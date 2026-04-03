“Where screens stop, and souls start.”

Six weeks in. I asked you to try something countercultural. To put the phone down, step away from the scroll, and see what happened.

You reported back. And what you said matters more than anything I could write.

🐾 From the Community

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher — physician, homeopath, orchardist, and founding member of the Digital Sabbatarian™ movement, whether he knows it or not — sent this:

“The passage of time is definitely more pleasant working and praising Jesus for the grace of abundance in my orchard and vegetable gardens, as well as running and playing with my Great Pyrenees in the pastures. Dogs know well how to experience God by living in the moment.”

I have nothing to add. The dogs have already said it.

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💭 What I Noticed This Week

I’m going to start riding my street bicycle. Not just for exercise — as an escape hatch. The screen can’t keep up with me very well.

I will cheat slightly: I’ll listen to Substack posts through the app’s audio player while I ride. No image, no scroll — just voice. I tell myself that counts. It might. I recently listened to Margaret Anna Alice — Losing My Religion — brilliant work that deserves full attention, and I gave it my ears if not my eyes.

But here’s what surprises me most: the bicycle helps give me permission. Permission to sit at lunch with my wife and not reach for the phone. Permission to feel like I’m not falling behind. Permission to call the lingering, the slow meal, the unhurried afternoon — not laziness, but practice.

That might be the most underrated benefit of a Digital Sabbath. Not discipline. Permission.

I also read books (with paper pages). I have a photo of some of them — I texted it to myself, which tells you everything you need to know about how deeply this thing runs.

📬 Your Turn as a Digital Sabbatarian

This is your series as much as mine. Week 7 is your first opportunity to report in — and I am genuinely asking, because I do not have this figured out.

What happened on your (mostly) screen-free Saturday? What worked? What didn’t? Where did you cheat, and did it feel worth it?

Leave a comment. The best responses become Readers Report #2.

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🔬 Quick Science

A 2018 University of Pennsylvania study found that just one week of reduced social media use — capped at 10 minutes per platform per day — led to significant reductions in loneliness and depression. The researchers noted the effect was strongest in participants who replaced screen time with unstructured outdoor activity:

No more FOMO: Limiting social media decreases loneliness and depression, Melissa G. Hunt, PhD

Dogs optional, but apparently optimal.

📱 This Week’s Practice

The Challenge: Find your escape hatch — the one activity that makes reaching for your phone feel slightly ridiculous. Bike, garden, dog park, fishing pier, front porch. Go there on Saturday.

If That’s Too Much: Eat one meal this Saturday without a screen present. Just the food. Just the person or dog across from you, if there is one.

Instead of Screens: Call a friend — an actual call. Take a book somewhere you’d normally take your phone. Let the dogs remind you how it’s done.

Sunset this Friday: timeanddate.com/sun/

Thou shalt have no digital gods before me. At least until Sunday.

Now close this screen. Your Sabbath awaits.

🖨️ Print this installment for screen-free Saturday reading

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