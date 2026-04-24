Where screens stop, and souls start

I have a confession.

I am, by nature — or more precisely, by the same genetic wiring that makes 96% of us capable of conscience — a selfish human being. I know this because I have to set a recurring reminder in Google Tasks to be grateful. Every day. Like a medication I keep forgetting to take.

The irony is not lost on me. I’m now mostly retired from seeing patients and spend much of my professional life documenting the COVID-era institutions that suppress healing. And then I neglect the one practice that Harvard — yes, that Harvard — just proved reduces your risk of dying by 9% over four years. For free. In thirty seconds a day.

No patent required. No liability shield. No modRNA/microneedle patch implant platform. Just gratitude.

The allopathic Rockefeller Medicine Man Maintenance Model™ has no pill for this.

Ten Seconds Changes a Room

In 1997, Fred Rogers received a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award. His acceptance speech was 153 words long in the 3-minute video. He used most of them to ask the audience — broadcasters, executives, celebrities, people who make their living being articulate — to spend ten seconds in silence thinking of someone who helped them become who they are.

The camera caught them crying.

That’s the whole experiment. Ten seconds. One person. Tears in a room full of professionals who thought they had seen everything.

Writer Jeff Minick, reflecting on this in a recent Epoch Times essay, offers the Chesterton framing that I think is the most honest:

“When it comes to life the critical thing is whether you take things for granted or take them with gratitude.”

Minick took his wife for granted. Then she died of a brain aneurysm in 2004.

It took YEARS before gratitude became, as he writes, “a friend rather than a stranger.” He now starts each morning with eleven words:

“Thank you, Lord, for another day. Help me do what I’m supposed to do.”

I stole those eleven words. They’re in my Google Tasks.

The Science, Since We’re a Medical Publication

A 2024 study in JAMA Psychiatry — drawing on 49,275 women from the long-term Nurses’ Health Study — found that participants with the highest gratitude scores had a 9% lower risk of dying over the following four years than those with the lowest scores. This held after controlling for physical health, depression, and social connection.

Nine percent! From a practice that costs nothing, requires no prescription, and produces no adverse events in any VAERS database anywhere.

The researchers also found that intentional gratitude correlates with better sleep, lower risk of depression, greater emotional well-being, and favorable cardiovascular markers. Harvard’s Tyler VanderWeele, co-director of the Initiative on Health, Spirituality, and Religion, summarizes it simply: “Even on those bad days where life seems difficult, that effort is worthwhile.”

The Allopathic Priesthood™ has no mechanism to bill for this miracle. Make of that what you will.

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Selfish Confession

Here is what I have come to believe, and why it connects directly to D2D’s mission:

The difficulty of maintaining a gratitude practice is not a character flaw. It is a data point. The selfish default — the mind that runs to grievance, to fear, to the endless scroll of what’s wrong — is the same mind that these COVID-era institutions weaponize. Fear is the ARC* formula’s delivery mechanism. Gratitude is its antidote. Not because gratitude is naive, but because the grateful mind is harder to manipulate. It has already taken inventory of what it has. It is less desperate for what it’s being sold. [*The ARC psyop play: Assertions + Repetitions ➜ Contageon (mass formation)].

And here is the theological observation that I cannot shake: other than the 4% of primary sociopaths who are neurologically incapable of it, who among us does not want to be more grateful? More equanimous? More at peace — the way we imagine, perhaps project, that Jesus is? The growing practice of gratitude may be as salubrious to the spirit as the belief in forgiveness and eternal life. Not a competing claim. A parallel one.

This Week’s Practice: The Daily Gratitude Triad

Thirty seconds. Three questions. Every day — ideally at the same time, which is why mine lives in Google Tasks as a recurring reminder each morning. Feel free to steal the format:

1. WHO: Name one person — living, departed, or distant — who helped make you who you are today.

2. WHAT: Name one thing you are taking for granted right now that someone else does not have.

3. WHY: Complete this sentence: “Despite everything, today I am grateful because...”

Close with whatever eleven words work for you. Minick’s work well. And I have adopted: “Thank you, Lord, for another day. Help me do what I’m supposed to do.”

Try it for the length of this Sabbath. Then set the recurring reminder.

What I Noticed This Week

I noticed that when I actually do the Triad, I am marginally less insufferable. My wife has not confirmed this statistically, but the sample size is growing.

📅 Check your sunset time for this Friday at https://www.timeanddate.com/sun/ and begin your Sabbath accordingly.

❤️ Like to dissent.

🔁 Restack if your readers need this too.

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