Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT's avatar
Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT
5h

For all the suffering, death and destruction that Fauci heaped on the world, he deserves nothing less than public execution by ten thousand mRNA injections at once.

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1 reply by W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
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