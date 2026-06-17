⏱️ 6-minute intelligence brief

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When a federal scientist discovers 25 statistically significant safety signals that her agency’s data mining system missed—and is told to “cease and desist” for her trouble—we’re no longer watching incompetence. We’re watching institutional capture in real time. When a scientist-inventor offers a major medical institution a civil debate on the COVID-19 “vaccine” safety data and gets ignored, that’s not science. That’s an institution protecting turf.

This week’s Contraband Chronicle documents what captured institutions do when inconvenient truths surface: they surveil, censor, suppress, silence, and then shoot the messenger; they refuse to debate with independent, non-financially conflicted scientists and doctors, and they hope you aren’t noticing.

🔬 RESEARCH & EVIDENCE / 🎭 ESTABLISHMENT EXPOSED

25 Statistically Significant COVID Vaccine Danger Signals Ignored by FDA - per Senate Report:

Source: Senate PSI Majority Staff | April 29, 2026

A bombshell Senate report documents how FDA medical officer Dr. Ana Szarfman, using a superior data mining algorithm developed by statistician William DuMouchel, identified approximately 25 statistically significant safety (AKA ‘danger’) signals for COVID-19 “vaccines” that the FDA’s standard methodology missed—including acute myocardial infarction, sudden cardiac death, Bell’s palsy (envision Justin Beeber), and pulmonary infarction (pulmonary embolism).

Szarfman shared her findings with FDA leadership four separate times (March, April, May, and July 2021). Rather than investigate or warn the public, senior FDA officials—including Center for Biologics Director Dr. Peter Marks—told Szarfman to “hold off on creating and sending data mining reports” and labeled her work a “major distraction” that could “feed into anti-vaccination rhetoric.”

The report reveals that the FDA’s data-mining system suffered from a known limitation called “masking,” in which signals for one vaccine are hidden by signals from other vaccines—a problem that Szarfman’s methodology could have corrected. Peter Marks and his other FDA officials continued to use the inferior methodology anyway and eventually stopped distributing weekly safety reports, apparently to avoid FOIA requests.

D2D Take: Peter Marks called 25 statistically significant danger signals a ‘major distraction.’ We’d settle for him being only a distraction. Instead, he’s the FDA official who chose narrative protection over human lives. The machinery fascism-gone-bad doesn’t malfunction—it executes.

🎭 ESTABLISHMENT EXPOSED

Scientist-Inventor Steve Kirsh Offers Stanford Medicine Civil Debate on Vaccine Data - Stanford Ignores

(Debate is for forums where both sides might be wrong. This isn’t that kind of conversation.)

Source: Steve Kirsch | May 31, 2026

Steve Kirsch, a Silicon Valley engineer and CEO of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, has formally offered Stanford Medical School the opportunity for a structured, civil debate on what the data actually show about the dangers of the COVID-19 modRNA “vaccine.” Stanford has ignored the offer entirely. No response. No engagement. The subtext is clear: institutions built on consensus don’t debate—they excommunicate.

Willingness to debate is a sign of having legitimate data. Refusal to debate is a sign of having no data or corrupted data, and that entertaining the other perspective would weaken you. It’s a sign of The $cience. But that’s not how genuine science works. Science works through adversarial testing. The fact that Stanford won’t engage Mr. Kirsch tells us everything we need to know: Stanford’s data probably doesn’t support the narrative Stanford is defending.

D2D Take: The one you should trust is the one willing to debate. Stanford chooses silence.

💉 VACCINE TRUTH EMERGES

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH | May 28, 2026

A peer-reviewed study analyzing the entire rollout of pediatric flu vaccination across a Spanish health region (~400,000 people) found no statistically significant reduction in flu cases or hospitalizations after authorities expanded flu shots to children ages 6 months to 5 years.

Researchers examined 6,804 primary care influenza diagnoses and 3,252 influenza-related hospitalizations between 2018 and 2025, comparing seasons before and after the pediatric flu shot program began in 2023. Despite the program, children in the target age groups showed no measurable reduction in flu risk.

