⏱️ 4-minute intelligence brief | Week of March 3, 2026

The walls are beginning to talk. This week: raw data that won’t stay buried, state legislatures that won’t stay compliant, and federal watchdogs that won’t stay quiet. Meanwhile, are you thankful that the CDC lost its second top official in two weeks? And Moderna’s stock jumped 6% after a single lobbying session reversed its FDA rejection. The truth is fighting back. Let’s hope we’re winning.

📰 LEAD STORY

Source: Steve Kirsch’s Newsletter

Why it matters: Because pre-2021, “200-plus same-day cardiac events in teenagers following a medical intervention“ was the kind of truth report that launched congressional investigations, not deletion protocols. A peer-reviewed paper analyzing 294,878 FOIA-obtained Israeli health records found 219 unique cardiac events in teenagers on the same day they received their COVID shot — essentially 500 times the background rate. The Ministry of Health has issued no statement. Mainstream media has published nothing. Neither has the Ministry of Truth.

D2D Take: Israel was the global gold standard of vaccine surveillance. The $cience™ told us so. Turns out the gold standard is: delete the records, deny they exist, and wait for everyone to stop asking.

🏛️ LEGAL & REGULATORY BATTLEFIELD

Source: Children’s Health Defense / The Defender

Why it matters: CHD has filed criminal referral letters with the DOJ and DOL Inspector General over OSHA’s 2021 directive telling healthcare employers not to report vaccine worker injuries — “so as not to discourage vaccination.” Read that twice. The alleged violations include falsification of injury logs, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and violations of the RICO statute. The directive was never formally rescinded.

D2D Take: OSHA’s mission is worker safety. Their directive, by their own admission, prioritized vaccine propaganda - to stamp out ‘vaccine hesitancy’ - over worker safety. That’s not policy. That’s a crime. If you or a loved one is not yet genuinely vaccine-hesitant, OSHA would like to keep it that way. That was literally their directive. In writing. Filed with the federal government.

Source: The Focal Points

Why it matters: FDA vaccine chief Dr. Vinay Prasad correctly rejected Moderna’s mRNA flu shot because, as with all vaccines, it wasn’t tested against an inert placebo. One week and several high-level lobbying meetings later, the FDA reversed. Moderna’s stock jumped 6%. An FDA veteran: “If a smaller company had submitted that data, they wouldn’t even get a meeting.”

D2D Take: New leadership. Same revolving door. The $cience™ doesn’t change the rules — it changes the reviewers. Apparently, the FDA is still a vending machine - at least to some degree, even under RFK, Jr. You just have to know which buttons to press.

Source: Sasha Latypova / Due Diligence and Art

Why it matters: Idaho S1346 would ban administering any gene therapy product for infectious disease to minors or pregnant women — regardless of whether it’s labeled a “vaccine.” The March 4 hearing represents the latest legislative front in reclassifying mRNA products by their biological nature. Apparently, calling a gene therapy a gene therapy now requires an act of the state senate. Bio-logical™ thinking: so radical, it needs legislation.

D2D Take: When a state senate has to pass a law to stop calling a gene therapy a “vaccine,” you’ve already won the definitional argument. The Gacocracy™ just hasn’t admitted it yet.



Idaho is acting. So can you. Sign the mRNA moratorium petition here.

Source: Children’s Health Defense / The Defender

Why it matters: CHD is seeking to intervene in the American Academy of Pediatrics‘ lawsuit against HHS over vaccine policy — inserting actual vaccine harm evidence into a case the AAP would prefer remain a pharma-funded monologue.

D2D Take: The AAP suing HHS for scrutinizing vaccines is the institutional version of a corrupt toddler's tantrum. CHD inserting the evidence is the adult in the room. And let’s hope we win the RICO lawsuit against the AAP.

🔬 RESEARCH & EVIDENCE

Source: A Midwestern Doctor

Why it matters: Because when a Big Pharma genetic product shows up in sexual fluids, breast milk, and saliva of people who received it, Bio-logy™ is trying to tell you something the $cience™ refuses to hear. After 1,500+ patient reports, we can conclude COVID-19 “vaccine” shedding is real, replicable, and mechanistically explainable. A corroborating scientific study suppressed for over a year has now been published.

D2D Take: “The mRNA can’t shed” was always theological, not scientific. The walls are talking. The real science is catching up.

Source: The Focal Points

Why it matters: A synthesis of peer-reviewed evidence connecting mRNA platform mechanisms to accelerate cancer progression post-vaccination — the phenomenon we’re calling “turbo cancer” and the Allopathic Priesthood™ calls inadmissible.

