📦 EDITORIAL NOTE

The friend referenced throughout this post is a longtime childhood friend — here called Frank, a pseudonym used with respect for his privacy. Frank was asked twice to review this post for accuracy and to add his own voice before publication. He did not respond. His silence is, perhaps, the most honest contribution he can make — and the most fitting coda to a post about X-Communication™ and Relational Hypothermia™. He is quoted here with affection and the conviction that the conversation is worth having and continues—even when one side may go quiet on difficult topics. The offer to respond remains open. It always will.

Silence Started Slowly. Now It Isn’t Slow Anymore.

If I were to tally the friends who have quietly stopped responding — at least 5, including personal and professional, who once engaged, argued, and thought out loud with me — the number would give you pause. No dramatic unfriending. No hostile departures (except for one, who called me an a**hole, then recently at a party — without apology — said he loved me as if nothing happened; but mostly just silence).

One childhood friend I've known since age five, who is (or was?) my ‘best friend’ — a man I argued politics with for decades, voices raised, friendship intact — now operates under an unspoken treaty: certain georeligious and geopolitical topics cannot be discussed. At all. Ever.

He lives outside Seattle. That says something, too.

This estrangement is the signature of revolutionary times. When people stop talking — not from boredom but from fear — history eventually names what you are living through. The American Civil War. Stalinist Russia. Nazi Germany. Mao’s China.

“Never let politics or religion come between friends and family” is charming advice for ordinary times. In revolutionary times, it is quite simply unhealthy for society.

Facebook's silence is negative evidence of groupthink. The silence is not peace — it is fear wearing peace’s clothing. And this COVID era proves we are all, at some level, complicit in falling for appeals to fear.

Another childhood friend, ‘Frank’ (pseudonym), is from the same neighborhood. He still talks to me openly and has done so since I was five years old. He is a genuine America First patriot (whatever that means) — and his recent message, without either of us planning it, became a window into the fracture we are all living inside.

“I’m going to attempt to articulate what keeps me grounded through all the chaos.” — Frank

It is the right question. What keeps us grounded? For Frank, it appears to be the conviction that staying with “the team” provides stability. For me, it is something more immediate: the belief that if Christ’s sacrifice is true, I can claim it at each and any moment, without permission from any institution, any movement, or any party.

That is my anchor at this moment. Yours may differ. But everyone needs one — and right now, millions are discovering that political movements and some religious doctrines and ideologies, however powerful, cannot bear the weight of an existential anchor.

When it demands silence as the price of membership, it has already told you what it is.

“SAID ENTITIES”: NAMING THE UNNAMED

Frank worries about forces working for “said entities’ personal gain.” He does not name them.

Is it that he doesn’t know who they are? Or is it that naming them carries a cost he is not yet willing to pay?

The COVID era alone — modified RNA “vaccine” mandates with lipid nanoparticles, autoimmune cascades, SV40 DNA contaminants, reverse transcriptase findings in liver cells; the plans for your micro-needle patch implant; digital media censorship; the Zionism-driven war on Iran; rampant distrust in government — should have broken the Incredulity Shield™ for any rational observer.

That microneedle patch surveillance implant is already designed and waiting. If mRNA normalization is not stopped, the next escalation has already been engineered. If the COVID atrocities didn’t make the power pyramid visible to the masses, what will? The answer is: nothing — unless the permission structures that even allow the question to be asked are restored.

SOME QUESTIONS FOR FRANK - AND FOR ALL OF US.

“Aligning the leader of the movement [Trump] with Epstein Island, Russian Colluders, Nazis, and Zionists are just a handful of the ways [...to divide the MAGA movement].” — Frank

Frank, these are not equivalent claims — and conflating them undermines the precision we need to stay laser focused.

Aligning Trump with Epstein rests on a documented evidentiary record. That is not an accusation of sexual predation — it is an observation that the evidence exists and deserves honest examination rather than reflexive dismissal.

The Russian collusion narrative, by contrast, has been proven a fabrication — not a controversy, a hoax — and deserves to be named as such. And also agreed: “Nazi” is pure ad hominem; the word means National Socialist, as you know - a specific ideology with a specific history, that should not be applied to Trump.

