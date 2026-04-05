Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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YorktownOct19@protonmail.com's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
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Yorktown, the invitation stands — and we’re making it public: your story belongs in Witness Wednesdays: Named & Unashamed. Jeffersonian wisdom, nanny-state dynamics, canine therapy, the forgotten value of smart and well-trained physicians, and more. Say the word. D2D readers are waiting.

Go ahead and put the story in Witness Wednesdays. Anything more I can do? Did I tell you about the Infectious Disease guy who objected to Virgie hanging around in the courtyard outside his 1st floor window?

Virgie, VN Ch Emmabay Virgil's for Virginia, UD, WRD2, DD1 TODD is in Heaven, waiting. Waiting with her aunt, Abanakis Kouchibouguac, CD WD and the Freedom Septuplets, born on the 4th of July 2009. Freedom's Victory at Trenton 1776, CDX, WD DD7, Freedom's Victory at Princeton, UDX OM2, Freedom's Victory at Saratoga and Yorktown, Ch Freedom's Valley Forge Hero at Emmabay, Freedom's Most Agreeable Consort, Freedom's Battle at Brandywine Creek, and Freedom's Victory October 19 1781. Captain J has taken over the reins as the Official Mascot of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, because the Newfoundland is a life-saving breed, but they don't work for nothing.

September 30, 2002

RESOLUTION 2002-1: Adopting the Newfoundland as the Official Mascot

59th Annual Meeting

Association of American Physicians and Surgeons

Tucson, Arizona, September 2002

submitted by Dr. Tamzin Rosenwasser

WHEREAS: the Newfoundland dog has been recognized throughout the world as a lifesaving breed, freely dedicated to the care of its companions, though not without just and reasonable compensation; and

WHEREAS: it has been justly written that the Newfoundland dog possesses beauty without vanity, strength without insolence, courage without ferocity (Byron), attributes self-evident among AAPS members; and

WHEREAS: the Newfoundland dog does not bite the hand that feeds it, unlike governments are wont to do; and

WHEREAS: a specific member of the Newfoundland breed, Abanakis Kouchibouguac CD, has faithfully attended our national meeting for the past three years,

BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED THAT: the Newfoundland be adopted as the canine mascot of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

Virgie would probably comment to the "Health Department" that if a dog or dogs in a dining room, restaurant, or kitchen were dangerous to anybody's health, her human mother would be dead now. Actually, dogs in the kitchen may make things safer, because the Newfoundland is an expert snacklifter, and there are a lot of people around who need to decrease their body-mass index. Also, children raised with dogs are better, and have fewer allergies.

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