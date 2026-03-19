Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Farming Chef's avatar
Farming Chef
11h

This is a great series and conversation. There are not a lot in our arena but that is ok. We believe every single thing The Christ said and every actual Word of scripture, we just believe it's already taken place and all of the prophecies are fulfilled, just as Jesus said they would be- before the generation of those alive and hearing him were all dead.

It makes the talk about 3rd temples, doctors orders being obeyed, etc etc so much less powerful because as Christ said, we now have Him residing with us.

I look forward to more open discussion.

Thanks for being courageous, just like your dad.

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