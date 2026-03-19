The cornerstone the builders reject. The healing modalities the institutions bury. Both hiding in the same place.



The Foundation Stone Series — Part 3 of 3

← Part 1: “Zealots Are Running the Show” — ← Part 2: “When ‘Isms’ Run the Show”

Questions Neither “-Ism” Can Answer

Parts 1 and 2 establish the pattern: two ideological captures, two sets of true believers in positions of extraordinary power, two institutions producing the same four fingerprints — dogmatic certainty, persecution of dissenters, acceptable sacrifice, and capture masquerading as consensus.

Part 3 asks the question both “-isms” evade with remarkable consistency: what, exactly, is being protected?

Vaccinism claims to protect public health. The adverse event data, the suppressed early treatment protocols, the silenced physicians, and 19,476 preliminary reports of death among people who received the COVID-19 “vaccine” say otherwise. Something is being protected — and it is not patients.

Third Temple Zealotry (‘Zionism’) claims to protect biblical inheritance. The New Testament says otherwise, with a clarity that requires no interpretation. Something is being protected — but a careful reading suggests it is not the faith.

In both cases, the institution has been mistaken for the thing the institution was built to serve. And in both cases, the actual foundation — the thing that was supposed to be at the center all along — has been buried under the structure built on top of it.

Third Temple Construction Planning: Not a Future Aspiration .

It is a funded, organized, actively progressing program — with architectural renderings, priestly training academies, and Temple vessels already completed. This is what Pete Hegseth called “not impossible” in 2018. Watch at 1.5x:

Netanyahu’s 3rd Temple Dilemma: www.youtube.com/watch?v=myfclRysiFI

Thief and the Temple

Consider what the New Testament records about salvation’s most economical transaction.

A man is dying on a cross beside Jesus. He has no priest, no sacrament, no institutional affiliation, no documented doctrinal compliance. He has no time for any of it. He turns and speaks. Jesus responds: “Today you will be with me in paradise.”

No temple required. Instantaneous inclusion. No religious infrastructure. No institutional intermediary. Full access. On the basis of a single honest exchange between two dying men.

This is not an obscure theological footnote. It is one of the most deliberately placed narratives in the Gospel of Luke. Its placement at the moment of crucifixion — at the precise instant the temple veil tore from top to bottom — is not accidental. The author is telling us something with unmistakable precision: the access that required a temple, a priesthood, a sacrifice, and an elaborate institutional apparatus has just been rendered directly and immediately available. The infrastructure has been superseded by the person.

Third Temple Zealotry proposes to rebuild the infrastructure. It is, with theological exactness, a proposal to reverse the crucifixion’s primary institutional consequence. The veil that tore — it wants to be sewn back together. The direct access that was opened wants to be gated again.

What is being protected is not the faith. It is the gate.

The Gate in Medicine

American medicine has its own gate. Its own veil, intact and zealously guarded.

Bio-logical™ medicine — healing aligned with biological reality, working with the body’s innate systems rather than overriding them, drawing from the full therapeutic armamentarium rather than the patent-eligible fraction of it — is not new. It predates the Flexner Report of 1910, which initiated the systematic dismantling that continues today — every healing tradition that cannot be monetized through a patent remains excluded. Homeopathy, naturopathy, botanical medicine, nutritional medicine, integrative approaches of every kind: methodically excluded, not because the evidence condemned them, but because the patent system can not capture them.

The foundation of genuine healing is not destroyed. It is buried — right now, under active institutional weight. Under a century of Allopathic Priesthood™ doctrine, pharmaceutical funding of medical education, and the systematic conflation of “medicine” with “patented pharmaceutical intervention.”

What the Rockefeller interests did to medical pluralism in 1910 is structurally identical to what Third Temple Zealotry proposes to do to direct access to God: replace the living, immediately available thing with an institutional apparatus that controls access to it and extracts rent from the transaction.

The foundation stone in both cases is not the institution. It is what the institution was supposed to protect — and has instead suppressed.

Texts They Haven’t Read

Orthodox Judaism — Haredi, Hasidic, Modern Orthodox — regards the Babylonian Talmud as Oral Torah, the doctrinal foundation of the communities most aggressively championing Third Temple reconstruction.

