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FAVOR BANK FILES | Part 5 of 13

Here’s a curious feature of the Jeffrey Epstein case — one your physician will recognize.

The people with the most direct knowledge of who visited, who participated, and what was recorded keep going silent. Your doctor knows that silence here in the COVID era. It comes with a call from hospital administration, a letter from the medical board, and the sudden discovery that hospital privileges have been “administratively reviewed.”

With the Epstein Favor Bank Files, it's a little different. People hang themselves or fall over the rails of high-rise buildings after FBI interviews. Are found hanged AND shot in a manner that medical examiners subsequently rule a suicide.

This is either the most statistically improbable run of bad luck in the history of modern jurisprudence and medicine, or the Favor Bank enforces silence the same way it always has — whatever way works.

Favor Bank Keeps Its Own Records

The Favor Bank needs silence more than it needs money. What Epstein recorded — who came, when, what happened, what was said — represents one of the most powerful high-tier leverage portfolios of the global power pyramid.

Witnesses to that portfolio have troubling actuarial profiles.

🪦 Verify the Records (click links):

Jeffrey Epstein

Cameras off. Guards asleep. Hyoid bone fractured (that’s the official report; if he’s really dead, strangulation is more likely in hyoid fxs).

Robert Maxwell

Fell from his yacht, Lady Ghislaine.

Jean-Luc Brunel

Hanged in Paris prison while awaiting trial.

Steve Bing

27th-floor fall. Weeks after the FBI interview.

Mark Middleton

Hanged and shot in the chest. Ruled suicide.

Steven Hoffenberg

Disclosed that Epstein was taping VIPs. His body was found 7 days after death.

Virginia Giuffre

Official cause of death (COD): Self-inflicted GSW to head. Died at 41.

Carolyn Andriano

Key Maxwell trial witness. Official COD: Accidental overdose, age 36.

Efrain “Stone” Reyes

Epstein’s cellmate. COD: Unknown. Dead weeks after his FBI interview.

When Witnesses Can’t Talk, Shred the Documents

It isn’t only potential witnesses that disappear.

Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie Brown — whose years of reporting broke the Epstein story open — documented that the U.S. Attorney’s office overseeing Epstein’s original plea deal ordered documents shredded. The deal gave Epstein 13 months in a comfortable Palm Beach County jail with daily work release, while his victims were kept in the dark. (Mainstream reported — Miami Herald)

When federal investigators later sought to build on Brown’s reporting, they found that FBI computer systems containing Epstein investigation materials had been subjected to an “unauthorized hack.” This “raised concerns over ‘foreign spies’ interest in the explosive documents (Uh, right. Only “foreign spies”).



Evidence targeted. Digital trail erased. (Mainstream reported)

And then there’s the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) surveillance tape. CBS News investigators obtained footage showing what appears to be an orange-colored shape moving on the stairs to Epstein’s cell tier at 10:39 PM on the night of his death — despite official claims that no one entered the area. (Mainstream reported — CBS News, February 2026)

A logical question (amongst gazillions) isn’t just who or what the orange shape was. Another is: if no one entered the area, who signed the log that said so — and are they still employed?

Also, the cameras outside Epstein’s cell “malfunctioned” that night. Footage from the correct tier failed entirely. Guards logged welfare checks they never performed — a federal crime. Two guards were criminally charged. Charges were later dropped. The medical examiner ruled suicide. Dr. Michael Baden, hired by Epstein’s brother, called the hyoid fracture more consistent with strangulation. The ruling was never updated. (Mainstream reported — DOJ Office of Inspector General, June 2021)



Whether Epstein died from strangulation or hanging - or is still alive somewhere - look again at the list of dead witnesses above and imagine how many others in Epstein’s Favor Bank web must be scared for their lives, especially if the pursuit of justice were to proceed substantively. Fortunately for them, unfortunately for us, justice seems unlikely at this point.

The Pattern Is the Argument

D2D is a medical publication, not a true crime podcast. Speculation about who ordered the pedophilia and pulled the sex offense levers is tempting. Regardless, many of us are scientifically trained, we recognize patterns when we see them, and they point to even worse corruptions and coverups.

Nine witnesses and cooperators are dead. Documents shredded. FBI systems hacked. Surveillance cameras were offline on the night of the principal’s death. And five administrations — Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden, Trump again — have collectively failed to indict a single Epstein accomplice.

The cover-up is bipartisan. The surveillance, censorship, and silencing are bipartisan. The deaths are, apparently, bipartisan.

The Favor Bank does not discriminate by party registration.

What This Has to Do With You and Your COVID-era Doctor

The same leverage architecture that silences politicians silences physicians. The same network that protects Epstein’s clients protects the regulatory officials who approve emergency use authorizations without proper safety trials.

The same culture of enforced silence that has kept Epstein’s client list sealed has kept physicians from speaking about what they witness in this COVID-era — under threat of license revocation, hospital termination, and social destruction.

The mechanisms are identical. The network is the same. The names overlap.

When the Favor Bank calls, medicine answers…too.

Are You Aware?

Share this with someone who needs it. If they say “I can’t believe this“ — it’s not skepticism. It’s the Incredulity Shield™ at work — the documented cognitive response - psychological defense mechanism - to revelations of large-scale global institutional crime. We wrote about the personal incredulity cognitive bias here.

The dead can’t testify. But the architecture they helped build — the surveillance-plus-censorship machine that was switched on the moment COVID dissent began — is very much alive.

In Part 6, we follow the trail from Epstein’s network to those organizations that de-platformed physicians, erased valid, peer-reviewed studies, and silenced the doctors.

THE FAVOR BANK FILES | Part 5 of 13 - Following the Epstein paper trail from elite compromise to COVID-era atrocities.

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📬 Read: Will Your Medical Freedom Dissolve with the Patch?

The favor bank’s endgame isn’t just controlling what goes into your arm — it’s controlling what goes under your skin, permanently.

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