A Theoretical Framework for Understanding COVID-Era Divisions

Standing on Fractured Ground

Every society sits atop invisible fractures. These fault lines—psychological, ideological, tribal, religious, economic—remain dormant until the right pressure activates them. This COVID era didn’t create new divisions. It exploits pre-existing ones with surgical precision.

I’m not a sociologist. I’m a semi-retired doctor with 32+ years of clinical experience who watched COVID-era colleagues transform into obedient enforcers of policies that violated—and continue to violate—everything we were taught.

This ‘Atlas’ framework is my attempt to make sense of what we are witnessing—a working map drawn by someone still finding his way out of the wreckage.

What follows is not established science but a theoretical framework—a heuristic for understanding what we continue to witness. When you see the map, you begin to understand how populations are manipulated and where resistance becomes possible.

SPLITS Framework: Working Hypothesis

The major human dividers can be organized using the mnemonic: SPLITS. The word captures what these forces do—fracture populations into controllable segments. Each category contains multiple sub-dividers; together they form a theoretical map of human vulnerability.

Yes, this reads like a sociology dissertation that escaped peer review—scribbled on a napkin at 2 AM by someone who will never get tenure. But the napkin isn’t wrong.



Visualize these as concentric rings with a clear mechanical function. At the hub sits Sociopathy—the Driver. It is the activating force or energy source propelling the entire apparatus of compliance, transforming the dormant fractures of the past into the active battle lines of the present.



The outer rings—Power, Loyalties, Ideology, Truth, and Status—are the Vehicles. They are the transmission belts through which the Driver exerts force on the population. If you feel the urge to stop reading here, that’s the point. This is precisely the terrain we’ve been trained not to examine.

Sociopathy does not act in a vacuum; it requires these mechanisms to move the masses into mass formation. It captures Power structures, polarizes Loyalties, weaponizes Ideologies, corrupts Truth ecosystems, and leverages Status hierarchies.

Cheerful stuff, I know. But stay with me—there’s an antidote coming.

The Core: A Hypothesis About Human Evil

Here is the uncomfortable mathematics: approximately 4% of any population are primary sociopaths—born without conscience, incapable of empathy. They cannot be reformed. They gravitate toward power with the inevitability of water flowing downhill.



This phenomenon is not a new discovery; it is forgotten science. The Polish psychiatrist Andrew Lobaczewski, working under the Iron Curtain, rigorously cataloged this dynamic in his work on Political Ponerology: The Science of Evil, Psychopathy, and the Origins of Totalitarianism - completed in 1984 (!) after two previous manuscripts were destroyed by Soviet secret police.



Lobaczewski identified that when this 4% minority infiltrates leadership, they create a Pathocracy—a system where a small pathological elite rules over the normal 96% majority. These pathocrats do not just seek power; they systematically reshape social structures to normalize their own pathology.

Recommended View (20 min): Political Ponerology: A Science on the Nature of Evil

More disturbing: Stanley Milgram’s OBEDIENCE experiments showed that up to 65% of us normal people will inflict harm when ordered by authority. This is secondary sociopathy—conscience overridden by institutional pressure (eg, hospitals), ideological fervor (eg, vaccinism), or tribal loyalty (eg, progressives vs. conservatives).

Essential Reading: The Sociopath Next Door

Harvard psychologist Martha Stout, Ph.D. put the 4% into devastating focus in The Sociopath Next Door — a book that should be required reading for every medical professional, policy maker, and citizen trying to understand why appeals to conscience keep failing on people who don’t have one. Stout’s central insight is as simple as it is shattering: the single most meaningful characteristic dividing the human species — the presence or absence of conscience — is one that 96% of us remain effectively oblivious to. If you read one book to understand what we are witnessing, start here.

This raises a question D2D will continue to explore: What if the concept humans have struggled to name for millennia—what religions call ‘evil,’ what we recognize instinctively in atrocity but cannot define—has a clinical description?

