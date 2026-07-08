The Six Handcuffs on RFK, Jr. — the COVID-Era Health-Freedom Movement’s Burning Question, Answered in Order

One PhD I share a Google forum with — one of the angrier voices in our COVID-era health freedom fighters’ circle of MDs, DOs and PhDs — put two questions to the group last week in about twenty understandably exasperated words: Why won’t RFK, Jr. rescind the PREP Act? Why are the mRNA shots still on the market? He signed off with what has become the movement’s unofficial motto: this 5-D chess business eludes him.

Fair. So let’s do what a justifiably angry email couldn’t quite manage: answer it, in order — heaviest restraint first. Because here’s the uncomfortable opening truth. It isn’t 5-D chess for RFK, Jr. It’s his handcuffs. At least six pairs of them. Let’s name each one.

Handcuff #1: RFK, Jr. Can’t Rescind Laws He Doesn’t Write.

Start with the correction, because it’s the one that changes everything. The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act is not a Kennedy policy, a Biden policy, or an Alex Azar memo scribbled while whirling around in the revolving door between HHS and Big Pharma. It is a 2005 federal statute, passed by Congress. No Secretary of HHS can simply “rescind” the PREP ACT any more than he can rescind congressional insider trading. Only Congress repeals a statute.



And the PREP Act didn’t appear from nowhere. According to Hoover Institution (which is heavily endowed and mega-pro-vax) — it’s the third layer of a fifty-year architecture of manufacturer liability shields: the 1976 swine-flu program, the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, then the 2005 PREP Act. No single Secretary built it, and none can dismantle it from the HHS chair.

What the HHS Secretary can touch is the COVID-19 PREP Act Declaration — the instrument Azar first issued in March 2020 and that has been amended twelve times since.

The law says a declaration “may be amended as circumstances warrant.” So the fair grievance isn’t the one that gets shouted; it’s narrower and sharper: Kennedy could sunset the Declaration that his predecessor Xavier Becerra quietly extended — in December 2024, on his way out the HHS door — all the way to December 31, 2029.

But last week, Kennedy did make a move. He terminated the COVID-19 emergency-use-authorization (EUA) declarations for drugs, biologics, and devices. It looked like significant action. It mostly wasn’t. The vaccine EUAs were already gone — FDA revoked them on August 27, 2025, when the shots slid into full licensure as Comirnaty, Spikevax, and the rest. But PREP Act shield remains.

Terminating an EUA declaration does nothing to the PREP Act shield, which stands untouched through 2029 — which is why the EUA move is less an act of accountability than a ceremonial retirement of paperwork.

D2D Take: The loudest demand — “rescind the PREP Act!” — asks for something no Secretary can do. The real, winnable demand — amend or sunset the Declaration — is the one almost nobody is making by name. Precision is a weapon. Let’s stop handing them the easy dodge.

Mock RFK, Jr. PREP Act Declaration

Handcuff #2: Operation Warp Speed (OWS): Trump’s Trophy.

This may be the biggest live restraint, and it has nothing to do with statutes. Pulling the shots or dismantling the liability architecture would mean indicting OWS — Donald Trump’s signature first-term ‘achievement’, which he still praises as life-saving.

RFK, Jr. has voiced conflicting opinions on OWS. He attacked it as catastrophic and a gift to Pfizer and Moderna worth billions, but in Senate testimony he praised OWS as something President Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for — calling it “genius.”

Kennedy serves at the President’s pleasure. As with the glyphosate controversy he has found where the leash ends and admitted to Joe Rogan that recent moves are things he is “not particularly happy with….”

D2D Take: As with glyphosate-related permission structures, so with OWS - you probably cannot ask a Cabinet secretary to torch his boss’s proudest, albeit most controversial, legacy and still keep his job. That tension has been baked in since day one.

Handcuff #3: The Bargain with Sen. Cassidy

Kennedy was not confirmed on his own terms. To clear the Senate, he made promises — most pointedly to Senator Bill Cassidy, the pro-vaccinism physician who chairs the Health committee — that he will not create new vaccine oversight systems or remove the existing HHS statements that say vaccines do not cause autism. Also that he will maintain “frequent collaboration” with Cassidy. Cassidy has been calling in those promises ever since.

And the Senate’s remaining leverage is personnel: when Kennedy’s own Surgeon General pick, Casey Means, came up, Lisa Murkowski (Rep: AK) and Susan Collins (Rep: ME) simply declined to commit — stalling the Means appointment indefinitely. All three senators receive money from the medical industrial complex.

The politic$ of Vaccinism are complicated.

D2D Take: Every promise RFK, Jr. made to get through the door is a rope he is tied with now that he is inside, no matter how magnanimous his intentions.

Handcuff #4: The Courts - Still Blocking RFK, Jr.

Suppose Kennedy sunset the Declaration tomorrow. It would not retroactively create liability for past injuries, and it would not pull a single already-licensed product from the market.

