.

Scan. Click what catches your eye. Share what matters. Nothing gets lost.

This Vault Edition focuses on the reform wave sweeping medical freedom — from the shrinking vaccine schedule to Big Pharma’s legal nightmares to the political figures driving it.

💪 VICTORIES & WINS

🗳️ POLITICAL & POLICY

🏛️ LEGAL & REGULATORY BATTLEFIELD

💬 READER ENGAGEMENT

This vault represents just the victories and political resistance. Vault Editions #2–4 cover the research bombshells, establishment exposés, and treatment breakthroughs they don’t want you to see.

Which development here surprised you most? Drop it in the comments.

📬 SUBMIT TO THE CHRONICLE

Your intelligence matters. If you’ve spotted a headline, study, legal development, or establishment exposé that deserves documentation, submit it for the next Contraband Chronicle.

Via Comments: Drop the headline, source, and link below.

The Medical Innovation Movement and the health freedom community are strongest when we curate together. The memory hole has met its match.

📰 The Contraband Chronicle: Because crucial COVID-era developments don’t curate themselves.

Vault Edition #1 of 4 — February 2026 Clearing the vault before our weekly Wednesday relaunch The Contraband Chronicle — Duty to Dissent

COMING UP: