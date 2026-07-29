Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Doreen Campbell's avatar
Doreen Campbell
5h

I think 20-some States want to prosecute Fauci. OK, I say, So What if he answers the same way. Today took something out of that cockroach. Let Every State that we can get to do it.... Subpoena and Put him through this routine Repeatedly, As Close together as Possible, Just Keep him On the Road, swearing in, paying lawyers, DO Not Give him Peace. What he did to us. Do To Him as Often and in as detailed a manner to drive him made where he finally shouts, "Enough, you people have No Idea who I am, I've almost taken Trump down, and now you want to ruin it?!

He definitely wanted that outcome, bragged in his diary about the stock market how he put it in the toilet. Just drive him MAD and punish him that way.

As much as possible

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10 replies by W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS and others
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
6h

Next up should be to identify the persons who gave Fauci and all his cohorts the marching orders to destroy the lives of so many and shut down the world economy!

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6 replies by W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS and others
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