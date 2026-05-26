How Zionists Used Deepfakes and the Disinformation Playbook to Buy the 2026 Kentucky Primary

Part 4 of 6 — The Massie Six

The first time the Times of Israel told the truth about the Massie race, it did so in the opening paragraph of its May 18 analysis:

“A closely-watched Republican congressional primary…after breaking fundraising records, is like a bingo card of recent American — and American Jewish — political discourse. The election is centered on support for Israel and US President Donald Trump. Jewish groups and donors have spent heavily on the campaign. Both sides are running ads with AI deepfakes. Tucker Carlson has weighed in.”

Note the casualness. Both sides are running ads with AI deepfakes — delivered as routine reportage of an unremarkable campaign feature. Like noting that both campaigns bought yard signs.

This is the post about why it is not routine. This is the post about how the first - and most expensive - U.S. congressional primary in American history that we have public evidence to call a synthetic-media election delivered the pro-Zionist outcome it did, and what the mechanism warns us about every election that follows.

Disinformation Playbook

D2D readers know the Disinformation Playbook (DP) from its origins in the Big Tobacco-to-COVID era. We documented it across ten or more posts examining how the pandemic narrative was managed with its ‘plays’: Fake → Blitz → Diversion → Screen → Fix. Five plays. Each one is specific. Each one is observable in real time when you know what to look for.

The Massie race deployed the playbook at full operational scale:

Same playbook. Different target. Same outcome.

This is not an analogy. This is the same operational document deployed in the same sequence by overlapping institutional actors.

The pharmaceutical-industrial complex and the Israel lobby are not the same operation. They are overlapping operations within the same composite — the GACRocracy™ we will name in Part 6 — sharing donors, dinners, foundations, and flight logs, as documented in D2D’s Favor Bank Files.

The pharmaceutical capture of medicine and the Zionist capture of foreign policy are two adjacent signs of one institutional disease, with a plethora of concerning symptoms.

The Deepfake Evidence

Pro-Gallrein attack ads circulated in the final ten days of the race used AI-generated imagery designed to make Massie appear corrupt and fraudulent.

Source: @joesonka.lpm.org Bluesky post documenting the fake

Enough KY voters apparently believed the Zionists’ lies — or had sufficient pre-programmed Belief Bias to be anchored by them — that Massie lost by ten points. The mechanism works because, as Mark Twain is said to have observed: “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them they have been fooled.”

The pro-Gallrein deepfake ads are not coherent. They don’t need to be. Synthetic media psyops do not require content to be argumentatively defensible — only to be emotionally anchoring enough for the Appeal to Emotion fallacy to take hold.



The Massie race is the most expensive U.S. House primary in American history (~$33M total) AND involved the documented deployment of deepfakes.

The combination of synthetic-media deployment AND the historic spending makes it a structural inflection point. It is not the first deepfake deployment and won’t be the last. Future elections will face this at scale, and the next deployment will likely be more sophisticated, harder to detect, and harder to attribute.

If you watched the fake video — even briefly, even with skepticism — your cognition has been altered in a measurable way. That is documented cognitive psychology.

Anchoring Effect — Why a Glance Is Enough

In 1974, psychologists Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman published the foundational research on what they called the Anchoring Effect: the cognitive phenomenon by which an initial piece of information — even one the subject knows to be unreliable — establishes a reference point that subsequent reasoning is biased toward, often without the subject’s awareness.

The anchoring effect is a robust heuristic. It survives:

Knowing the anchor is false and intentionally manipulative

An active conscious effort to discount it

Time delay

Multiple competing pieces of accurate information

In other words: once you have seen the fake video, the fake is anchored in your head — and the rational mind spends the rest of the day arguing against an opening position it never consciously chose.

This is why deepfakes are catastrophically dangerous as a political weapon. The target (you) need not be deceived in the conventional sense. The target only needs to see. Once the synthetic image is anchored, the political conclusion the producer intended is partially achieved, regardless of whether the viewer believes it, debunks it, mocks it, or shares it for criticism.

Sharing the fake to criticize the fake spreads the anchor. This is the structural genius — and the structural evil — of the synthetic-media weapon.

5GW — The Cognitive Battlespace

What we are describing has a name in military doctrine: fifth-generation warfare (5GW).

