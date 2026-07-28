EDITOR’S NOTE — added a few hours after publication: This post went out earlier today. Not long after, I saw an email from John Leake, who published an important question he’d like Senator Paul to put to Fauci at the hearing — and it’s possibly the most important question that Fauci can be asked: Why did Moderna’s 2016 Patented Gene Sequence Turn Up in the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 2020? I’m leaving this post as written and following up with a separate brief tomorrow morning, before the Senate gavel sounds. Leake’s piece is here, and it deserves our time.

Tomorrow morning Anthony Fauci lies testifies under subpoena. Here’s where to watch — and what we can listen for.

Anthony Fauci Will Raise His Right Paw Hand in Dirksen SD-342 Tomorrow

Not voluntarily. He was invited to testify. He agreed. Then he quietly slithered back into his hole backed out. So Senator Rand Paul — fellow physician, committee chairman, and the man Fauci once described in an official email as an “asshole, ”followed by “please delete this e-mail after you read it” — issued a subpoena and set the historic date for tomorrow: July 29, 2026.

The architect of America’s pandemic response hasn’t faced Congress for about 2 years (since June 2024). Six years of the COVID era have produced document dumps, retractions, quiet corrections, and an ocean of testimony from everyone except the man at the center of it — answering, on the record, under oath, to a chairman who is himself an MD and has actually read the Fauci files and shared them with us.

Tomorrow is the moment. The rat trap is cocked. Let’s watch it!

Where and Where to Watch

Children’s Health Defense TV — Fauci Hearing Live Coverage:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/fauci-hearing-live-coverage/



2. C-SPAN:

https://www.c-span.org/networks/

Start time: the committee’s official notice lists 8:30 a.m. ET; several outlets are reporting 10:00 a.m. ET. But the committee page says 8:30 AM.

Why This Whip-Crack Surprise Hearing Will Be Different

Since his last Senate shame parade hearing, Fauci carries a preemptive pardon signed by Joe “Autopen” Biden on his last day in office. That pardon covers conduct up to the day it was signed. It does not cover a single thing he says tomorrow.

Every stinking lie answer given under oath during tomorrow’s extra crispy roast session event is a fresh legal act carrying fresh legal exposure.



Senator Paul spent the weekend releasing Fauci’s personal diary entries spanning December 2019 through December 2022 — the full arc of the pandemic reign, which is why the questions will be as deliciously entertaining engaging as the answers.

Seven Minutes of RFK, Jr, and Worth Every One of Them

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. spent Monday night on national television with Laura Ingram describing what’s in the Fauci files: A human cockroach man cataloguing his own celebrity while We The People were forced to be jabbed with the COVID-19 modRNA “vaccine” genetic materials; told what we could and could not use to treat the infections; and instructed on what we were allowed to say about where the disease came from.

Watch here: www.foxnews.com/media/rfk-jr-says-fauci-prioritized-getting-tv-over-public-health-after-revealing-diary-release

PS: Anyone who believes leftist corporate media calling the HHS Secretary “worm-brained“ and “disengaged” should watch the interview and then explain themselves. (Our own assessment of what one Secretary can and cannot do inside the captured HHS system is here: https://dutytodissent.substack.com/p/rfk-jr-cant-do-what-he-promised-hes)

What We Can Listen For

Our tax dollars routed to Wuhan, China for the gain-of-function research necessary to create the COVID-19 virus and “vaccines,” from which Fauci et al profited handsomely. The manufacture of the “proximal origin” fraud. Deleted federal records. And the questions no senator is obligated to ask but every American should:

If the mRNA/modRNA platform is so safe, why did Fauci get a pulmonary embolism (PE) from it? Why did he hide that from We the People? And why is CDC still writing contracts for the Frankensteinian technology?

On June 1, 2026, CDC awarded Pfizer two more contracts with a combined ceiling of roughly $1.24 billion for pediatric and adult modRNA COVID injections covering FY2026–2027 — about $735.7 million of it earmarked for children.

Explain why the framework and platform exist at all.

Share

mRNA/ModRNA Moratorium Petition

If the Pfizer financing above bothers you, do something with it — read, sign and share the mRNA/modRNA moratorium petition:

Sign: www.change.org/p/we-the-people-demand-a-moratorium-on-mass-deployed-mrna-modrna-gene-therapy-products



And someday — not tomorrow, but someday — we would like to hear a certain US president say eleven words out loud: “Operation Warp Speed was a catastrophe. I was duped by Fauci-the-Rat and Scarf Lady . I’m sorry.”

One Ask

Forward this. Restack it. Text it to the relative who spent 2021 telling you to shut up and trust the science.

Tomorrow, we can all watch “The Science” take questions.

❤️ Six years of waiting for one morning. Tap the heart so it doesn’t get ignored.

🔄 Restack it before the gavel. A friend or family member in your network still has no idea this is happening.

🗣️ Comments welcome. We read every one.

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First, do no harm. Second, speak up!