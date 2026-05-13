WHAT IT IS

The Sunk Cost Fallacy is the irrational tendency to continue investing in something because of what you’ve already invested—even when continuing causes more harm than walking away would.

In medicine and COVID policy: “I’ve already taken 4 of the mRNA ‘vaccines’. I can’t admit they’re dangerous now!”

The question that breaks the spell: “If I hadn’t already invested this much, would I still choose to get jabbed today?”

🟧 Logical Fallacy

THE TREASURE PRINCIPLE

Matthew 6:21: “Where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”

We bury treasure—time, money, reputation, identity—in ideologies, positions and treatments. The more we invest, the harder it becomes to admit the investment was wrong. Our hearts follow our treasure, not our evidence.

The critical question: If you hadn’t already invested, would you invest now?

For most people who took the COVID “vaccines” and are informed with the truth, the honest answer is: No way!

The evidence: 2025-2026 COVID modRNA “booster” uptake fell to 17.5% of adults and 9.4% of children—down from initial jab rates exceeding 70%.

This represents the lowest uptake since COVID-19 “vaccines” became available. The shocking part? That nearly 20% of adults and 10% of children are still getting injected at all. Apparently, the message hasn’t reached them yet. Or they’ve been spared the myocarditis. The turbo cancers. The ‘died suddenly’ headlines. The VAERS database. The injured neighbor.

At least the remaining 70% of people who are wise, know and understand - are voting with their arms: “I won’t ‘invest’ again.”

But they can’t admit it out loud. The Sunk Cost Fallacy keeps them silent, trapped between what they know and what they can’t face.

HOW IT FOOLS MILLIONS

The Backfire Effect: Present someone trapped by Sunk Cost with contrary evidence, and they double down. Why? Because admitting error means facing unbearable loss.



The psychological mechanism: cognitive dissonance (mental discomfort) triggers identity protection (defending who you are), which activates motivated reasoning (finding ANY excuse to reject evidence).

COVID “vaccines” created the perfect trap: time invested, social capital spent, identity claimed, and worst of all, the same choice made for your children. Each additional investment makes escape harder.

The data proves it: behavior collapsed, defense didn’t. Many people have stopped taking them while still defending them. The official position, translated honestly: “The shots are safe and effective. (We just stopped taking them. For other reasons. Unrelated reasons. Look over there.)

Classic Sunk Cost Fallacy: Behavior changed (no more shots), but admission and dissent don’t follow.

THREE EXAMPLES: WHY THEY CAN’T ADMIT

1. PETER HOTEZ: “BOWTIE BOB”—TOO INVESTED TO DEBATE

Investment: Decades building vaccine empire (and a complementary bowtie collection), national media platform (preferred guest of any host who won’t book RFK Jr.), book deals (with advances curiously immune to actual sales numbers), “vaccine champion” branding (TM pending).

Trap: Refuses to debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or any dissenting physician despite a $2.6M offer from Joe Rogan. Why? Because he can’t risk his investment. A public debate might expose weaknesses—and some say, fraud, corruption and coverups by the vaccine cartel.

Sunk Cost speaks: “I can’t debate. I have too much invested in being right.”

Cost: Professional credibility destroyed by refusal to engage truthfully. But admission would cost more: his entire identity as vaccine defender.

2. PARENTS WHO VACCINATED THEIR CHILDREN—THE UNBEARABLE COST

Investment: Brought their children for experimental mRNA injections based on social pressure and trust in government, academia, religious endorsement, corporate medicine, pediatricians, desire to protect, and often coercion for school attendance.

Evidence Mounting: Myocarditis in young males, menstrual disruptions, turbo cancers, sudden deaths, autoimmune conditions, and neurological damage.

Unbearable Question: “Did I harm my child?”

Cost of Admission: Grief. Guilt. Self-hatred. You made a catastrophic parenting decision.

Why They Can’t: Psychological protection. Denial is easier than devastation.

Cruel Trap: Some parents continue boosting injured children rather than face what is increasingly obvious, the fact that the COVID modRNA “vaccines” are dangerous and causing harm. At that point, the sunk cost fallacy stops protecting the parent and starts injuring the child.