“Zionist,” however? That is accurate. Trump has explicitly and publicly aligned himself with political and religious Zionism — and used that alignment to justify American support for the war against Iran that Israel initiated.

The Strait of Hormuz rationale, moreover, is far more consequential to European and Asian oil supplies than to America, which is now energy independent. Which raises a question worth sitting with: whose strategic interests, exactly, are being served?

So: some direct questions.

Is the absence of coverage of Epstein-Zionist-COVID-IMEC* connections in mainstream media — leftist and rightist — an accident? Or is it editorial architecture? (*India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor - Connectivity in an era of geopolitical uncertainty)

Is it “tin foil” to observe that most evangelical Christians support political and religious Zionism without many of them knowing what either term actually means — including implicit endorsement of rebuilding the Third Temple at the current site of the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and reinstating animal sacrifice, as Scofield Bible doctrines teach? Or is this bizarre set of beliefs truly ‘God’s will’?

If Trump’s Zionism is the tripwire inside MAGA — as Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Carrie Prejean Bollard, MTG, and Joe Kent’s resignation from the Office of National Intelligence all suggest — does staying “laser focused on the bigger picture” mean accepting Zionism as a permanent feature of the team’s platform? Or does it mean asking what the team’s platform actually is?

If the ends justify the means — and America must support Israeli-US imperialism to hold the MAGA coalition intact for the 2026 midterms — is that America First? Or is it a different doctrine wearing America First’s clothes?

And: should we ‘keep the peace’ at a time like this? On Facebook, in friendships, in political movements? Is keeping the peace possible — or is the demand for peace itself a form of suppression?

“I can even imagine well-placed, trusted plants used in the undermining effort, allowing me my tin foil hat moment.” — Frank

Reality check: no tin foil hat is necessary here. “Well-placed, trusted plants” — literal globalists operating inside major institutions, including political movements — are not imaginary. They are documented, named, funded, and active. The MAGA movement is not exempt from institutional capture any more than medicine, and MAHA are.



RFK Jr. calls it the “apocalyptic divide” — and the divide has since moved inside the Republican Party itself.

THE MAGA CIVIL WAR NOBODY IS NAMING

“There are indeed powerful forces in play attempting to tear down, diminish, and weaken the MAGA movement.” — Frank

Yes. And some of them are inside the tent.

The fracture is no longer just left versus right. It is Zionist-right versus anti-Zionist-right. Brother against brother — as in 1861. The divide-and-conquer strategy is ancient, well-documented, and most effective from within.

And the current tripwire is Zionism precisely because there are few who know what it means, and besides, there’s no permission structure to name it, question it, or debate it inside MAGA without being labeled a “traitor” to the movement, including, but not limited to “doomer,” “anti-Semitic,” “isolationist,” and even “Nazi.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene received at least one of these labels. She resigned from Congress on January 5, 2026, after Trump called her a traitor for demanding Epstein files transparency. Where did she go?

“Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich, powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor.” — Marjorie Taylor Greene, January 2026

She will be speaking at the Ron Paul Institute conference on April 25, 2026. Lake Jackson, Texas. “War is Back on the Menu.” Alongside other critics of the Iran war, and Joe Kent, who resigned from the Office of National Intelligence rather than participate in the cover-up.

Kent is another of the few asking the questions the permission structure forbids. The cover-up Massie named is the Epstein files. The connections to Zionist/Mossad nodes are D2D’s observation — not his words. The distinction matters.

Frank asked: Where would a former MAGA person go? There is now an RPI answer with a date, a venue, and a ticket price. And the people going are not former MAGA. They are genuine America First MAGA people exercising the First Amendment, the movement claims to defend.

How much money has your representative earned from Zionism? Click here.

LIVE DISPATCH FROM THE FRACTURE

Since the conversation that inspired this post began, Frank appeared to have stalled writing, at least until Easter, when he sent a nice digital greeting. His previous message arrived after I sent him a single line about the 130+ school girls killed in Iran by one of our guided missiles — with the question: “All’s fair in love and war, they say?”