5GW is the cognitive and informational battlespace. Unlike conventional warfare (territorial), nuclear warfare (existential threat), insurgency (asymmetric kinetic), or cyber warfare (digital infrastructure), 5GW operates inside the population’s perception itself. The metric of victory is not territorial gain or casualty count. It is a tally of cognitive captures — minds anchored, narratives accepted, conclusions reached (eg, “Massie is anti-Semitic, involved in a throuple!”) without their holders realizing the conclusions were placed there.

The Massie race was a 5GW operation conducted on American soil against an America-first congressman by a non-American political-financial apparatus, AIPAC.

The weapon was synthetic media. The casualty was the voters’ unfiltered judgments. The territorial gain was a congressional seat. And the operation succeeded.

D2D readers will recognize the structural homology with the COVID era. The “Trust the Science,“ “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated,” and “Safe and Effective” 5GW campaign of 2020-2024 deployed the same architecture — synthetic narrative consensus, anchoring of fear imagery, cognitive capture of physicians and public alike — and produced the same kind of casualty list.

The COVIDcrisis was the dress rehearsal. The Massie race is the system performing at full operational capacity, no longer needing a pandemic as cover.

Partisan Divide = Deepest Fake

One more 5GW finding deserves attention before we close — and we will develop it in full in Part 6.

The most successful Fake in American political life is not a deepfake video. It is the partisan divide itself — the screen behind which the donor class operates, regardless of which party’s jersey it temporarily wears.

The Massie race exposed this in plain sight. Three Zionist Republican mega-donors — Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer, and John Paulson — spent unprecedented money to defeat a non-Zionist Republican incumbent by funding a pro-Zionist Republican challenger.

The objective was to remove a man who refused to vote for the Zionist structural agenda. Had Massie been a Democrat refusing the same agenda, the same money would have funded a Democratic challenger.

The party is the costume. The Zionist global agenda is the body underneath.

We will name this fully in Part 6 as Above the Law and Behind the Screen™. For now, hold the finding. The Fake is bigger than any single deepfake video. The Fake is the system you have been organizing your political identity around.

Trust = Zero

Here is the brutal logic the GACRocracy is now operating against — and inadvertently confirming with every deployment.

American institutional trust collapsed during the COVID era. Federal agencies: gone. Universities: gone. Pharmaceutical corporations: gone. Legacy media: gone. Major news anchors: gone. Even the church, in many communities, is gone.

Into the vacuum left by that collapse, synthetic media has arrived as the new weapon. The same institutions that destroyed their own credibility by lying about COVID-era atrocities are now deploying AI deepfakes to manage post-COVID political outcomes.

The cognitive immune system, the population would normally use to resist synthetic media — “trust your trusted, authoritative sources” — has been deliberately disabled by those same sources’ COVID-era lying.

The result is a population that is simultaneously more skeptical than any previous American generation and more vulnerable to synthetic anchoring than any other, because skepticism has nowhere to land.

This is why the next election will probably be worse than this one. The synthetic-media weapon improves every cycle. The institutional trust required to defend against it does not return on the same timeline.

What the Foreleg Points At

There is a particular cruelty to what happened to Thomas Massie that Bendico's foreleg image now seems to have always anticipated.

www.dutytodissent.substack.com/p/bendico-and-the-board-of-peace

Massie was — among many other things — one of the most consistent and articulate critics of pandemic-era censorship, mandate enforcement, and pharmaceutical capture in the entire U.S. Congress. He stood with the physicians whom the FDA was silencing. He stood against the mandates for mass injections of modRNA genetic material that the federal government was enforcing. He stood for honest data and against synthetic consensus.

The same playbook that targeted those physicians targeted him. The same anchoring weapons. The same Diversion mechanism. The same Screen. The same Fix.

And somewhere in the heap of livid dust, his right foreleg is still raised — pointing, it now appears, at the playbook of mass disinformation.

Share

Continue to Part 5 — Crisis on Cue → (publishes tomorrow)

Or return to Part 3 — It Is Written, Part 2 — Bendicò and the Board of Peace, or Part 1 — Best Government Money Can Buy.

❤️ The algorithm prefers you stay silent about The Playbook. Like to dissent.

🔄 They can’t censor what your audience shares. Restack it.

🗣️ Comments welcome. We read every one.

Leave a comment

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!