Part 2 of 7: Robo-Therapy-Ready (RTR) Series

Last Week We Asked: Are you Robo-Therapy-Ready?

The uncomfortable answer: You’re already being treated by them.

Robo-Doc doesn’t have a metallic face and mechanical limbs that stride into the exam room wearing shoes (yet). It lives inside your doctor’s computer—and it’s been practicing medicine longer than most physicians have been licensed.

Meet your actual physician: the Electronic Health Record with Clinical Decision Support. The EHR-CDS. The algorithm that tells your doctor what to think, diagnose, and prescribe—before you’ve finished asking why he doesn’t do his own research before recommending the COVID modRNA genetic jabs to your family. Before you can ask why he’s still not speaking up about the COVID-era atrocities.

The algorithm spares him the burden of independent thought and accountability.

Invisible Physicians

Here’s how it works. You walk into your doctor’s office with a cough and fever. Your physician types your symptoms into the EHR. Before finishing the sentence, a pop-up appears: “Clinical Decision Support Alert: COVID-19 suspected. Recommend Paxlovid. Patient vaccination status: INCOMPLETE. Vaccinate now and apply the Micro-Needle Patch Implant. The algorithm has made its diagnosis and recommendation.

This isn’t entirely hypothetical. UpToDate—the “typically comprehensive evidence-based clinical resource“—functions as a Clinical Decision Support module embedded directly into EHR systems at academic medical centers nationwide. And financial conflict with Big Pharma has already been documented.



When NIH endorses a recommendation—say, against ivermectin for treating COVID-19—that recommendation flows directly into the CDS modules, “virtually assuring” compliance at “numerous prestigious academic outpatient clinics and tertiary hospitals across the country.”

The physician isn’t deciding. The physician is ratifying. And if you don’t question it? Congratulations—you’re Robo-Therapy-Ready.

Algorithms Aren’t Neutral

They are programmed by those who profit from your compliance.

Epic™ EMR algorithms generate frequent alerts that physicians may override at rates up to 93%. Insurer AI systems issue high denial rates with automated appeals processes—because why would they let a human overturn profitable decisions?

If your doctor tries to prescribe ivermectin for COVID through the hospital’s EHR, the algorithm blocks it before the prescription reaches the pharmacy. Then the hydroxychloroquine order? The system flags it as “non-standard” and requires documentation explaining why the deviation from the CDS recommendation.

The deviation is recorded in the metrics file, ready for the next performance review cycle. Then comes the reappointment review. All in the name of ‘patient safety,’ of course.

46% of U.S. healthcare organizations are now implementing Generative AI. 29% of healthcare leaders prioritize “clinical decision support tools” as having “the most positive impact on patients.” Translation: nearly a third of healthcare executives believe algorithms should practice medicine, a view that is growing rapidly.

We’ve shown you what potentially happens when AI is used for potential healing, instead of profit—DMSO and ivermectin for skin lesions, therapies the Allopathic Priesthood™ would never approve. But ask the EHR-CDS about electroacupuncture for your chronic pain? Homeopathic Arnica (Traumeel) for those nasty bruises? Autologous stem cells for your degenerating joints? The algorithm doesn’t just say no—it doesn’t even know these options exist.

📦 SIDEBAR: “Meaningful Use” Trap

Medicare’s “Meaningful Use” program pushed physicians onto EHR systems by linking reimbursements to strict compliance—all sold under the banner of “efficiency.”

The carrot: bonus payments.

The stick: steep reimbursement cuts and the risk of financial ruin.

The outcome? Physicians now serve the algorithm more than the patient.

As Lori Weintz notes: “Efficiency is not a virtue. Every dystopian story is full of societies that run at peak ‘efficiency’ while the human beings within them are treated as children to be controlled.”

In reality, “Meaningful Use” delivers:

Algorithm-driven medicine marketed as “streamlined care”

“Quality metrics” that punish deviations from standardized protocols

Data mining that enables pharmaceutical targeting

Medicare monitoring of physicians’ prescribing habits

Why Your Doctor Can’t Help You (Even When They Want To)

Ask your doctor a simple question: “Do algorithms influence your treatment decisions? Can you override them?”

Watch the hesitation. The careful phrasing. The glance toward the computer screen.

Technically, physicians can override the algorithm. They can prescribe off-label. They can deviate from CDS recommendations. But every deviation is documented. Every override requires justification. Every “non-standard” decision creates liability exposure and triggers quality review.

The algorithm doesn’t need to forbid anything. It just makes non-compliance expensive, time-consuming, and professionally dangerous. The path of least resistance is the path of algorithmic compliance.

Your corporate doctor is already Robo-Therapy-Ready—the EHR programmed him the day he was hired. Meet Dr. Compliant. The question is whether you are. And whether you’ll find an independent physician who chooses conscience over conformity.

📦 SIDEBAR: Bio-logical™ Medicine the Robo-Doc Can’t See

The Medical Innovation Movement integrates the best from all medical disciplines, but the EHR-CDS integrates only what the Rockefellerian Medical Industrial Complex approves.

For your…

Depression? SSRIs (eg, Zoloft, Prozac). Not St. John’s Wort. Not transcranial magnetic stimulation or light therapy

Chronic pain? Opioids or NSAIDs. Not electroacupuncture

Child’s ear infection? Antibiotics. Never homeopathic Belladonna

Heart disease? Statins. Never EDTA chelation

COVID or flu? Paxlovid. Not ozonated autologous blood or UV blood irradiation

Chronic fatigue? “It’s in your head.” Never a Meyer’s Cocktail IV

PTSD? More SSRIs. Never MDMA or psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy (never say never?)

Squamous cell carcinoma? Surgery, radiation, chemo. Never DMSO, eggplant or castor oil

Autologous stem cell therapy? Forget about it

The algorithm can’t recommend what it was never programmed to see. And it’s programmed by those who profit from your compliance—not your healing.

This is why dissent requires both patients and physicians. Refuse to be entirely Robo-Therapy-Ready.