His response was immediate. Passionate. And instructive.

He correctly identified something D2D has documented at length: the neutralization strategy. You don’t need to divide MAGA voters to defeat the movement. And you only need to demoralize them into non-participation. Division and apathy are the weapons. Enthusiasm is the target. On this, Frank is sharp — and right.

But then something happened that the previous sections of this post predicted.

The 130 girls were not mentioned. The immoralities of the Iran war — and the obliteration of Gaza, for that matter — were not engaged. The question is not answered. Instead, the response pivots — vividly, passionately, entirely — to the external enemy. The “vermin.” The “putrid mud.” The “possessed slime.” All of it directed outward, toward the inimical, unnamed forces undermining MAGA enthusiasm. None of it is directed at the substance of what is asked.

This is not a character indictment of Frank. He is a good man under genuine pressure, writing quickly and from the heart.

The language reflects the pressure of revolutionary times — not the man himself.

But it is a clinical demonstration of what this post has been arguing.

The 130+ girls constituted an inconvenient subject. The response was warm, engaged, articulate — and surgically redirected away from that subject. The warmth was maintained. The discourse was not. That is X-Communication™ operating in real time. And the hesitation I felt before sending that message in the first place — the internal calculation of whether it was worth raising — was Relational Hypothermia™ doing its diagnostic work.

See: When Silence Speaks: Introducing COVID-era X-Communication™ and Relational Hypothermia™

Frank closed with this: “TrumpCo and MAGA are a Once-in-a-century opportunity to drain the swamp. It’ll break my heart if we are too unfocused, unprincipled, and fickle to stay the course, devil be damned.”

The heart in that sentence is real. The conviction is real. The courage to hold a position under pressure is real and worthy of respect.

The question this post keeps asking is simply: stay the course toward what, exactly?

If the course includes 130 dead girls and no permission structure to ask about them, that question deserves an answer. Not from the vermin. From us.

“THE BIGGER PICTURE” — WHOSE VERSION?

“I intend to stay laser focused on the bigger picture, and there are no fuzzy edges for me.” — Frank

With respect, Frank (much-earned respect over all these years): what is the bigger picture, exactly?

The build-out of Greater Israel and IMEC — America’s imperial answer to China’s Belt and Road Initiative? A constitutional America of sound currency and non-entanglement? Or simply: Trump wins, therefore it is optimal? — and according to attorney Jeff Childers, that apotheotic doctrine even has a name: Trump Always Wins. TAW.



Never say never. Never say always. Especially in politics and religion. Especially now.

Most people holding a “bigger picture” conviction — this writer included — are holding something genuinely nebulous. A direction in a perceived route, more than a destination on a trustworthy map.

The only entities with truly no fuzzy edges are the globalists. They know exactly what they want. They write it down, simulate it, and then inject it into our bodies. They are executing it with generational patience. Everyone else has fuzzy edges. The claim to have none is either a theological certainty — a common belief anchor — or it is the Incredulity Shield™ performing as confidence.

“Call me stubborn, call me Dogmatic, but I am sticking with this team through to the end.” — Frank

And: what team, exactly, are we staying with? The Zionist-aligned MAGA team? The anti-Zionist MAGA team now forming around MTG and the Ron Paul Institute? The constitutional originalist team that predates Trump entirely? These are not rhetorical provocations. They are the questions the 2026 midterms will force into the open.

THE 3.5% AND THE ONES WHO WON’T SHOW UP

Historical estimates suggest only 3.5% of the colonial population actively drove the American Revolution. The majority hedged. A dedicated few changed the course of history.

We are at that precipice now to choose ye this day whom ye shall serve. The question is never whether to be stubborn. The question is: stubborn for what? Stubborn for Trump? He is a person — fallible, captureable, mortal. Stubborn for America First — genuine, non-interventionist, constitutionally grounded? That is a principle. Principles outlast persons.

WHERE DO YOU GO?