The Data: Only 9.4% of children received 2025-2026 COVID boosters. Most parents have quietly stopped—but few admit why. For those paying attention, the more important question isn’t why 90% aren’t getting the shots. It’s why 10% are still injecting their children at all.

3. PHYSICIANS WHO ADMINISTER THE “VACCINES”—THE HIPPOCRATIC BREACH

The Investment: Gave thousands of shots over the past 5+ years. Reassured worried patients. Continue to dismiss early and ongoing adverse events. Push the “boosters” despite mounting evidence.

Trap: Now they see it in their own practices—turbo cancers, myocarditis in young athletes, strokes in 30-year-olds, autoimmune flares, “sudden and unexpected” deaths.

The Hippocratic Breach: “First, do no harm.”

They harmed. Thousands. People they swore to protect.

Cost of Admission: “I violated my oath. I injured patients who trusted me.”

Why They Can’t: Because then they’d have to stop practicing. Unless sociopathic, how does a doctor continue seeing and injecting patients after admitting to poisoning them? Confession and apology go a long way, but so does medical litigation.

The Quiet Escape: Wave of physician retirements 2023-2025. Many can’t face it, so they are leaving. Retirement = the admission they can’t speak (and medical betrayal trauma→ burnout).

The Data: Less than one-third of healthcare workers participated in the 2023-2024 fall COVID-19 “booster” program—they quietly stopped. So apparently, two-thirds of healthcare workers have decided they don’t need any more of the experimental genetic gunk. The remaining third? Either bought, blind, or too sunk in to admit what they’re seeing in their own patients.

YOUR DISSIDENT COUNTER-MOVE

• Ask The Critical Question: “If I hadn’t already invested this much, would I still choose this path today?” If the answer is no, you’re trapped by the Sunk Cost Fallacy. The investment is already lost. Continuing won’t recover it—it’ll just increase the loss.

• Count The Loss, Then Stop Digging: Already took 4 shots? The harm is done. Don’t take a 5th. Already vaccinated your kids? Can’t undo it. But don’t boost them. You’re sunk in the hole. Stop digging.

• Watch For The Backfire Effect: When you present evidence to someone trapped, they may double down. This isn’t stupidity, necessarily—it’s psychological protection against unbearable loss. Ask questions. Plant seeds. “If you hadn’t already taken 4 shots, would you take them now?” is more effective than “You were wrong.”

• Document The Pattern: Do you know someone trapped by Sunk Cost Fallacy? Parents defending vaccines despite injuries? Physicians still recommending shots despite the evidence we’re seeing? Share observations in the comments below. Recognition breaks the spell—in them and in you. Your story might give someone else permission to talk and walk away.

Questions to consider:

What have they invested that makes admission too costly?

How do they respond when presented with evidence?

Have you seen them change behavior (stop “boosting”) while still defending past choices? Leave a comment

THERE’S A NAME FOR THAT!

Sunk Cost Fallacy meets Backfire Effect meets Cognitive Dissonance.

We invest treasure. We can’t admit the investment failed. When confronted with evidence, we double down. The mental stress of holding contradictory beliefs forces us to either change our beliefs or reject evidence.

Most choose: Reject evidence, protect investment, increase loss.

Few choose: Admit loss, change belief, stop digging.

CLOSING

The question that breaks every Sunk Cost trap:

“If I hadn’t already invested this much, would I still choose this path today?”

For COVID “vaccines,” booster data answers: No. 82.5% of adults have chosen not to “invest” again in 2025-2026.

They know. Quietly. Privately. They just can’t admit it.

Matthew 6:21 warns us: “Where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”

The COVID era taught millions where they buried their treasure: in authorities, in social conformity, in identity as “pro-science.”

And hearts followed treasure—right into the trap.

The cost of admission: grief, guilt, facing unbearable loss.

The cost of continued denial: more victims, more injuries, more deaths.

Which treasure matters more?

Your pride—or their safety?

Your reputation—or the truth?

Your past investment—or preventing future harm?

Disinter your treasure. Count your losses. Walk away from the lies.

Others are watching. Waiting for permission. Your admission might save them.

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!

Share