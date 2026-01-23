Something Shifted this Week

For the first time in a while, I found myself looking forward to Saturday in particular. Not wondering what I’d miss. Anticipating what I’d find.

Seven weeks in, and the fear of missing out (FOMO) is quietly becoming the joy of opting out (“JOOO”?).

This is Sleepy Saturday—the weekly experiment in Digital Sabbatarianism™. One day per week, to put the screens down or at least try. I believe what we’ll gain far exceeds what we’ll lose.

But I’m also noticing something else: a growing aversion to screens I didn’t expect. My wife had the TV on last Saturday, and I found myself subtly uncomfortable—not judgmental, just... aware. Aware of the intrusions. The audiovisual flickers. The volume shifts. The manufactured urgency. Something in me wanted to leave the room.

I stayed for a while, aware that I was noticing. Especially the idea of ‘programming’.

Roughly one out of every four minutes of broadcast television is commercials—25% of your viewing time consumed by car ads, insurance ads, pharmaceutical ads, and the ongoing gentle programming that everyone could still benefit from, yet more “totally necessary” “safe and effective” COVID modRNA jabs. “Ask your trusted doctor.” One in four minutes. Bombardments of commercialism for the holdouts. When did that become normal?

Why Our Phones Are Winning the War Against Our Pillows

Here’s what your phone and TV screen don’t want you to know: a specific design that suppresses the hormone that makes you sleepy.

Blue light—the wavelengths between 450 and 480 nanometers that screens emit in abundance—directly suppresses melatonin production. Melatonin is the hormone that “opens the sleep gate,” signaling your body that it’s time to rest. When blue light hits specialized receptors in your eyes - “intrinsically photosensitive retinal ganglion cells” (if you want to impress someone at a party) - it tells your brain: Stay alert, meatbag. It’s still daytime.

Your brain believes your phone. Your body pays the price.

The simple mnemonic: Blue is bad. At least after sundown—though depending on your politics, you may have already reached that conclusion.

Research shows that even two hours of evening blue light exposure significantly suppresses melatonin. Reading on a tablet or your phone before bed delays sleep onset and reduces REM sleep compared to reading a printed book. The light from your screen isn’t just keeping you awake—it’s degrading the quality of whatever sleep you eventually get.

And here’s the cruel irony: the more exhausted you are, the more likely you are to scroll mindlessly before bed, seeking distraction from the fatigue your phone helped create.

Physics of Light and Life

Here’s something remarkable to consider: light is energy and matter. Photons are “matter” (‘light particles’)—discrete packets of electromagnetic radiation.



E=mc². Einstein showed us that energy and matter are interchangeable, two expressions of the same fundamental reality. It never hurts to be reminded.

And so what are we? “m.” We are matter and therefore energy - entirely electromagnetic energy (m=E/c²). You truly can think of yourself as energy divided by the speed of light squared, because that’s what you are - every cell, every neuron, every hormone cascade, every antibody—electrical and chemical energy in constant flow.

When photons strike your retina, energy meets energy. Information transfers. Signals fire. Biology responds.

This isn’t a metaphor. It’s physics. It’s why the EKG, EEG, and MRI scans work. It’s why electro-acupuncture, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and ultraviolet blood irradiation work. Electromagnetism ‘R Us.

Your phone emits electromagnetic photons. So does the sun. But the frequencies are different, and frequency matters. The sun’s full spectrum—particularly the red and infrared wavelengths—supports cellular function, circadian rhythms, and healing. Your phone’s blue-shifted LED emissions tell your ancient biology: It’s noon, citizen. It’s always noon.

In the truest sense, we’re talking about bio-identical light therapy—or its absence. Natural light in its full spectrum is what your biology wants and needs to receive (it’s bio-logical™). Artificial blue light is a photonic counterfeit (bio-illogical™).

The Digital Sabbath isn’t just about what we’re avoiding. It’s about what we’re returning to for one day out of the week: light that heals rather than hijacks.