The study also found no population-level benefit across all age groups.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Clinic recently found that flu shots were associated with essentially a 30% higher risk of flu among healthcare workers. Big Pharma and Allopathic PriesthoodTM narratives often collapse under their own weight when we actually examine the data.

D2D Take: The safety-and-effectiveness narrative dies when we measure and debate real-world outcomes rather than manufactured consent.

⚙️ MACHINERY TEST



Source: Children’s Health Defense | May 2026 (with dissenting commentary from Sasha Latypova)

On May 22, 2026, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. signed a PREP Act declaration covering a single generic antiviral — favipiravir — for the Andes hantavirus outbreak traced to the expedition cruise ship MV Hondius. The declaration is narrow and time-boxed: one drug, the exposed and their close contacts, expiring July 18, 2026. The outbreak itself is not in dispute — 2 cases and three deaths from the Andes strain, the one hantavirus that spreads person-to-person.

Kennedy, who has spent years attacking the COVID-era PREP Act declaration that shields vaccine manufacturers, defended this one as targeted — it “helps remove barriers to research and response efforts.”

Our own medical freedom movement was not soothed. Sasha Latypova — one of D2D’s most courageous COVID-era warriors, whose whistleblower research documents pandemic institutional capture at personal cost — called it institutional betrayal by a man who knows better, and predicted RFK, Jr. will resign before the declaration expires, while the liability machinery only expands.

We don’t read it as betrayal — and the distinction matters. The drug favipiravir is not the COVID mRNA “vaccine.” A two-month treatment declaration for a tiny, already-exposed population facing a pathogen that killed three of its twelve confirmed cases is a categorically different thing from an open-ended shield for the mass-genetic product that codes for the Frankenprotein version of the spike protein, pushed on hundreds of millions of healthy people. The PREP Act lumps them together; the ethics don’t.

The fair question isn’t whether Kennedy is a hypocrite. It’s whether the PREP Act was even necessary here — an ordinary FDA expanded-access pathway could have made favipiravir available as treatment without reaching for the very liability shield he condemns. Because here is the thing that should trouble us more than anyone’s choices:

The machinery absorbs even the people who said they would dismantle it.

D2D Take: It seems like the moment many well-meaning dissidents gain institutional power, the machinery retrofits them to serve it—or burns them out trying. Every invocation, however narrow, normalizes the tool and greases the next, broader use. That is not an indictment of Kennedy’s heart. It is an indictment of a structure built to outlast the reformers who walk into it.



→ Latypova has been named or featured in nine separate D2D posts. For previous coverage, see: Nature Magazine vs. Sasha Latypova (Feb 2026).

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🛠️ TOOLS & RESOURCES

New Searchable Database Unmasks VAERS Safety Data — Released by Senator Johnson, Organizes Suppressed Documents

Source: Steve Kirsch | May 24, 2026

When institutions won’t organize the truth, citizens build infrastructure. Marjorie Roswell created vsafetysignals.com in just 4 days—a fully searchable, organized database of all the VAERS safety documents released by Senator Johnson through FOIA. The safety signals are real and serious. The Biden administration’s FDA and CDC ignored them. Now the data is accessible, organized, and impossible to suppress.

This is what resistance looks like: citizens become archivists, researchers, and publishers when institutions fail. The machinery doesn’t listen, so the machinery gets bypassed.

D2D Take: When the state won’t organize the truth, the people will—and that terrifies the state.



→ For the full landscape of independent COVID research databases (Zenodo, React19, COVID Index, and more), see our detailed guide: COVID-Era Databases: Where to Look When The $cience™ Has a Price Tag

READER ENGAGEMENT

The machinery doesn’t listen because it’s not designed to hear.

When a superior methodology exists but institutions refuse to adopt it, what are they protecting?

When a vaccine program produces zero positive results but continues anyway, how long before citizens stop pretending it works and then speak up?

Share what you notice. Or nominate the next story.

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