D2D Take: “Turbo cancer” sounds inflammatory. “Accelerated neoplastic progression in the context of mRNA-induced immunomodulation” sounds scientific. They describe the same thing. Guess which one gets published.



PS: The “Prometheus Problem” is a clever title. Prometheus was punished not by external assault, but by his own biology — his liver was reprogrammed to produce, regenerate, and be consumed again by the eagle. The eagle didn’t bring the wound. The liver did. Prometheus’s liver regenerated endlessly, so the consumption by the eagle could begin again. That’s not mythology. That’s the definition of turbo cancer. So — who sent the eagle? The same cancer chemo cartel that profits when the liver keeps regenerating. Cure nothing. Bill everything. Send the eagle again tomorrow.

💉 VACCINE TRUTH EMERGES

Source: Children’s Health Defense / The Defender

Why it matters: Following the CDC’s quiet reduction of HPV vaccine doses from two or three to one, CHD-assembled experts say the foundational cancer-prevention claim remains scientifically unsupported and methodologically biased — and that Pap screening still beats the shot. Over 100 Merck lawsuits are pending.

D2D Take: RFK Jr. called Gardasil dangerous for years and was mocked as history’s consummate “anti-vaxxer.” The CDC just quietly cut the recommended dose in half. No correction. No acknowledgment. Now, when might the HPV vaccine go from one to zero?

Source: Aaron Siri / Substack

Why it matters: Dr. Stanley Plotkin — architect of the MMR program — contacted Siri after his (Siri’s) book “Vaccines, Amen” was published. First contact in eight years. Under oath, Plotkin admitted testing vaccines on orphans and institutionalized children — people he described as having fewer interests to damage — along with the use of aborted fetal tissue and undisclosed industry payments. Plotkin’s letter to Siri addresses none of it. As Siri notes, Plotkin cannot put the admissions he made under oath back in the bottle.

D2D Take: Eight years of tantrums later, the Godfather of Vaccines still hasn’t explained what he admitted under oath. A letter is not a rebuttal. A deposition is.

🎭 ESTABLISHMENT EXPOSED

Source: Children’s Health Defense

Why it matters: A coordinated industry campaign is targeting MAHA leaders and allied physicians with media attacks and professional pressure. They don’t spend millions on threats that don’t concern them.

D2D Take: The den of Allopathic Priesthood™ thieves spending millions to discredit a public health movement remains the most expensive confirmation of that movement’s importance we will ever see — and the spending continues.

Source: CDC Newsroom

Why it matters: Deputy Director Dr. Ralph Abraham resigned after fewer than three months, leaving the CDC without both its director and deputy director — the fourth high-level departure this year. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (Great Barrington Declaration co-author) is now acting director. Hallelujah.



For seven years, Abraham’s two rural Louisiana pharmacies pumped nearly 1.5 million opioid doses into communities of 6,000 people. He was also the only doctor in town. He also opposed suing the manufacturers. And he was the No. 2 official at the CDC. For heaven’s sake, the revolving door doesn’t just spin — it dispenses.



D2D Take: An agency serious about corruption doesn’t retain the financially conflicted. Is Abraham’s 10-week tenure a failure of leadership or a sign the ‘RFK, Jr. antibodies’ are working?

⚖️ PHYSICIAN COURAGE & CONSCIENCE

Source: Rando Doctor / Substack

Why it matters: A practicing physician dismantles the conflation of “scientific consensus“ with scientific truth — the rhetorical weapon used throughout COVID to silence clinicians, override patient judgment, and end careers. Consensus is a sociological measurement. Not a scientific one.

D2D Take: Real science is never settled. The $cience™, on the other hand, is settled the moment contracts are signed. Physicians who know the difference pay for it.

🎯 LAST BUT NOT LEAST

Source: Children’s Health Defense / The Defender

Why it matters: Brandy Vaughan — former Merck rep, Vioxx whistleblower, vaccine safety advocate — was found dead by her 9-year-old son in December 2020. She had written in 2019: “If something were to happen to me, I have arranged for investigators.“ The coroner ruled natural causes (blood clot). Her story should be part of every health freedom newsletter — not as a conspiracy claim, but as a reminder that this work is not cost-free.

D2D Take: Brandy Vaughan told us she was afraid. In writing. In advance. Whatever the cause of her death, her life and her warning deserve to be remembered. Let’s remember - and question - COVID-era coroners.

💬 READER ENGAGEMENT

Israel’s FOIA cardiac data is peer-reviewed, government-confirmed, and media-ignored — right now, today. The FDA remains reversible by a single week of lobbying. The CDC is on its fifth leadership configuration in twelve months and still counting. The walls, apparently, did not get the memo.

What story this week hit hardest for you — and why does the mainstream press keep looking away?

