Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Admin
9h

Such a great reminder of the power of a few to reignite the conscience of the many:

"It sounds simple. Milgram’s data says it’s anything but. In the standard experiment, 65% of subjects delivered what they believed were lethal shocks when told to by an authority figure. But when subjects watched just two other people refuse first, compliance plummeted to 10%. Two visible refusals - “NO!” - broke the spell for the majority."

The song lyrics of the linked song were fantastic.

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Sheri Weinstein's avatar
Sheri Weinstein
6h

Thank you for finding the one study showing the association of sleep disturbance with theCACNA1C gene variant, now wonder if suggesting that that variant might be found higher ethnicities that they are genociding. Given the fact that we know that lack of sleep leads to cognitive issues , (as the Rolling Stones mentioned in their song Ruby Tuesday “lose your dreams and you will lose your mind), are “they” trying to drive some of us crazy?

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