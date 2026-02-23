⏱️ 3-minute scan | 39 headlines cataloged

COVID-Era News the Memory Hole Tries to Swallow

Today’s vault edition catalogs the receipts — documented instances of critical COVID-era institutional corruption, pharmaceutical fraud, intelligence community manipulation, and the physicians brave enough to stand against the machine. From Fauci deleting evidence to Gates facing court orders for treason to the CDC quietly admitting what it spent years denying.

They built the narrative. We’re building the archive.

Scan. Click. Share. Accountability requires documentation.

Former CDC Director Mandy Cohen Pushes States to Bolster Immunization Requirements — while conveniently forgetting to mention the side effects she’s demanding parents accept on faith (Vaccinism is real).

Ex-FDA Commissioners’ Conflicts of Interest — Twelve say stricter vaccine standards are unnecessary (ten of them conveniently forgot to mention the $6 million they took from vaccine makers).

Bill Gates Foundation Under Federal Investigation for ‘Aiding Foreign Enemies’ — Congress Warns of Prison and Asset Seizures — and wants to know why the Gates Foundation’s definition of “fighting infectious diseases” includes $20 million to CCP military-linked universities. Nuttin’ to see here! Who is this guy?

US Intel Was in Contact With Ralph Baric — The CIA sat down with the guy engineering coronaviruses in 2015, and five years later, we’re all supposed to believe it was a bat’s - not Ralph’s - fault.

Was COVID Always a CIA Plot? The CIA held quarterly meetings with the gain-of-function guy (Baric), bribed analysts to bury the lab leak, and then spent four years calling everyone else the conspiracy theorists. Trust your government.

Repost: How to Fake Pandemics — The guy who wrote the playbook for engineering coronaviruses - Ralph Baric - also helpfully explained in his own paper why the real weapon was never the virus — it was the PCR test and the panic button. Appeal to Fear works.

NEJM Puts on a Commercial for the (Fake) Dangers to Children This Year from Flu, for Cooperation with the WHO — The NEJM ran a five-minute flu infomercial featuring a 20-year CDC veteran who invented a brand-new scare metric called “intensity” — because the actual pediatric death numbers were too embarrassingly low to mention.

Fauci Has Been Deleting the Evidence of His Crimes for Years — Nothing says “I have nothing to hide” like telling your colleagues to delete the emails proving it — in February 2020, before most Americans even knew what COVID was.

Steve Kirsch and Denis Rancourt Run Defense for Bill Gates, Albert Bourla et al.? — Two prominent COVID critics can’t bring themselves to call it what it is — genocide?

Astroturf Pro-Vaccine Organizations Sprouting Up Like Mushrooms to Resist Reform — Dark money groups funded by pharma billionaires created fake grassroots organizations with names like “Protect Our Care” to stop RFK Jr., because nothing threatens public health like an HHS secretary trying to improve it.

Why We Accept Lies and Reject the Truth — Institutions that get everything wrong get promoted; independent researchers who get everything right get silenced — no wonder trust in the medical establishment is dead.

Is GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Behind Global Warp Speed Jabs? The Evidence Says It Is — GSK’s fingerprints are on the US and UK mRNA/modRNA “vaccine” rollouts — but you’d never know it, because their chairman reportedly used 8 different identities and their executives kept “quitting” to hide the trail. Never mind. Trust Big Pharma’s business dealings!

Pharma’s Been Scamming the World for 40 Years — SARS-CoV-2 modRNA Injections are the Ultimate Scam — A 40-year pharma supply chain veteran confirms what the Wright brothers could’ve told you: if your development model is built on guesswork and patent clocks instead of engineering rigor, the only thing flying is the money.

How Long Has Industry Captured Vaccine Regulation? — Pharma has been writing its own regulation since 1902, when the biggest vaccine maker literally told the government, “the regulations cannot be too stringent for us” — because the real target was always the competition, not safety.

Covid Shots Are Indistinguishable From Bio-Chemical Weapons — A 25-year pharma veteran tells a Dutch court essentially the difference between the COVID shots and biochemical weapons is the marketing budget. No way, bro!