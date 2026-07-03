FOLLOW THE MONEY

Bill Gates has pledged $1.6 billion to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, over the next five years. Gavi is a public-private partnership nominally dedicated to increasing vaccination rates in low-income countries. In practice, Gavi is an instrument of policy amplification: it coordinates with the WHO, funds national immunization programs, and shapes vaccination policy across continents.

Gavi, in turn, funds the WHO—contributing hundreds of millions of dollars to the organization that determines global vaccine policy.



The money flows like this: Gates Foundation → Gavi → WHO → National Health Ministries → Psyop Narratives → Mandates → Compliance.

Each layer of the pipeline has institutional interest in maintaining the flow. The Gates Foundation maintains its reputation as the premier global health philanthropy. Gavi maintains its funding and purpose. The WHO maintains its authority and influence. National governments maintain their access to international funding and legitimacy. And pharmaceutical companies maintain the vaccine cartel market.

Break the chain at any point, and the entire system degrades. Protect the chain, and it becomes unstoppable.

D2D TAKE: Gates funds Gavi. Gavi funds WHO. WHO shapes policy. The money moves in straight lines. The power moves the same way. And nobody elected any of them.

RFK BLOCKADE

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was appointed to head the Department of Health and Human Services, one of his first actions was to begin auditing the infrastructure of Vaccinism. This triggered immediate institutional resistance.

Congressional pressure—much of it funded by pharmaceutical interests—moved to block $600 million in funding allocated to international vaccine programs that RFK would oversee. The logic was explicit: if RFK controls the money, he might redirect it toward true placebo-based safety and efficacy studies rather than blanket promotion. The vaccine cartel could not tolerate this possibility.

The blockade holds. RFK has authority without resources. The money stays frozen. The vaccine programs continue without independent oversight. The system protects itself through the power of the purse.

D2D TAKE: RFK tried to audit vaccine safety. Congress froze $600M to stop him. The machinery doesn’t need violence. Money works fine.

WHEN THE NEWS WAS NEWS

In the 1980s and 1990s, major American news outlets—network television, newspapers, magazines—regularly reported on cases of children who experienced serious adverse events following vaccination. The reports were straightforward: temporal proximity between vaccination and injury, medical documentation of the adverse event, parental testimony.

News organizations did not shy away from the topic. It was understood as legitimate news: a medical intervention can have side effects; documenting those side effects is legitimate journalism.

Then something changed. As pharmaceutical companies became the largest source of advertising revenue for television networks and major print publications, the coverage of vaccine adverse events stopped. Not gradually. Not in response to scientific evidence. Suddenly and unexpectedly.

By 2000, vaccine injury was no longer a legitimate news topic. By 2010, mentioning it made you a conspiracy theorist heretic. By 2020, documenting it made you a candidate for surveillance, censorship and silencing.

The machinery didn’t need to censor the media. It bought the media. The result is identical, but the appearance of freedom remains intact.

D2D TAKE: The news stopped reporting vaccine injuries when pharma became their biggest advertiser. That’s not censorship. That’s ownership. The machinery owns the storytellers.

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WEB OF CONNECTIONS

The financial network connecting Gates, Gavi, the Clintons, the Biden family, the WHO, and pharmaceutical manufacturers is no secret. The connections are not secret. They are documented in public filings, foundation reports, and corporate disclosures. Yet they are rarely discussed as a unified system.

Hunter Biden’s involvement with Rosemont Seneca and Metabiota represents one node in this network. The Gates Foundation funding Gavi represents another. The Gates Foundation funding NIH programs represents a third. The revolving door between regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical manufacturers represents a fourth.

Individually, each connection is defensible: Hunter Biden was pursuing business opportunities; Gates is the face of global public health philanthropy; the revolving door is how policy professionals gain experience. Collectively, they represent a single system designed to ensure that vaccine policy, vaccine funding, vaccine promotion, vaccine profitability, and above all, Vaccinism remain alive and aligned.

The machinery is not a conspiracy because everyone involved is operating in plain sight. It is a conspiracy because everyone involved is operating in alignment with their financial incentives.

D2D TAKE: Gates funds Gavi. Gavi funds WHO. WHO shapes policy. Biden family benefits from the biolabs. Media is owned by pharma. Each piece separately is defensible. Together it’s the whole system.

NARRATIVE INFECTION POINT

The control of narrative is the final layer. MedPage Today - a Big Pharma rag - published a piece by its editor Jeremy Faust claiming that mRNA flu vaccines represent a breakthrough in immunization. The article employed classic disinformation techniques: cherry-picked efficacy data, omitted safety data, cited studies with conflicts of interest, and used authoritative language to foreclose dissent.

Faust is a physician with a platform. The article appeared in a publication nominally dedicated to evidence-based medicine. Yet the piece was advocacy masquerading as journalism. The machinery funds people like Faust to produce this content. The media platform amplifies it. The public receives and accepts it as fact.

This is institutional capture operating at the level of information itself. The machinery doesn’t just control the funding, the policy, and the regulation. It controls the narrative framework within which all information is interpreted.

D2D TAKE: The narrative is controlled by the same people who control the funding. The machinery doesn’t just own the system. It owns the story about the system.

THE ALLOPATHIC PRIESTHOOD’S FINAL DEFENSE

When challenged on vaccine safety, efficacy, or policy, the institutional response follows a pattern: point to your credentials, invoke the weight of expert consensus, declare the question settled, and move on. The machinery does not defend its positions through evidence. It defends them through Appeal to Authority fallacy.

This works because the Allopathic Priesthood™—the credentialed medical establishment—has monopolized the authority to speak about health and healing. You cannot practice integrative medicine freely without their approval. You cannot prescribe treatments without their permission. You cannot publish in their journals without their acceptance. The priesthood controls the entire system of validation.

When that system is captured by financial interests, the priesthood becomes not the defender of health, but the enforcer of profit. And because the priesthood’s authority is so complete, dissent becomes heresy and evidence becomes opinion.

D2D TAKE: The priesthood controls the credentials. The credentials control the authority. The authority controls the narrative. The narrative controls the policy. The policy controls the money. And the money controls everything else.

THE MACHINERY OWNS EVERYTHING AND SELLS ITSELF

This isn’t a conspiracy because everyone is operating in plain sight, in alignment with their financial incentives. This is systemic capture operating at every level: funding, policy, regulation, media, narrative, authority itself.

The machinery doesn’t control you through force. It controls you through money and narrative. And once it owns both, resistance becomes heresy.

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