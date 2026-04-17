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A peer-reviewed cancer study was published on January 3, 2026. By January 4, the journal was offline, cyberattacked, and had been reported to the FBI. The data survived. The signal survived. And this issue documents both — along with $15 million in federal spending to suppress the questions the data keeps raising, an 84% clinical benefit ratio for a therapy the Allopathic Priesthood™ spent three years calling horse paste, and a population of parents who are quietly voting with their feet.

The memory hole has a leak. This issue is the leak.

🔬 LEAD STORY — RESEARCH & EVIDENCE

Source: Children’s Health Defense / The Defender, April 8, 2026

A systematic review published in Oncotarget on January 3, 2026 — co-authored by Brown University oncologist Dr. Wafik El-Deiry and Tufts University’s Dr. Charlotte Kuperwasser — analyzed 69 peer-reviewed studies from 27 countries and identified 333 cases where cancer was newly diagnosed or rapidly progressed following COVID-19 “vaccination.”

The journal’s website went offline the following day, in what the editors described as a cyberattack, and they reported it to the FBI.

A separate U.S. military study of 1.3 million service members found elevated blood cancer rates following the 2021 “vaccine” rollout.

El-Deiry’s assessment: “Censorship is alive and well in the U.S., and it has come into medicine in a big, awful way.” The study remains available via an independent link despite the attack on its host journal.

D2D Take: A cyberattack on a peer-reviewed cancer study — reported to the FBI — received approximately zero seconds of mainstream news coverage. If the study had confirmed vaccine safety, the press conference would have been a red-carpet affair.

💉 VACCINE TRUTH EMERGES

Source: Meryl Nass, MD / Meryl’s CHAOS Letter, April 2026

Dr. Nass synthesizes the accumulating literature on the cancer-”vaccine” signal — including the El-Deiry/Kuperwasser systematic review — and connects it to the broader immunosuppressive effects of repeated mRNA injections.

The immunological argument: repeated exposure to spike protein dysregulates the immune surveillance system that normally identifies and eliminates cancerous cells. This is not speculative. It is a mechanistic hypothesis supported by the 69-study evidence base documented in Oncotarget.

D2D Take: The doctor whose license was suspended for treating COVID correctly turns out to have been right about the cancer risk, too. The apology tour would need its own scheduling software.

[For D2D’s coverage of immunopheresis and ultrapheresis as potential cancer intervention strategies, see Removing Cancer’s Biochemical Shield - “Subtractive Immunotherapy.”]

🏥 TREATMENTS & INNOVATIONS

Source: The Wellness Company, April 2026

A newly released report claims an 84% clinical benefit ratio for the combination of ivermectin and mebendazole in cancer treatment, drawing on the Repurposing Drugs in Oncology (ReDO) project’s catalog of 268 approved drugs with documented anti-cancer effects.

The report adds to a growing body of literature — including Dr. Paul Marik’s comprehensive nutraceutical work — suggesting the most promising cancer treatments are cheap, off-patent, and therefore of zero commercial interest to the pharmaceutical industrial complex.

These are the same therapies the Allopathic Priesthood™ spent three years actively suppressing in the COVID context. It turns out suppression has a body count in oncology, too.

D2D Take: Horse paste. With an 84% clinical benefit ratio in cancer. Take a moment. Take two.

🎭 ESTABLISHMENT EXPOSED

Source: Meryl Nass, MD / Meryl’s CHAOS Letter, April 2026

Dr. Nass reports on federal expenditure of $15 million to study persuasion strategies for vaccine-resistant populations — deployed during the same period government servers were scrubbing nursing home mortality data, the Oncotarget cancer signal research was being cyberattacked, and CDC datasets were being quietly deleted.

The government’s solution to vaccine hesitancy was never transparency. It was messaging optimization for mass-entrancement through narratives. The hesitant, it turns out, were reading the data more carefully than the agencies paid to manage it.

D2D Take: $15 million to figure out why people don’t like them. Zero dollars to figure out why they were right not to. This is what regulatory capture looks like from the inside.

🔬 RESEARCH & EVIDENCE

Source: UCLA Health, 2026

UCLA Health researchers confirmed that radiation generates cancer stem cells — a finding with significant implications for oncology treatment protocols. The D2D angle: the immune dysregulation and genomic instability mechanisms implicated in radiation-induced cancer stem cell generation overlap with the pathways under investigation for mRNA spike protein-driven oncogenesis.

The question the $15 million persuasion budget was not designed to answer: what does repeated exposure to spike protein do to these same regulatory pathways? The oncology establishment is not asking. The data, however, keeps accumulating. At least until someone cyberattacks the servers.

D2D Take: Asking what repeated mRNA injections do to cancer stem cell pathways is apparently an impertinent question. We are impertinent.

💪 VICTORIES & WINS

Source: Children’s Health Defense / The Defender, April 8, 2026

CHD reports a measurable and accelerating increase in parents actively seeking pediatricians willing to engage honestly with vaccine questions rather than recite the approved script. The market signal is unambiguous: informed consent demand is rising faster than the Allopathic Priesthood™ can produce compliant practitioners to suppress it.

The parents who spent the COVID era being labeled “anti-vaxxers” and dangerous misinformation spreaders are now reshaping the pediatric practice landscape from the demand side — one appointment, one practice transfer at a time.

D2D Take: Parents are doing what medical boards won’t — enforcing informed consent one appointment at a time. The Allopathic Priesthood™ should take note. Their congregation is finding new churches.

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💬 READER ENGAGEMENT

Three questions worth sitting with this week:

The Oncotarget cyberattack was reported to the FBI and received essentially zero mainstream coverage. What does that silence tell you about which institutions are protecting which interests? If ivermectin and mebendazole demonstrate an 84% clinical benefit ratio in cancer treatment, who bears moral responsibility for the suppression that is delaying that knowledge from reaching patients? Your pediatrician won’t discuss vaccine risk. You find one who will. Has that happened to you — and what did it cost you to get there?

📬 SUBMIT TO THE CHRONICLE

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Via Comments: Drop the headline, source, and link in the comments below.

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❤️ The cancer signal survived the cyberattack. Tap the heart so it survives the algorithm, too.

🔁 Restack this. The memory hole has enough in it already.

🗣️ Comments welcome. We read every one.

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