3 AM Problem

I haven’t conquered sleep yet. I fall asleep quickly enough—usually within minutes. But somewhere around 2 am or 3 am, my eyes open, and my mind starts racing. An hour later, I’m back asleep (lightish sleep though). Four more hours, then morning.

Sound familiar?

And that 3 am wake-up isn’t random. It’s biological.

Cortisol—the stress hormone—naturally begins rising around 2-3 am, preparing your body to wake up. In a healthy cycle, this rise is gradual enough that you sleep through it. But chronic stress—and chronic screen overstimulation—can make you hypersensitive to this cortisol bump.

This isn’t speculation. Research published in Nature shows that excessive screen use disrupts the diurnal cortisol pattern and the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. A 2025 study on digital detox found that “digital overstimulation contributes to chronic low-grade inflammation“ through “persistent activation of the HPA axis.” Month after month of screen bombardment literally dysregulates your stress response, making you hypersensitive to normal hormonal fluctuations.

Racing thoughts aren’t random either. They’re cortisol triggering your sympathetic nervous system—the fight-or-flight response—at precisely the moment you need rest.

This is the psycho-neural-endocrine-immunologic cascade in action: what enters through our eyes affects our brain chemistry, which in turn affects our hormones, which in turn affects our immune function, which in turn affects everything else. It’s all connected. And it all starts with photons hitting our retinas.

💭 This Week

I’m still waking at 3 am. Seven Saturdays of Digital Sabbatarianism™ won’t undo years of screen-induced HPA dysregulation. But I’m learning why it happens, which seems like progress.

I’ve ordered a pair of amber blue-blocking glasses that reportedly blocks 99% of the 450-510nm wavelengths. I’ll start wearing them two hours before bed and report back on whether they make a difference. The research on blue-blocking glasses shows they can mitigate melatonin suppression and improve sleep outcomes when used consistently. I’m hopeful. We’ll see.

🔬 Quick Science

Not all light is created equal. Blue wavelengths (450-480nm) suppress melatonin and increase alertness. Red and amber wavelengths don’t.

This is why amber book lights exist—devices like the Glocusent that offer 3000K “warm” settings specifically designed not to interfere with sleep. The warmest setting lets you read actual paper books in bed without telling your brain it’s noon.

Blue is bad. Amber is allowed. Red is restful.

Your phone’s “night mode” helps but doesn’t eliminate the problem. The only real solution is putting the screen down—which is exactly what Sleepy Saturday is for.

💬 From Matthew Walker

“Human beings are the only species that will deliberately deprive themselves of sleep without legitimate gain.” —Matthew Walker, Why We Sleep

Every other creature on earth protects its sleep. We’re the only ones who trade it for one more scroll, one more episode, one more notification. And we wonder why we’re exhausted.

📱 This Week’s Practice

The Challenge: No screens for 1 hour before bed on Friday and Saturday nights. Read something printed. Use an amber book light if needed. Let your brain remember what darkness feels like.

If That’s Too Much: Start with 30 minutes. Or just move the phone charger out of the bedroom. (If you need it for an alarm, buy a $10 alarm clock. Your sleep is worth more than $10.)

Instead of Screens: A paper book. A conversation. A bath. Staring at the ceiling and letting your thoughts settle. Boredom is not the enemy—it’s the doorway.

Tool Upgrade: Consider amber blue-blocking glasses for evening screen use during the week. Look for lenses that block the 450-500nm range. I’ve ordered a pair and will share my experience.

From Fear to Anticipation

Last week I wrote about being afraid of what I’d lose. This week, I’m noticing something different: I’m actually looking forward to putting the phone down. The dread is fading. Something quieter is taking its place.

That’s what healing generally looks like. Not instant transformation, but gradual reorientation. The slow turning of a ship toward harbor.

Still waking at 3 am. Still learning. Still in this with you.

Welcome to Sleepy Saturday. The screens can wait. You can’t.

