A NEW D2D Series

Every physician knows this truth: you cannot treat a patient who won’t face their diagnosis. The tests are in. The pathology is documented. The chart is right there. But until the patient looks at it — truly looks — the treatment plan cannot begin.

That is the premise of this series.

Face the Facts of the COVID Era™ presents documented, sourced, inarguable facts about what happened — and what is still happening. One fact per installment. Full citation. Full COVID-era context. No commentary required, though some will be offered.

These facts are uncomfortable. Some will seem almost too absurd to believe. All are documented.

The standing invitation: Think this is wrong? Cite the source. We’ll wait.

We Begin Where the Law Ends.

In 2023, a sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justice wrote the following into the official record of federal jurisprudence. He did not say it in passing. He did not say it in a dissent. He wrote it in a formal statement, published alongside a SCOTUS ruling, carrying the weight and permanence of the highest court in the land.

Nobody made him. Nobody could take it back. There it sits, in the official record of the United States federal judiciary, for anyone willing to look.



The case was Arizona v. Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security. Mayorkas's department had issued the "Title 42 orders" — emergency decrees that used COVID as a pretext to summarily expel legal asylum seekers at the southern border, bypassing the standard asylum processes those individuals were entitled to invoke. Not undocumented migrants sneaking across. People presenting themselves at ports of entry and exercising a recognized legal right — denied due process by a public health decree.

When the Biden administration moved to quietly terminate those orders in April 2022, a coalition of states sued to keep them. The legal chaos that followed — two contradictory nationwide court orders, a Supreme Court intervention, and five months of jurisdictional whiplash — gave Justice Gorsuch his platform. He used it to deliver a verdict not just on Mayorkas and his Title 42 maneuvers, but on the entire COVID-era emergency-powers apparatus from which they sprang.

Let that land for a moment.

Gorsuch is not a fringe commentator. He’s not a deplatformed internal medicine doc with strong opinions and a Substack. This is an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court — lifetime-appointed, writing in the formal register of federal jurisprudence — describing what the American government did to the American people during COVID as the worst peacetime civil liberties violation in the entire history of this nation.

Not One of the Worst. The worst.

(You may have missed the wall-to-wall coverage. There wasn’t any.)



This statement — documented, attributed, unchallenged in its primary form — is treated as if it doesn’t exist by every major media outlet, every public health agency, and every institutional voice that spent the last five-plus years insisting that everything that happened, and continues to happen, is necessary, proportionate, and protective.

The same network of voices that called for your physician’s license when they prescribed ivermectin had little or nothing to say about a Supreme Court Justice writing this sentence into the permanent record of American law. (Busy week, apparently.)

Justice Gorsuch is not given to hyperbole. His judicial record reflects a consistent, principled commitment to constitutional limits on government power that cuts across conventional partisan lines, making ideologues on both sides uncomfortable. This was not a campaign speech. It was a legal conclusion, written in the specific, constrained language of judicial discourse, delivered in a case in which he chose to survey the COVID-era legal landscape and render a verdict.

His Verdict Was Unambiguous.

The intrusions Gorsuch describes are documented without dispute: lockdowns, business and church closures, school closures, the mRNA genetic “vaccine” mandate imposed as a condition of employment through a workplace-safety agency, threats of criminal sanctions and termination for noncompliance, and federal officials pressuring social-media companies to suppress dissent. All government actions. All applied to people who committed no crimes. All, in the assessment of a sitting Supreme Court Justice, historically unprecedented violations of civil liberty.

Gorsuch didn’t catch everything. Mask mandates. The suspension of informed consent for millions of Americans. Travel restrictions. The professional annihilation of physicians who exercised clinical judgment rather than institutional compliance. Those are ours to add to the record. And we do.

Justice Gorsuch didn’t stop there. In his 2024 book Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law — written with Janie Nitze — he documents the broader regulatory architecture that makes the COVID-era power seizure structurally possible:

American laws have exploded in number, grown increasingly complex, and carry increasingly severe punishments, administered by agency officials largely insulated from democratic accountability.

This is the infrastructure that runs the COVID era. Not a conspiracy. An architecture. Built over decades. Stress-tested on your rights from 2020 to now.

Justice Gorsuch built the legal case. The COVID era provides the demonstration.

Think these facts are wrong? Cite the source. We’ll wait.

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