Any move that actually restricts an approved product needs an administrative record strong enough to survive litigation — and he has already lost this fight once. In March 2026, a federal judge in Massachusetts blocked his narrowed childhood-vaccine recommendations and suspended most of the change. The gavel is an RFK, Jr. handcuff too.

D2D Take: In this system, “just pull it” is a wish, not a plan.

Handcuff #5: Lobbies Write The Rules

When Kennedy went after something genuinely within reach — closing the “GRAS” loophole that lets companies self-certify food additives as safe — industry poured millions into killing it, and as usual, financial clout is working.

If the Food Industrial Complex can defend a food-labeling loophole that hard, imagine the Big Pharma-Vaccine Cartel wall around the vaccine liability shield.

D2D Take: Follow the money to find the real veto.

Handcuff #6: The “Deep State” Is Real

“Deep State” gets thrown around as a fictional curse, so let’s make it precise — and prosecutable. We can rightly call it the deep state when the term points to a documented, unaccountable permanent bureaucracy and its record — earned by conduct (fraud, corruption, and coverups), not asserted over it.

HHS is not a man; it is a machine of roughly 72,000 career staff bureaucrats, general counsels, and agency scientists, each with their own statutory turf — a headcount Kennedy is now trying to rebuild toward its pre-2025 size.

The HHS machine resists the man who nominally runs it.



The same is visible one agency over: as Bill Pulte took over the intelligence community (IC) in June, the permanent apparatus resisted oversight by the very office built to supervise it, and a source branded the purge “the deep state firings.”

An IC bureaucracy that doesn’t consider itself answerable to its nominal chief isn’t a theory — it’s the larger version of RFK’s HHS.

And the intelligence-adjacent version isn’t fantasy either. According to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, in September 2023 Anthony Fauci was escorted into CIA headquarters “without a record of entry” and took part in shaping the Agency’s COVID-origins review — an allegation that describes exactly the kind of institutional entanglement a reformer inherits and cannot simply fire.

Just think how agonizing this must be for RFK, Jr. who knows The Real Anthony Fauci (and Bill Gates) better than anyone else possibly could.

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(And before anyone reaches for the “conspiracy theorist” ad hominem attack: the actual conspiracy is earned by the record. MKUltra — the CIA’s documented mind-control program, its files ordered destroyed in 1973 — was dismissed as paranoid fantasy until the declassified archive and sworn testimony proved it real. (And today, even Palantir remains largely unnoticed).

D2D Take: The real “Deep State” isn’t a cabal in a bunker; it’s the CIA, it’s the government partnership with Palantir, its subagencies, and the 72,000 HHS desks that were there before RFK, Jr. and will be there after. Name the mechanism, cite the record — and skip the master-villain theories that let them call us crazy for saying correctly that they control our minds.

RFK’s Alleged “Disengagement”

Here’s the one the hostile lefty press loves. MSNBC’s ‘MS Now’ describes the HHS secretary as someone who is keeping short hours, engages sparingly with staff and Congress, and has been unable to account for actions taken in his name. The progressive, MSM press paints RFK, Jr. as incompetent. Senator Patty Murray (Democrat, WA) even alleged that RFK, Jr. isn’t “the one making decisions.”

For a taste of pure propaganda, watch this 7-min clip. View it knowing the source (and on Rachel Maddow’s website), and against Handcuffs #1 through #6 - and a different picture appears.

Still, we can ask Murray’s own question honestly: is RFK, Jr. the one making the decisions? Largely — no! That’s the entire thesis of this piece. Big Pharma, the courts, the White House, a 72,000-person bureaucracy, and apparentl the CIA, make an enormous share of of the decisions, by design.



An HHS secretary stripped of the levers can, of course, be portrayed as “checked out” by reporters who know the levers don’t work. How can our HHS secretary vigorously operate controls that have been welded in place?

The rest is simply a human being refusing to be consumed. He is in his seventies. He carries decades of hard-won recovery that still demands daily discipline to protect. He has a marriage, a family, a life the office would happily devour whole.

Guarding those isn’t dereliction — it’s the reason he’s still standing. An HHS secretary who burns out or breaks is no use to anyone; a secretary who paces himself to last four years is playing the only long game left to him.

What is being portrayed by corporate media as disengagement is the most engaged thing the caged man can do: stay intact, stay in the war room against the medical industrial complex, and spend his limited capital on the battles he thinks he might be able to win.

D2D Take: Before you call a man checked out, check whether his hands are cuffed. “Disengaged” is what the machine calls a man it has unplugged from the controls — who shows up anyway.

That’s the case

Six handcuffs, and the smear built to hide them. But two questions remain. If the HHS levers are welded shut for Bobby Kennedy, what does it actually feel like to sit at his desk? And who, exactly, is working to throw him out of it?

➡Continue to Part 2: The Man in the Cuffs

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🗣️ Agree? Disagree? Are there other handcuffs we havn’t identified?

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