By. W. Campbell Douglass III, MD, MS

Where Screens Stop, and Souls Start

Six Saturdays ago, I made a decision: minimize the phone. Phone calls? Yes. Texts to actual humans? Fine. Maps when I’m genuinely lost? Necessary. The compass, if I’ve wandered that far off-grid? Acceptable. A camera for capturing a sunset I’d otherwise just experience like a normal person? Sure. Flashlight? I paid $1,200 for this thing—might as well use it when the sun goes down. Everything else? Face down on your desk, sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.

I was afraid of what I’d be losing. I remembered what I’d been missing.

That first Friday evening, as the golden light faded over the water, I felt something I hadn’t felt in years—maybe decades. My shoulders dropped a fraction. My jaw softened slightly. The constant low-grade hum of digital vigilance got quieter—not gone, but quieter.

And in that silence, I heard the ocean.

I’m learning that this practice doesn’t flip a switch. It teaches you, week by week, just how much tension you’ve been carrying. I have a long way to go. But now I know where I’m headed.

Why This Matters

I’m calling it Digital Sabbatarianism™—the intentional practice of unplugging from screens as much as possible for 24 hours each week, sundown Friday to sundown Saturday. It’s an ancient practice applied to a modern plague.

No screens. No commerce. No hustle. Just rest.

The concept isn’t original. Sabbatarian traditions go back millennia—the principle of one day in seven for rest and restoration. What’s new is applying it specifically to the devices that have colonized our attention, harvested our data, beamed artificial light into our eyes, hijacked our dopamine, rewired our reward circuits, bent our necks toward screens, and convinced us that constant connectivity is normal.

It isn’t normal. And somewhere in your bones, you know that.

I started December 6th. I’m now six Saturdays in, preparing for my seventh. And I want to share what I’ve discovered—not as someone who’s mastered this practice, but as someone still figuring it out alongside you.

(Credit where it’s due: A friend, Lori D., mentioned her ‘Sleepy Saturdays’—her day for rest and sleep, lots of it. That phrase stuck. The conversation that followed outgrew both of us.)

What Emerges

The first thing that hits you is the realization: OMG, what have I been missing?

Not missing on my phone. Missing in the world.

There’s a one-mile boardwalk near my home that runs along the ocean, inlet and river. I’ve lived here for years. But these past six Saturdays, I’ve actually been there—not just thinking about it, or even being physically present while mentally scrolling through notifications, but genuinely present. Smelling and feeling the salt air. Hearing the waves. Watching the pelicans and osprey divebomb for fish. Noticing how the light and warmth change as clouds drift past.

I’d forgotten I have seven senses, not just the two that screens demand. Being conscious of all of them and how important that is. Sight and sound, yes—but also smell, taste, touch, intuition, and conscience. That last one matters most, if you have it. 96% of us do, and it’s been trying to get our attention. Thankfully, when the digital noise stops, consciousness has a chance—and conscience speaks more clearly.

Reclaimed

Printed words have returned. A stack of books and articles waiting for years finally gets attention. Actual paper. Ink on pages. No hyperlinks pulling focus to the side, no notifications interrupting mid-sentence. Just words, in order, absorbed at whatever pace feels right.

Friends get real phone calls now—voice only, sometimes video, little or no texting. Just talking. When did that become revolutionary? When did screen time start taking precedence over human connection? It was in 2012, and it didn’t leave a voicemail—it texted.

Emails wait. The opportunities, the collaborations, the ‘quick questions’—they all survive. Even this—Duty to Dissent, these words, this work I love—can wait one day. Saturdays are for people I love, not people who need something from me.

Sitting has returned. Just sitting. On a bench, watching the water. No news podcasts fill the silence. Relearning, slowly, that there’s no urgent need to be productive. Just existing, breathing, being integral to creation rather than its digital administrator.

And something physical is shifting: muscles have started to relax. Actual, literal muscle relaxation. Tension carried in various places is beginning to release more frequently. The body keeps score—chronic tension feeds chronic inflammation, dysregulates stress hormones, and quietly wrecks systems far from the tight shoulders. Emotional tranquility follows—especially after hitting the jacuzzi and sauna in our condo complex. This will deepen over time.

💭 This Week

My wife isn’t fully on board yet. There’s some eye-rolling. Some ‘you and your projects.’ That’s okay. I’m not trying to convert anyone. I’m modeling, not preaching. And alongside the skepticism, something else is happening. More calm, presence, availability—she’s noticing. She won’t admit it yet. But I’ve noticed her noticing.

This practice has to be mine first before it can be ours.

🔬 Quick Science

Charlie Kirk—the conservative commentator who was killed unexpectedly last September—left behind a posthumous bestseller about Sabbath observance. Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life hit #1 after his death, and it turns out Kirk practiced what he preached: Friday sundown to Saturday sundown, screen-free.

His observation of contemporary mankind haunts me:

“We are more productive and less peaceful, more connected digitally and more isolated relationally. We are over-stimulated, undernourished, distracted, discontent, and desperately lonely.”

The book’s publisher describes the Sabbath as “a radical act of resistance” in a society “dominated by screens and constant noise.” Kirk is right. In a world designed to capture and monetize your attention every waking moment, choosing to disconnect is rebellion. Peaceful rebellion. Necessary rebellion. Some might call it a duty. To dissent. To reclaim your conscience from the noise.

💬 From Charlie Kirk

“As America has abandoned the Sabbath, we have watched nearly every major marker of health—emotional, spiritual, communal—begin to fail.”

—Charlie Kirk, Stop, in the Name of God (December 2025)

I’m not asking you to agree with Kirk’s politics. I’m asking you to notice that a man who practiced weekly digital rest left behind a book urging the rest of us to try it. His final message isn’t about politics. It’s about rest.

📱 This Week’s Practice

The Challenge: Try it. Just once. This Saturday, from whenever you read this until sundown tomorrow evening, use your phone for just calls, texts to friends and family—not clients, not colleagues—and the practical stuff: maps, weather, flashlight. Tools, not traps. Keep it within arm’s reach if you must. We’re weaning, not going cold turkey.

If That’s Too Much: Start smaller. One hour outside without your device. One conversation without checking notifications. One screen-free meal. (Yes, the phone survives being in another room. I checked.)

Instead of Screens: Walk somewhere beautiful—with your dog, someone else’s dog, or an actual human being. (Family and friends work. Strangers are fine too—it’s called ‘meeting people.’) Read something printed. Call someone you haven’t talked to in too long. Sit and do nothing. Harder than it sounds. Notice what emerges from the silence.

Your Digital Sabbath Begins Tonight

If you’re reading this Friday evening, sunset in Miami is 5:48 PM. Check your local sunset time—most weather apps include it.

That’s your starting line.

Twenty-four hours from now, when the sun sets Saturday evening, you can resume your regularly scheduled scrolling. But I suspect you’ll notice something on that day. Something you’ve been missing. Something your seven senses have been trying to tell you.

I’ll share what I discover each week. I hope you’ll share what you discover too—in the comments, in your own practice, in the gradual reclaiming of your attention from machines that are designed to steal it. Today it’s phones. Tomorrow it’s something with legs.

Welcome to Sleepy Saturday. Welcome to the resistance.

Ever wonder why you can’t fall asleep after scrolling—even when you’re exhausted? Next Saturday, we dive into what blue light actually does to your brain, and why your phone is winning the war against your pillow.

Sunset this Friday: Check your weather app or timeanddate.com

Now close this screen. Your Sabbath awaits.