Frank asked where a “former MAGA person” might turn — for a political home, for companionship, for a group that can operate at the level the moment requires.

But the frame is already obsolete — and so is the label.

Nobody exercising their First Amendment right to question Zionism became a former MAGA person. They are MAGA people. The movement’s permission structure simply stopped allowing the questions that some of them were already asking. This is not apostasy. This is the movement moving — not them.

The question is not where the questioners go. The question is whether a movement that punishes honest questions in public discourse can still call itself America First.

Splinter formations are arising now. The Ron Paul Institute conference on April 25 is one visible, ticketed example. Which raises one of Frank’s deeper questions: are we witnessing the early formation of a new party?

STILL TALKING. STILL AMERICA .

The title of this post is not accidental. Talking…Revolution. Not planning it, not executing it — talking it. With a friend. Over text messages. In America. Without permission from any institution, any platform, or any party.

That conversation — however imperfect, however incomplete, however one-sided it has sometimes been — is the First Amendment in its most elemental form. According to Overton’s Window, it’s discourse about subjects that ultimately leads to policy, or should.

That liberty is under sustained assault from every direction simultaneously. The weapons are not subtle: coordinated psyops, lawfare, digital surveillance, algorithmic censorship, overt silencing, ad hominem labeling — “conspiracy theorist,” “extremist,” “anti-vaxxer,” “domestic terrorist,” “anti-Semitic,” “doomer,” “danger to our democracy” — and the oldest tool of all: induced silence enforced by social costs.

These are not accidents. They are the CEPOP playbook applied to the First Amendment itself.

And yet here we are. Still talking. Frank and I. I hope.

That isn’t nothing. In America, that is everything.

The fact that this post exists — that Frank’s words appear here, that you are reading them right now, that a childhood friendship has survived long enough to become a public reckoning with the hardest questions of our era — these are all First Amendment acts. Every single one of them. Do not take a single one for granted.

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BEING FRANK WITH FRANK

“...and that is why I am shut down to the media assault on this movement.” — Frank

“Shut down to the media assault” — but media assault includes media silence. What we are not being told is as important as what we are. Negative evidence is evidence. Is the absence of Epstein-COVID-Zionist-IMEC coverage across mainstream media an accident? You know the answer.

You have been a source of sanity throughout this COVID era. I have known you since I was five years old. You are, at the most basic level of human tribalism, an anchor — and I will not pretend that fear of losing that anchor plays no role in how carefully I have chosen these words.



There is a term for what I feel when I approach the subject of Zionism with you now. I am calling it Relational Hypothermia™ — the gut-level recognition that a friendship is cooling toward a specific subject before the cooling is confirmed. The temperature drops gradually. The warmth remains everywhere else. And the person feeling it faces a choice: proceed honestly and risk accelerating the chill, or stay warm by staying silent.

Staying silent has a D2D name too — X-Communication™ — the surgical withdrawal from a specific discourse when the social cost of engaging it feels too high. Both are epidemic right now. Both are symptoms of a permission structure that has failed us. And both, I would argue, are a quiet surrender of the most important right Americans possess.

The First Amendment was not written for comfortable conversations. It was written precisely for ones like this. But I would rather speak the truth and lose your friendship than stay silent and keep it. The founders didn’t stay silent to keep their friendships with the Crown. Every revolution begins with someone who refuses to change the subject.

Staying grounded is not the same as staying still. The ground itself is shaking. The question is not whether we will be dragged with it — the question is whether we are anchored to something that moves with integrity and morality, or something that holds position by refusing to look up, down, and around.

I hope it’s always the former.

I hope it’s always you.

Though, of course, we should never say always.

🛡️ Duty to Dissent is honored to be supported by the Pacific Justice Institute — defenders of religious freedom, parental rights, and civil liberties without charge to clients. In times when the First Amendment is under attack from every direction, PJI stands in the breach. We are grateful. Learn more at pacificjustice.org

❤️ Every heart pushes this past the gatekeepers. Tap the heart — it matters more than you think.

🔁 Every restack is a circuit breaker. Spread the resistance.

🗣️ Comments welcome.

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