What if primary and secondary sociopathy constitute the material substrate of human evil?

Every civilization has grappled with evil. Every religion proposes an explanation. Yet the pattern repeats across cultures and centuries—the same architectures of atrocity, the same complicity of masses.

Is it possible that the 4% and the 65% explain more of human darkness than any theological framework alone?

Or perhaps the clinical and the theological are not competitors but collaborators—one naming the wound, the other offering a treatment —at least to a majority —that transcends the diagnostic categories entirely.

COVID SPLITS: A Case Study

The framework has explanatory power. The plandemic response demonstrates it:

S — Sociopathy (The Driver)

Primary sociopaths in allopathic-pharma-based leadership direct policy. Healthcare workers entered the “agentic state”—viewing themselves as instruments of authority rather than advocates for the patient.

Cognitive style created divides, but not the ones we expected. Intelligence did not inoculate against compliance; often, it merely acted as a turbo-charger for rationalization.

We witnessed a paradox where high-IQ individuals were often the most susceptible to Secondary Sociopathy, simply because they possessed the mental bandwidth to construct complex moral justifications for the indefensible. They didn’t just follow orders; they wrote philosophical treatises defending them.

P — Power (The Apparatus)

FDA, CDC, NIH/NIAID, FSMB, medical boards and societies function as enforcement arms. Credential gatekeeping transformed into ideological compliance. Hospital privileges hinge on protocol obedience, not patient outcomes. Apparently, ‘first, do no harm’ has a footnote we missed.

L — Loyalties (The Tribe)

“Anti-vaxxer” remains the tribal marker. Political parties predicted vaccination status. Religious communities were divided over whether faith demanded compliance or resistance. National identity fractured along vax-status lines.

I — Ideology (The Orthodoxy)

$cience™ operates as religious orthodoxy—complete with high priests, heretics, and excommunication rituals. Galileo would have recognized the playbook. The nationalism-globalism divide mapped onto pandemic response: WHO/WEF authority versus local autonomy. Utilitarian “greater good” justified sacrificing individuals.

T — Truth (The Narrative)

The “Trusted News Initiative” coordinated message control. ‘Trusted’ by whom remains conveniently unspecified. The Disinformation Governance Board and Nina Jancowicz decided what our truth is. Twitter Files revealed systematic suppression of dissent. Algorithmic sorting sustains parallel information realities.

S — Stratification (Class)

The laptop class Zoomed while essential workers faced mandates. The credential hierarchy discovered that ‘we’re all in this together’ had a class exemption. Professional hierarchy enforces compliance. Economic precarity is weaponized against resistance.

Circuit Breaker Effect

Milgram’s most important finding is rarely discussed. When subjects witnessed others disobey authority first, compliance dropped from 65% to 10%. This is why every physician who speaks, every nurse, and every patient who refuses becomes a circuit breaker.

If the 4%/65% hypothesis about evil has merit, the antidote is clear: modeled courage breaks the spell (Also: stop promoting sociopaths to leadership positions. But that’s a longer conversation).

Share

Reading the Map

The SPLITS framework is not settled science—it’s a COVID-era working hypothesis, a lens for interpreting what we are living through. Yet it offers something valuable: it transforms confusion into navigable terrain.

If secondary sociopathy is situationally induced, it can be prevented. If modeled disobedience breaks the spell, every act of visible resistance has exponential value.

The ancients called it evil. The moderns call it pathology. Perhaps they’re mapping the same terrain from different altitudes—one theological, one clinical. The clinical framework maps the mechanism; it does not exhaust the mystery.

The 65% are reachable—Milgram proves this. But the thief on the cross needed no modeled disobedience, no slow awakening. Some interventions are instantaneous, and no framework drawn solely from psychology can foreclose that possibility.

The question is not whether human fault lines exist. The question is whether we recognize sociopathy and pathocracy and see them before they consume us.

Trying to make sense of it all.

— W. Campbell Douglass III, MD, MS

Leave a comment