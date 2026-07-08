Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Ross S's avatar
Ross S
10h

I cannot imagine the insane forces of darkness anyone must face who are trying to right this Titanic ship of state. Something this big cannot turn on a dime, sadly! Keep fighting every one, and when your turn is over pray and encourage others to step in the breach and keep the fight alive. We don’t simply fight against flesh and blood, but dark forces, spirits and ‘principalities’ of immense power and influence. The Battle belongs to the Lord. Pray without ceasing for Good to overcome. Blessings on JFK and others trying to do what’s right. Protect them God! 🙏🏻

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