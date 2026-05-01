⏱️ 4-minute intelligence brief

← Previous Issue: Issue #11: The Repurposing Revolution

Brad Reese went viral, calling out his own family’s company for replacing chocolate with vegetable oil. Hershey capitulated. Steak ‘n Shake switched back to beef tallow. Walmart is purging artificial dyes from its house brands. Jeff Childers calls it the Great Reformulation of 2026. D2D calls it something bigger: a population finally refusing to accept acceptable facsimiles — of food, of medicine, of science, of truth. The question this issue asks: if a grandson can force a $47-billion company to reformulate by going viral, where are the COVID-era physicians willing to do the same?

🎭 LEAD STORY — ESTABLISHMENT EXPOSED

Source: Jeff Childers / Coffee & COVID, April 2, 2026

In February, Brad Reese — grandson of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup inventor H.B. Reese — published a public letter blasting Hershey for replacing real chocolate with vegetable oil compound coatings. Hershey capitulated, announcing a return to “classic milk and dark chocolate recipes” across all Reese’s and Hershey’s products. They weren’t alone.

Childers documents what Food Processing magazine is calling “The Great Reformulation of 2026”: Kraft Heinz yanking synthetic dyes from Jell-O and Kool-Aid; General Mills and PepsiCo following; Walmart stripping artificial dyes and thirty other sketchy additives from every house-brand product by 2027; Steak ‘n Shake ditching seed oils entirely and returning to beef tallow.

Every single company insisted this was purely about “evolving consumer preferences.” None mentioned MAHA, RFK, or the FDA’s new petroleum-dye phaseout deadline. Childers connects the dots: “The funny thing about dominoes is... they don’t tip themselves over.”

The D2D question: Brad Reese dissented against his own family’s $47-billion company and won. If he can do it, why won’t your doctor? Where are the COVID-era physicians willing to go viral and speak out against their own institutions?

D2D Take: One grandson. One public letter. One $47-billion capitulation. The Allopathic Priesthood™ has been hoping physicians never notice how this math works. Some of them are starting to notice.

🔬 RESEARCH & EVIDENCE

Source: 2nd Smartest Guy in the World / Substack, April 2026

A documentation of toxins in the U.S. food supply — synthetic dyes, PFAS, seed oils, pesticide residues, plasticizers — and the regulatory failure to systematically investigate their cumulative effects on human health.

The COVID-era connection is structural: the same institutions that managed the mRNA rollout also manage food safety. The same revolving doors. The same funding conflicts. The same capture pattern. The Great Reformulation is happening in consumer products despite regulators — not because of them. Brad Reese didn’t file a regulatory petition. He posted a letter. The distinction matters.

D2D Take: They’ll reformulate the candy when consumers complain loudly enough. The question is whether consumers will ever complain loudly enough about what’s in the medicine. The COVID era suggests: eventually, perhaps. Need the Allopathic Priesthood™ plan accordingly?

🏛️ LEGAL & REGULATORY BATTLEFIELD

Source: Dr. Robert Malone / Substack, April 2026

Dr. Malone covers revisions to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — the CDC’s standing body responsible for the vaccine schedule that has driven every COVID-era mandate. The significance: ACIP revisions under the current administration represent the institutional version of the Great Reformulation — official bodies quietly walking back recommendations they spent four years enforcing with career-ending consequences for physicians who questioned them.

The walkback is happening without acknowledgment, without apology, and without accountability. The physicians who were fired, suspended, and prosecuted for saying what ACIP is now quietly acknowledging are still waiting for their licenses back.

D2D Take: ACIP is reformulating its recommendations. The doctors it destroyed for saying the same things four years ago are still waiting for their apology. The Great Reformulation, it turns out, does not come with a refund policy.

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💬 READER ENGAGEMENT

Three questions worth sitting with this week:

Brad Reese went public against his own family’s $47-billion company and won. What is the equivalent act for a COVID-era physician — and what is actually stopping it from happening? ACIP is quietly revising the recommendations that cost physicians their careers. What would accountability look like — and is it still possible four years later?

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❤️ The Great Reformulation is underway. Tap the heart so medicine is next.

🔁 Restack this. One grandson reformulated Hershey. One restack reaches someone who needed to read this today.

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!

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