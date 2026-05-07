⏱️ 4-minute intelligence brief

← Previous Issue: Issue #13: Above the Law

Retract the study. Revoke the license. Edit the Wikipedia page. Submit the failed trial anyway. Appoint the captured committee. The COVID era did not invent the institutional playbook for burying inconvenient evidence — it merely ran it at scale and in public. This issue documents the evidence that survived. It always does.

🚨 LEAD STORY — RESEARCH & EVIDENCE

Source: 2nd Smartest Guy in the World / Substack, April 6, 2026

Researcher Forrest Maready documents a historical correlation that predates the modern vaccine debate by ninety years: aluminum adjuvants were first added to a U.S. pediatric vaccine in 1932. Within one to two years, child psychiatrist Leo Kanner — who had published a 500-page textbook on childhood psychiatry in 1935 without a single mention of anything resembling autism — began seeing boys in his Baltimore clinic with a completely novel set of neurological behaviors. He had never encountered them before. Neither had anyone else.

Simultaneously, Austria launched a nationwide diphtheria immunization campaign using an aluminum hydroxide-containing vaccine. Hans Asperger began seeing the same presentation in Vienna. The United States and Austria — the two countries running aluminum-adjuvant vaccination campaigns in the 1930s — were the two countries where autism was first clinically documented.

Today, autism affects 1 in 31 American children. Aluminum adjuvants remain in the pediatric schedule. The CDC has not convened a task force. Steve Kirsch has noted that not even RFK Jr. appears to be widely aware of this specific historical sequence. He is now. Maready’s full account is in his book The Autism Vaccine.

D2D Take: The first autistic child ever diagnosed appeared within a year of the first aluminum-adjuvanted pediatric vaccine. In the two countries using it. Simultaneously. The CDC has been perplexed by rising autism rates for decades. The hypothesis isn’t complicated. The implications, however, are.

⚖️ PHYSICIAN PERSECUTION & COURAGE

Source: 2nd Smartest Guy in the World / Substack, April 8, 2026

Dr. Paul Thomas published a peer-reviewed study demonstrating that vaccinated children are 500% more prone to autoimmune conditions, neurodevelopmental issues, allergies, and infections compared with unvaccinated children. His license was subsequently revoked. The study was retracted — not because its findings were disproven, but because its findings were true and inconvenient.

The retraction contained no scientific refutation. Dr. Thomas is already documented in D2D’s Fired by the Fascists — the pattern of his persecution is there. The study, however, remains. Evidence has a way of doing that.

D2D Take: They retracted the study without disproving it. They revoked the license without refuting the data. In science, that’s a confession.

🎭 ESTABLISHMENT EXPOSED

Source: U.S. Right to Know / Children’s Health Defense, March 25, 2026

An investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism documented how a network of 26 fake “sockpuppet” Wikipedia accounts — linked to Portland Communications, a PR firm working for the Gates Foundation — secretly edited the Wikipedia page for AGRA (formerly the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa) to remove criticism and independent evaluations of the billion-dollar initiative.

The edits eliminated entire sections of documented critiques, deleted references to research showing AGRA failed its own goals, and replaced critical material with promotional language. Among the removed findings: a Tufts University analysis showing that the number of hungry people in AGRA target countries rose approximately 30% since the Gates program began.

Wikipedia reverted the edits after the investigation exposed them. Gates Foundation media relations told investigators the foundation “was not involved in any effort to edit Wikipedia pages related to AGRA.” The sockpuppet network suggests otherwise. Twenty-six accounts. Coordinated edits. A banned network. But sure — not involved.

The world’s vaccine czar — the philanthropath who helped fund the WHO’s COVID response, who has been ordered to appear before the Leeuwarden court in October, and who is scheduled to be “fake-grilled” by Congress in June — cannot be trusted with the world’s most widely used reference source either. Above the Law extends, it turns out, to the edit history.

D2D Take: Bill Gates funds the vaccines, the WHO, the media coverage, and apparently the Wikipedia editors who remove criticism of all three. At some point “philanthropist” needs a footnote.

🏛️ LEGAL & REGULATORY BATTLEFIELD

Source: Children’s Health Defense / The Defender, March 24, 2026

Pfizer plans to submit its experimental Lyme disease vaccine for FDA approval — despite the drug failing to meet its primary endpoint, the pre-specified statistical benchmark required to demonstrate efficacy.

Pfizer’s rationale: the results are “clinically meaningful” and the company is “confident in the vaccine’s potential.“ Critics note this is the definition of moving the goalposts after missing them.

The vaccine in question is protein subunit-based, not mRNA — but the regulatory approach is identical to the COVID-era playbook: submit regardless, redefine success, and rely on the FDA’s institutional reluctance to reject a Pfizer application.

The previous Lyme vaccine — GlaxoSmithKline’s LYMErix — was pulled from the market in 2002 amid widespread concern over serious side effects including arthritis and declining demand. Pfizer’s new version has lower efficacy and requires more doses than the one that was pulled. Valneva estimates it could generate over $1 billion in annual sales if approved. The math, as always, explains the submission.

D2D Take: Pfizer’s Lyme vaccine failed its primary endpoint. Pfizer is submitting it for approval anyway. The previous Lyme vaccine was pulled for safety concerns. This one has lower efficacy and more doses. The projected revenue is $1 billion annually. Any questions?

💪 VICTORIES & WINS

Source: Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Press Release, April 10, 2026

The Independent Medical Alliance — formerly the FLCCC Alliance, representing more than 12,000 independent physicians, researchers, and clinicians — has been named a liaison representative to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the federal panel that shapes vaccine recommendations for every American.

This is the first time a coalition of independent, practicing physicians has held a seat at the ACIP table. IMA members were among the earliest to challenge one-size-fits-all pandemic protocols and have been among the most consistently correct.

The appointment does not guarantee outcomes. It does guarantee that the room will contain at least one voice that has read the nursing home mortality data, the gut microbiome studies, and the fertility data — and hasn’t forgotten any of it.

D2D Take: The physicians who were right about COVID-era protocols when it cost them everything now have a seat at the table that designed those protocols. That is not justice. It is a beginning. We’ll take it.

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💬 READER ENGAGEMENT

Three questions worth sitting with this week:

Aluminum adjuvants were introduced in 1932. Autism was first clinically documented in 1932 — in the two countries running aluminum-adjuvant campaigns. What would a serious, unconflicted investigation of that correlation require — and why hasn’t one happened in ninety years? Dr. Thomas’s study was retracted without scientific refutation. His license was revoked. The data remains. What is the correct word for a retraction that contains no disproof? The IMA now has a seat at ACIP. Is institutional reform from within possible — or does a seat at the table eventually become capture by the table?

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