Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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YorktownOct19@protonmail.com's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
1d

The poorest person in America, with the most problems, is still incredibly lucky to have been born here. I'm an information hoarder, so I have loads of notebooks. I can't find it right now, but awhile ago, I wrote down the people, beginning in childhood, age 6, who helped me the most. I also wrote down the people who did the most to derail me, and I forgive them. There were also those who did not play as big a role in my life, but who helped me in a time of need. I went to Mexico the summer after my 2nd year at New College, because I had no place else to go, and the college helped pay for my trip, ostensibly to study Spanish and history. My dog, Vici, went with me. She was a Collie. To get back home, I went to Mexico City from Cuernavaca, and bought a train ticket to New Orleans, LA. From there, I would figure out the rest of it. The morning I left Cuernavaca, it was raining, but somehow, we got Vici and her crate into the cab, and I got a window seat on the train. Vici was in the baggage car. I was worried about whether she had water, so I would leave to find the baggage car, but as they shortened the train, the baggage car was disconnected. Finally I found her. The baggage man, Francisco Manuel Almazan, had given her water. He invited me to stay in the baggage car, so I did. He was also a gentleman, which is not always the case. He told me I was beautiful, but he did not touch me. When we got to the border, he helped me get across. (It's illegal to ride in the baggage car.) The connecting train in Laredo had already left, so I got a shuttle to San Antonio, where I don't remember how I got into the train station; it was deserted. I stayed there for 2 nights and a day, eating "El Alimento Mejor para Su Perro." When the station came to life, I found that on American trains it was "No Pets or Remains." I asked the train man what I was supposed to do. He let me call the airline, where the ticket was $66. I had $67. I booked it, and the Southern Pacific railway men took up a collection and gave me $22. The train agent gave me a ride to San Antonio airport. When I walked into the airport with my beautiful Vici at my side, two related families came over to pet her. I was exhausted, black with smoke from the coal from the Mexican train. They invited me to their home for breakfast, and a shower. I washed the black off me. They were black, too, but it was melanin that doesn't wash off. The Farris W. Thomas and Selena Bell families. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I still have the long train ticket.

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
1d

When you talk about gratitude, I listen! I have so many things in my life to be grateful for, even the fact that I’m still alive at 75.

Inspired by a local business that put my dog’s mental health above their profits, I recently wrote an essay called An Attitude Of Gratitude.

It’s at the link below, if you’re interested.

https://andrewdevlin.substack.com/p/an-attitude-of-gratitude?r=ugzy3&utm_medium=ios

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