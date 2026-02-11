By Tamzin Rosenwasser, M.D.

Why I’m Letting Florida Fingerprint My Medical License into Oblivion

Dr. Rosenwasser is Board-Certified in Internal Medicine and previously in Dermatology. She is the Past President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS).

The Notice

I just received notice that to renew my Florida medical license, I must submit to electronic fingerprinting and a criminal background check, like a common criminal.

I’ve held a Florida medical license since 1997. Twenty-eight years. No malpractice judgments. No disciplinary actions. No criminal record—because I don’t commit crimes.

And now, thanks to HB 975, the state of Florida demands my fingerprints.

I am royally pissed off. And I may let my Florida license lapse.

Not because I can’t pass a background check. Because it’s a physician’s duty to dissent. I refuse to be treated like a suspect for the privilege of healing people.

The Child Who Played Swamp Fox

When I was a child growing up in Washington, D.C., I played Revolutionary War games every day. Not princess games. Not house. War.

I was Francis Marion—the Swamp Fox.

Francis Marion was a South Carolina militia commander who waged guerrilla warfare against the British. When Lieutenant Colonel Tarleton was sent to capture him, Marion vanished into the swamps. Tarleton chased him twenty-six miles before giving up: “As for this damned old fox, the Devil himself could not catch him.”

That’s who I wanted to be. Not a princess. A rebel who couldn’t be caught.

I have always been a rebel.

Formation of a Dissident

Growing up in D.C., I read the words of our Founders, chiseled in stone, on the monuments I passed daily. Those weren’t abstract principles to me—they were the rules. Self-evident truths. Unalienable rights.



I learned what happened to Jewish families like my neighbors when governments decided certain citizens were problems to be solved. I followed the Eichmann trial, read about the White Rose medical students executed for anti-Nazi pamphlets, studied Bonhoeffer—hanged for opposing Hitler.

My Irish heritage taught me about eight hundred years of fighting for freedom against a more powerful occupying force.

And I believe in Jesus Christ, who was executed by the state for threatening its authority.

By the time I reached medical school, I had already asked myself the question that would define my career:

What would I do if my neighbors were being arrested? If my colleagues were being persecuted? If the authorities demanded I participate in something I knew was wrong?

I decided my answer before I ever faced the test.

The Test That Came

Then COVID arrived.

Suddenly, my lifelong preparation met its moment. Genetic shots of COVID-19 modRNA were labeled as “vaccines” and mandated. Physicians were being ordered to deny patients early treatment. Medical boards threatened anyone who prescribed hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin—medications that had been safely used for decades. Colleagues who questioned the narrative were silenced, censored, and investigated.

I watched physicians I respected buckle. Not because they were cowards—because they had mortgages and children and decades invested in careers that could be destroyed with a single complaint to a medical board.

But I had asked myself the question decades earlier. I already knew my answer.



I prescribed what worked. I spoke what was true. I joined AAPS—where I found my kind of physicians: rebels who couldn’t be caught.

C.S. Lewis wrote: “Courage is not simply one of the virtues, but the form of every virtue at the testing point.” I had prepared my virtue. COVID was the testing point.

New Guards

The Declaration of Independence states that when the government becomes destructive of unalienable rights, “it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Guards.”

Let’s be blunt about what we’ve witnessed:



An administration that imported ten million illegal aliens while calling American citizens “domestic terrorists.” Intelligence agencies that fabricated Russian collusion out of whole cloth, then suppressed Hunter Biden’s laptop as “disinformation.” A justice system that indicted one presidential candidate four times while the other’s son got a sweetheart plea deal. Pharmaceutical companies that injected billions with experimental genetic material they called “vaccines”—then demanded immunity when hearts stoppedbeating. Universities that turned “diversity” into racial discrimination and “inclusion” into ideological purity tests.

Minnesota now obstructs federal immigration enforcement and calls it virtue. Medical boards destroy physicians who question The $cience™ and call it protection.

The Constitution isn’t being interpreted. It’s being occupied by people who despise it.

And medicine? Medical boards have become instruments of persecution, not protection. The Federation of State Medical Boards—a private corporation with no electoral accountability—coordinates attacks on physicians who deviate from pharmaceutical orthodoxy and spread “disinformation.”



Criminal background checks and fingerprinting requirements imposed by the Florida state legislators treat physicians, dentists, and others as criminal suspects. HB 975 passed with almost no opposition—sold as post-COVID “patient safety.” The complaints now emerging are about logistics, not liberty. I’m complaining about liberty.



Their excuse is that they want to make it “safe” to go to a physician’s office. Where is there any evidence that that would make anything “safer”? What is more dangerous to our safety than the government? Governments have killed more people in the 20th and 21st centuries than anything else.



Fingerprinting requirements treat licensed professionals as suspects. “Continuing education” mandates are forcing physicians to pay for indoctrination by the very system that captured medicine.

Our legislators do not submit to fingerprinting. Our judges are not subject to criminal background checks when renewing their credentials. Why should physicians—whose profession predates government, whose oath predates the Constitution—submit to treatment that presumes guilt?

I have called Governor DeSantis’s office. I have written to my state representative and senator. I will contact Dr. Ladapo.

But I will not give Florida my fingerprints.

Francis Marion knew: You don’t defeat tyranny by complying with it.

Swamp Fox Still Rides

I still have my Indiana license, valid until October 2027. I can continue practicing medicine. But Florida—where I’ve lived and practiced and served patients for nearly three decades—has decided I’m a suspect until proven otherwise.

Fine. The Swamp Fox knows when to vanish into the swamp.

The British never caught Francis Marion. The medical boards won’t catch me either. I may be one of the least wealthy physicians you’ll meet—because I refused to prioritize profit over principles. But I am also one of the freest. No mortgage of compliance. No debt of silence. No fingerprints on file.

Physicians should all annoy the hell out of these legislators. We should agitate and demand a total overhaul of the medical-corporate lackey system that has turned healers into suspects and bureaucrats into gods.

Safety in Numbers

Senator Johnson: “We literally need thousands of doctors who are aware of the problems to join together. There is safety in numbers... I’m begging doctors, I’m begging nurses to come forward.”

See: Safety in Numbers: Senator Johnson’s Urgent 2026 Plea to Patients and Doctors

But few physicians are willing to act. Why? The 80% silence rate isn’t cowardice—it’s a calculated survival response to proven totalitarian tactics: license threats, hospital terminations, financial destruction, and the systematic persecution of anyone who questions The $cience™. We’ve documented the economics of physician silence elsewhere.

See: Why Your Doctor Won’t Speak Up: Systematic silencing of physicians (Economics of Silence)

The permission structure exists now—reformed ACIP, Health Secretary Kennedy, congressional allies like Senator Johnson. But that window could close with the next pandemic. The question isn’t whether you can speak. The question is whether you will.

The Swamp is Waiting

I knew what I would do before the crisis came. I decided when I was a child playing Francis Marion in the streets of Washington, D.C.

What will you do?

Dr. Tamzin Rosenwasser was on her own by age 15, put herself through medical school at Washington University in St. Louis, and has practiced emergency medicine, internal medicine, and dermatology across four decades. She served as President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (2007-2008) and remains an AAPS officer.