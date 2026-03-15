Last week, we published the theory: your doctor is the “teacher-shocker” in a grand Milgram experiment. This week, a reader proved you don’t need to be in a controlled setting to be the circuit breaker. She did it in the grocery store.

CIRCUIT BREAKER OF AISLE SEVEN

Commenting on: Grand COVID-Era Milgram Experiment, Part 2: Awareness Is the Blade. Conscience Is the Hand.

Gaye walked into Trader Joe’s and refused to wear a mask. That’s it. That’s the act of heroism.

She quoted Charles Spurgeon: “Learn to say no.”

It sounds simple. Milgram’s data says it’s anything but. In the standard experiment, 65% of subjects delivered what they believed were lethal shocks when told to by an authority figure. But when subjects watched just two other people refuse first, compliance plummeted to 10%. Two visible refusals - “NO!” - broke the spell for the majority.

Gaye was one of those two. Every person in that Trader Joe’s who saw her face — unmasked, unbothered, unbroken — received a permission structure to do the same. She didn’t need a medical degree. She didn’t need a petition. She needed a grocery list and courage to dissent (AKA a spine).

First, do no harm. Second, speak up — and say no.

MILGRAM FALLOUT

Also commenting on: Milgram Part 2

The Part 2 post drew the most engagement this week. Here’s what D2D readers are thinking:

Farming Chef kept it short: “We did not comply, we will continue in the same vein.” That’s the 7.5% — truly resistant humans. Milgram’s data and Martha Stout’s analysis suggest that roughly 7.5% of the population will refuse complicity at any level of distance from authority. Every one of them is statistically rare and extraordinarily valuable. Farming Chef, congratulations. Looks like you’re in the Stellar Dissidents Club.

Paving the Way pushed back on the “blind obedience” framing, arguing the real issue is who generates the scientific consensus. Exactly right — and that’s why Appeal to Authority is arguably the most powerful cognitive bias operating in this era. We don’t realize the effect it has on us individually and collectively. It’s not that people are stupid. It’s that the authority structures bypass critical thinking. Our CEPOP series is documenting each technique.

Mike drew parallels between COVID-era compliance and the rise of AI and transhumanism, calling for resistance. Is it possible, or is AI like the genie out of the bottle — no turning back? Seems probable. But despite the 4% sociopaths in the world, let’s try to steer it rather than surrender to it.

Scott Munson wrote that armies fighting banker wars blow up each other’s oil tankers. And here’s the question that keeps D2D up at night: At what point does a society rise up and say enough? The powers that be keep us divided. The coup attempt of the previous administration failed. Will the counterrevolution save us, or are we about to witness another apparent existential moment where both sides join and say: we’ll sacrifice freedom and privacy for secure globalism? That’s the Milgram experiment at a civilizational scale — and we’re all sitting in the chair.

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PANDEMIC AMNESTY — THE SONG LANDS

Commenting on: Pandemic Amnesty for Amnesia

The latest Songs of Medical Dissent installment — adapted from Christian Naggiar’s poem — drew warm responses this week.

Kelly Reardon reported that she and her husband loved the “catchy” song. (If the poet’s spouse says it’s catchy, we’ll take it.) Please share it — songs of medical dissent reach ears that articles can’t.

Farming Chef said the song reminds him of music from Dr. Ron Paul’s presidential campaigns. The beloved Congressman Dr. Ron Paul — physician, champion of non-interventionist foreign policy, sound money, and free trade with all nations. Imagine if those American founding principles were a reality. Instead, the establishment labeled Dr. Paul ‘isolationist’, ‘anti-Semitic’, a kook. Ad hominems. Sound familiar?

Saramusic commended the work and connected the dots to childhood vaccine awareness: “An unintended consequence is people are now more awake to the risks of childhood vaccines.” She recommended the National Vaccine Information Center (nvic.org), which has been educating people and fighting for informed consent since the early 1980s. Thank you, Sara.

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher called for the arrest and prosecution of high-level officials for what he described as COVID bioweaponry and crimes against humanity. We share the hope for justice — nationally and globally — as current cases proceed. And as we intend to report on them.

Rejoicing in Hope praised the “well-written poem & well-recorded song.” Thank you — and thank Christian Naggiar for writing it.

Kelly also submitted Christian’s other poems — “Safe and Effective?” and “The $peed of $cience” — as part of her ACIP comment. We’re hoping to turn those into songs as well. The medical dissent songbook grows.

PLUM ISLAND AND THE LAB LEAK THAT ISN’T A THEORY ANYMORE

Commenting on: Named, Proven & Still Ignored

Kurt asked whether a recent Robert Malone piece discussed declassified documents about Plum Island and Lyme disease. We covered this in the Contraband Chronicle, Feb. 24, 2026: FDA Commissioner Makary confirmed that Lyme disease originated from Lab 257 on Plum Island — a government biolab with documented Nazi scientist connections. File under: things too hard to believe, so they call them “conspiracy theories” - until they become press conferences.

5G SLEEP QUESTION

Commenting on: Walking Away — Literally

Dr. Sheri Weinstein raised concerns about wearable tech and 5G energy affecting sleep. Here’s a tidbit: a double-blind, sham-controlled study exposed volunteers to 5G-frequency RF (3.6 GHz and 700 MHz) for 30 minutes before sleep. In individuals carrying a specific CACNA1C gene variant, 3.6 GHz exposure shifted the frequency of sleep spindles during NREM sleep. Those without the variant showed no change. (PubMed)

That’s not a conspiracy. That’s a peer-reviewed finding showing 5G RF can modulate brain activity in a genotype-dependent way.

GEOPOLITICAL THREAD

Commenting on: Zealots Running the Show: World War III and the COVID-era — Similar Movies

Milad Najjar, Rumana, and Andrew Devlin all weighed in on broader geopolitical forces — controllers, proxy wars, deep state war hawks. This thread has run through three consecutive SS installments. Here’s where D2D lands: “Zionist” and “anti-Zionist” are becoming identity-politics labels among Republicans and conservatives, much like “pro-vax,” “anti-vax,” and “they-them” became during COVID. “How do you identify?” And that’s the trap — because identity politics is itself a mass formation control mechanism. The answer isn’t picking a team. It’s asking better questions and realizing geopolitical and georeligious history.

Andrew expressed hope for peace in Iran. So do we. “All’s fair in love and war” — if only we could know what the drone operators know.

AUTISM CONNECTION

Commenting on: ACIP Is Listening

TriTorch shared a detailed article mapping autism causation studies. D2D reported on the White House autism announcement and the folinic acid (vitamin B9) receptor damage connection in White House Autism Announcement: What They’re Not Telling You. The evidence continues to accumulate. Seems so does institutional silence.

D2D READERS SPEAK (APPRECIATION CORNER)

Rejoicing in Hope, Saramusic, Benj (from last week’s overflow) — your kind words fuel the mission.

Kelly Reardon — week five. Five consecutive Sunday Subversions. At this point, Kelly is less a commenter and more a correspondent. We see you, Kelly. Keep talking.

❤️ The algorithm prefers you stay silent. Like to dissent.

🔁 They can’t censor what your audience shares. Restack it.

🗣️ Comments welcome. We read every one — and sometimes, they become songs.

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