Two passages. Censored from printed editions for centuries. Now fully accessible on Sefaria — the authoritative, non-partisan digital library of Jewish texts, built and maintained by Jewish scholars.

Sanhedrin 107b:14: Jesus accused of sorcery, leading Israel astray. Gittin 57a: his eternal punishment described as boiling excrement.

Look them up yourself. That is the point.

These are not marginal footnotes. They are passages in the authoritative sacred text of the communities whose program 66 million American evangelicals are currently funding, defending, and dying for.

This is not an indictment of Judaism. Reform, Conservative, and Reconstructionist communities do not treat the Talmud as binding. We are drawing a distinction the alliance’s own promoters refuse to draw: evangelical Christians are not funding Judaism. They are funding a geopolitical program championed by communities whose authoritative texts portray their Messiah as a sorcerer condemned to eternal torment.

Their pastors have not told them this. Their politicians have not told them. Hegseth has not told them. Huckabee has not told them.

The question is not whether they would still support the alliance if they knew.

The question is why they haven’t been told.

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Men From Iowa

The human cost of both suppressions deserves to be named plainly.

The men from Iowa who are dying in a war their commanders consider theologically mandated are not abstractions. They are the sons of families in communities across the American heartland, many of whom attend the same evangelical churches whose eschatological commitments have just been operationalized into foreign policy without their knowledge or consent.

The patients who received no early treatment during COVID, who were told to go home and wait until they were sick enough for the hospital, intubation, and remdesivir (“run-death-is-near”) — many of them came from those same communities. The suppression of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and the full Bio-logical™ armamentarium was not a distant policy failure. It arrived in the form of a phone call telling a family member there was nothing to be done yet.

Both “-isms” - ‘Vaccinism’ and ‘Zionism’ produce what each deems to be ‘acceptable sacrifice’ from the same population. And in neither case is the population asked.

The foundation stone nobody’s protecting is not a theological concept or a medical philosophy. It is a human being — patient, citizen, soldier — whose life is the acceptable sacrifice for an institution’s operational program.

Apparatus Keeps Us Quiet

Now we know what the texts say. So do pastors. So does Pete Hegseth’s chaplain. So do the scholars at every evangelical seminary in America.

Why are none of them saying it from the pulpit?

The answer is the same answer that explains why your physician never mentioned ivermectin in March 2020. The machinery is identical. Question the war, and you are unpatriotic. Question Israeli policy, and you are anti-Semitic. Question the theology underwriting both, and you are, at minimum, troublemaker — and at maximum, a target. Question Vaccinism and you are anti-science.



Your doctor publishes the data and loses hospital privileges. Your doctor treats patients with what works and answers to his medical board.

Different domains. One silencing apparatus. And in both cases, the label arrives before the argument. That is how you know the label is the point.

The Allopathic Priesthood™ does not debate McCullough. It reports him — and the reports keep coming. AIPAC does not debate Mearsheimer. It destroys his career. Cotton Mather did not debate the accused. He consulted for the judges.

Three hundred years of Vaccinism. One hundred and thirty years of political Zionism. Mather to Fauci. Herzl to Hegseth. The playbook doesn’t change. Only the uniforms do.

What the Turn Looks Like

Duty Calls exists for this: documenting what is possible when the foundation is recovered.

The physicians D2D has documented — those who refused, who treated, who spoke, who lost their licenses rather than their patients — are not anomalies. They are the proof of concept. Bio-logical™ medicine is not a fringe aspiration. It is the suppressed center of a healing tradition that predates the Allopathic Priesthood™ and is outlasting it.

The thief on the cross did not need the Temple or any institution. He needed the person. So did many patients who survived COVID because their physician decided the protocol was not the point — the patient was.

The foundation stone the builders rejected has not moved. It has been waiting, under the accumulated weight of a century of institutional capture, for someone to notice the crack in the veil.

The crack is visible now. In medicine. In theologically-driven foreign policy. In the silence that breaks when enough people finally ask: what, exactly, are we protecting here?

That question, asked honestly, is the beginning of everything.

→ You’ve reached the end of the Foundation Stone Series. If these three posts moved you, share them as a set — the argument builds across all three.

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