Happy Easter from Duty to Dissent.

Today, billions of people celebrate the resurrection of a man who was executed by the state for dissent. He healed without a license. He challenged the priesthood. He flipped tables in the temple where money had corrupted worship. And He told the thief dying beside Him that salvation was immediate — no waiting period, no prior or priestly authorization, no co-pay.

It’s worth pausing on that. The grand realization of the cross may be the simplest one: that grace is as immediate as a snap of the fingers, available to anyone who chooses to simply know it. God is love, Jesus is love personified, and love doesn’t require a committee vote.

This matters for D2D because debates — about allopathism, vaccinism, about Zionism, about institutional capture — are often fruitless when one side’s beliefs are immutably vested in unscientific, unprovable doctrines, no matter how obviously imaginary they may be.

Religious, political, or economic — it doesn’t matter. Eschatologies make terrible counter-arguments. But discourse itself, even imperfect discourse, can still shift Overton’s Window toward saner policy. And that’s reason enough to keep talking.

On this Easter, the Lamb has already been sacrificed. The Temple has already been rebuilt — in us. And the sheep still need protection — because 4% of the flock are wolves, born without conscience, and they don’t wear wool anymore. They wear medical lab coats.

Speaking of sheep, wolves, and dogs…

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THE DOG WHO QUOTED JEFFERSON

Commenting on: Five Days, No Doctor, No Permission Slip

YorktownOct19 delivered two comments this week that, taken together, may be the best thing a D2D reader has ever written. We’re publishing them nearly in full because they deserve it.

First, a rebuttal to Dr. Fleisher’s Great Pyrenees: “Forget the sheep-guarding dogs. Labrador Retrievers hunt birds, so with a Labrador, you can get something to eat. But if you’ve drowned, you don’t need to eat. You can have a Pyrenees guarding the sheep, but if you’re drowning, you don’t care about the sheep until you’re safe on shore.” Point: Newfoundlands.



Translation: Newfoundlands are water rescue dogs. Yorktown’s argument is about triage — a Labrador feeds you, a Pyrenees guards your flock, but a Newfoundland pulls you out of the water before either one matters.

First things first. In the COVID era, we’re drowning. Send the rescue dogs. (Yorktown did not comment on whether Newfoundlands are also effective against sociopathic hospital administrators. We suspect they are.)

Then the story. Yorktown was practicing in Indiana when the institution — originally physician-run — was absorbed by “Indiana University Health.” She began bringing her Newfoundland to work. They walked in the mornings. They walked at lunch. Then an administrator arrived: “There have been complaints about your dog.”

Animal Control showed up with a police escort. The temperature was 40 degrees. Windows open. Water bowl secured. Yorktown didn’t let the officer get a word in: “Does she look happy? Does she look healthy? Does she look well-fed?” The officer said, “Well, you’re being watched.” She replied: “Yes, by Big Brother.“



(Sound familiar? The Disinformation Governance Board, the Trusted News Initiative, the Virality Project, Facebook-CDC censorship partnerships, Twitter’s secret blacklists, and the Biden White House pressuring platforms to silence physicians. Yorktown said it about her dog in her van. She and the rest of us also lived it about medicine.)

Then she went home and wrote a letter. In its entirety:

“Dear Sirs, ‘Sometimes it is said that man is incapable of governing himself. Is he then capable of governing others? Or have we found angels in the form of kings to govern him? Let history answer this question.’ — Thomas Jefferson. My resignation will be final on the 30th day of this month.”

They begged her to stay. Virgie the Newfoundland got the inner courtyard. Patients requested that side of the hall to see the dog. An allergist reported that a little girl got her allergy shot because they told her she could say “Hi” to Virgie afterward.

A physician who quoted Jefferson in a resignation letter. A dog who healed a child’s fear of needles. And an institution that only did the right thing after it was about to lose the doctor it didn’t deserve. Somewhere, an HR department is drafting a “Canine Inclusion Policy” and claiming it was their idea all along.

Yorktown, the invitation stands — and we’re making it public: your story belongs in Witness Wednesdays: Named & Unashamed. Jeffersonian wisdom, nanny-state dynamics, canine therapy, the forgotten value of smart and well-trained physicians, and more. Say the word. D2D readers are waiting.

FORGIVE THEM — THEY KNOW NOT WHAT THEY DO

Commenting on: When Silence Speaks: Introducing COVID-era X-Communication™ and Relational Hypothermia™

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher confirmed what D2D readers already know: X-Communication™ and Relational Hypothermia™ are common among physicians. “Rejection based upon willful ignorance is to be expected where myopic ‘scientism’ reigns as the dominant ideology rather than the open-minded pursuit of genuine scientific inquiry and truth.”

On Easter, he quoted Jesus: “Forgive them, for they know not what they do.”

Forgiveness is essential. But so is naming the wound. Medical Betrayal Trauma is real — we’re living it in this COVID era. Physicians abandoned by colleagues. Patients abandoned by doctors. Families fractured by compliance. The X-Communication™ post exists because the silence isn’t accidental. It’s a weapon. And weapons leave scars even while the war continues.

Easter blessings, Dr. Fleisher. We forgive. We don’t forget. And we don’t stop documenting.

6,000 YEARS, 2.5 MILLION LIGHT-YEARS, AND THE SPACE BETWEEN

Commenting on: Third Rail Inside the COVID-era Tent

p harris offered a beautiful, faith-filled comment mapping human history through the biblical lens: 6,000 years of creation, the flood, Abraham, Christ, and the coming sabbath rest. Blessings to you, p harris, and Happy Easter.

D2D honors all sincere beliefs — provided they don’t require harming the believer’s neighbor to fulfill them. We also hold space for the scientific record, because both inform how we navigate this era:

Photons from the Andromeda galaxy hitting your retina tonight left that galaxy 2.5 million years ago. The supercontinent Gondwana began breaking apart roughly 180 million years ago. Dinosaurs went extinct 66 million years ago. Homo sapiens emerged among at least eight other hominid species approximately 300,000 years ago. The agricultural revolution began around 12,000 years ago. Writing was invented roughly 5,000 years ago.

And Galileo was persecuted nearly 400 years ago for saying the Earth orbits the sun, by the same institutional Church that now calls vaccination, including the mRNA genetic “vaccinations,” a “moral obligation.” Infallibility, it seems, has a shelf life. But the instinct to punish dissident heretics? That one’s eternal.

The pattern is always the same: institutions punish those who see what the institution isn’t ready to acknowledge. Whether the timeline is 6,000 years or 4.5 billion, the human impulse to silence dissent is timeless.

That’s why D2D exists. Not to settle theological debates — but to insist that discourse itself remains possible. Because without discourse, Overton’s Window can never shift. And without that shift, policy stays captured by the sociopathic 4% who control the narratives.

❤️ He was executed for dissent. Then He rose. Click Like to dissent.

🔁 They can’t censor what your audience shares. Restack it.

🗣️ Comments welcome. Even Virgie the Newfoundland is welcome.

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First, do no harm. Second, speak up!

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